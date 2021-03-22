Get Daily Email
Home / Featured Content / Conversion Therapy [Podcast]

Conversion Therapy [Podcast]

Is it possible to pray the gay away?

by Leave a Comment

 

.

.

Is it possible to pray the gay away? Jack Bates, cohost of the queer spirituality podcast, Lavender Mafia, joins Phil and Alex in tackling this question. The answer is obviously no – but the damage this abuse does can have large consequences down the road. We also hear stories from Scott, a gay man who bested a so-called conversion “therapist” in a battle of wits, and John, a gay man who exposed a notorious conversion clinic on the national stage.

 

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:02
[Music]
00:09
hey this is phil
00:10
aka corrine and i’m alex berg and you’re
00:12
listening to the i’m from driftwood
00:14
podcast
00:16
[Music]
00:18
on today’s show we dig into the
00:20
driftwood archives
00:21
and hear two stories that confront the
00:23
issue of conversion therapy
00:27
up first we have scott a gay law student
00:29
whose coming out story involved a call
00:31
from harvard
00:32
and how he put an ex-gay counselor in
00:34
his place when you apply to law school
00:36
nowadays you can actually mark on your
00:37
application
00:39
if you’re openly gay lesbian bisexual or
00:41
transgender
00:42
and you know i put that down because i
00:44
figured why not i was
00:47
and you know i did pretty well in the
00:48
lsat and so this information goes out to
00:50
a bunch of law schools
00:51
and so harvard’s gay law student group
00:53
called my mother’s house because that
00:54
was my address and said we want to talk
00:55
to scott blair
00:58
and she said why well because he’s a
00:59
he’s gay he would always find a law
01:01
school we would like him to go to
01:02
harvard
01:03
uh you know and so we’re in the car at
01:05
one point and she says scott i got this
01:06
call from harvard law’s gay student
01:08
group saying
01:09
you were gay i’m like that’s weird why
01:12
well they want you to go there i’m gonna
01:13
go
01:14
did you say their contact information no
01:18
oh how come it’s like well i thought i
01:21
was hoping you were lying to them in
01:22
order to get into a better law school
01:25
uh i’m like well i probably would do
01:27
that if i was straight but
01:29
actually i am gay you know and then she
01:31
replies all right i almost want to drive
01:32
this car into a tree and i reply can you
01:34
let me get out of the car first and then
01:35
go ahead
01:36
you know it was very weird because i
01:39
still maintain that as the best possible
01:41
way for any mother to ever find out that
01:43
their child is gay
01:45
and even though my father is an atheist
01:46
and my mother is a nominal catholic they
01:49
joined an
01:49
orthodox jewish ex-gay group as well as
01:52
parents and friends of ex-gays
01:54
which is an ex-gay movement surprisingly
01:56
acted in new jersey
01:58
and i looked at them and i said that is
01:59
the opposite of the group you were
02:00
supposed to be joining right now
02:02
i am pretty they literally stole the
02:03
name of the group parents and friends of
02:04
lesbian and gays
02:05
that is the group you should be joining
02:07
and they asked me to meet with somebody
02:09
in this group
02:10
one of its leaders you know to sort of
02:13
understand what the homosexual lifestyle
02:14
was about
02:15
and what being gay was about and i
02:18
thought they were crazy
02:19
you know i still think they’re crazy for
02:21
thinking that but to humor them i said
02:23
it would go if they try to be a little
02:24
more open-minded
02:26
so i met this guy at my father’s office
02:29
in the summer of my second year of law
02:31
school
02:33
and he comes in and he first out and he
02:35
asks me
02:36
so why are you gay i’m like well i’m
02:38
attracted to men
02:40
and he’s like why are you attracted to
02:42
men i’m like well
02:43
probably pretty complicated maybe some
02:46
hereditary thing
02:48
maybe upbringing you know sexuality is
02:49
very complicated
02:51
he sort of goes into this weird diet
02:53
tribe about how no one has ever found a
02:54
gay gene
02:56
and i’m looking at him and he tells me
02:58
you know every study that’s reported to
03:00
find a gay gene
03:01
has been authored by gays no one else
03:04
has ever found one and i
03:05
said i have no idea what studies you’re
03:07
talking about
03:09
but sexuality is very complex everything
03:11
that humans do is very complex
03:13
all a gene does is control the
03:14
expression of a protein i would be
03:16
extremely shocked if one gene can
03:18
control anything like that
03:20
and he looked at me and he’s like very
03:22
confused because i don’t think anyone
03:24
had ever
03:24
answered him in that manner before and
03:27
so he continued sort of talking and he
03:28
asked me about my childhood
03:31
and he says well i know your parents are
03:32
divorced how did that affect you
03:35
and i said look lots of people are
03:36
divorced you know uh
03:38
it wasn’t great but i’m doing fine now
03:41
and he asked me if i hate my father for
03:42
that
03:43
for the fact that my parents are
03:44
divorced and i said no not really i was
03:46
raised by my father after the divorce
03:48
and then he asked me okay were you how
03:51
do you feel about your mother
03:52
i’m like why do you ask well a lot of
03:55
times people who
03:58
excuse me people who are angry at one of
04:00
their at their mother
04:02
end up being turned off of women and i
04:04
look at him and i say okay
04:05
so because if i was angry at my mother
04:07
that would make me gay
04:09
because i would turn off a woman but you
04:10
asked me how i felt about my father
04:12
my guess is what you’re going to say is
04:14
that if i was angry at my father that
04:16
made me want to see the company of other
04:17
men
04:18
and the guy looks at me and says that
04:20
was often that is often borne out by my
04:21
experience
04:23
and i was sort of blinked for a moment
04:26
and i said isn’t that sort of
04:26
contradictory no matter
04:28
which one of my parents i hate which i
04:30
don’t if they ever watch this
04:32
that made me gay and he said well it’s
04:35
very complicated but basically it’s
04:37
often
04:38
something the parents have done we tried
04:41
to talk about how sexual immorality can
04:43
lead to the fall of civilizations
04:45
and he brought up the roman empire and i
04:47
got very angry about this because
04:50
you know half the books in my bookshelf
04:51
are about the roman empire and the point
04:53
that i made to him was the roman empire
04:54
only fell after it became christian
04:57
and he said well they weren’t really
04:58
christian in any sense of the word that
04:59
we would use today
05:01
and i pointed out to him that saint
05:03
thomas dancing augustine was one of the
05:06
most
05:06
famous christian theologians ever and
05:08
according to what this guy was telling
05:09
me he wasn’t actually a christian
05:12
and i wanted to know what made him say
05:13
that that was the case
05:16
and then he said well you know they were
05:18
very very catholic and then i said you
05:20
realize my mother is catholic right
05:22
and he sort of moved and changed the
05:24
conversation a little bit
05:26
you know one thing that he tried to do
05:27
was say that gays were trying to
05:29
restrict the rights of religious people
05:31
by trying to make it by trying to make
05:32
it illegal to fire gays and lesbians
05:35
and i told him this is basically the
05:36
same thing as saying african-americans
05:38
were trying to restrict the rights of
05:39
kkk members
05:40
during the civil rights movements i
05:42
didn’t see any difference and i still
05:43
don’t see a difference
05:45
and and i was sort of like but you know
05:46
i mean if we’re sort of at this point in
05:48
the conversation i don’t know what we’re
05:49
really talking about
05:50
i’ll even really doing as far as i can
05:51
tell is getting everything wrong
05:54
um if you want a reading list i’m happy
05:56
to give you one
05:57
and then he was like well thank you for
05:59
your time
06:00
and then he walked out to go talk to my
06:01
father for a little bit but it’s
06:04
actually
06:04
hard not to feel a little sorry for him
06:07
because he was gay or
06:08
you know before he changed and he
06:10
changed and he he claims that he
06:11
realized homosexuality was immoral
06:14
in the 80s when he saw a lot of his
06:15
friends dying from aids and you kind of
06:17
want to mock
06:18
and it’s like hard to box somebody for
06:19
that right because i do think that
06:20
affected him
06:21
i don’t think it affected him in a
06:22
healthy manner i think there are a lot
06:23
of people who
06:24
had a better more productive outcome but
06:28
you know it’s easy to see how that would
06:30
affect somebody
06:32
you know my parents continue to be in
06:34
this group for a little while longer
06:35
after this happened
06:37
uh when he left he told my father that
06:38
i’m very much like him which did make my
06:40
father laugh a little bit
06:42
because it’s certainly true we both have
06:43
a very strong argument and stubborn
06:45
streak
06:46
the relationship with my father now is
06:47
interesting because we are very similar
06:50
in a lot of ways
06:51
you know we don’t talk about my sexual
06:52
life at all or my relationships at all
06:55
which is a shame the last time we talked
06:58
about it
06:59
i basically told him i’m not changing
07:00
who i am he can deal with it or
07:02
become a smaller part of my life so
07:05
we’re seeing how that plays out
07:07
i would tell any kid who has to go to
07:09
see an xk therapist or somebody who’s
07:11
telling them that it’s wrong to be gay
07:12
that they are smarter than somebody who
07:14
thinks that and they’re better than
07:15
somebody who thinks that
07:16
and frankly any argument that somebody
07:18
uses to support
07:20
changing who you are and being straight
07:23
is very very bad
07:24
very dumb i think one of the things that
07:26
this story really illuminated
07:28
all along the way was for me the degree
07:30
of hypocrisy
07:31
involved with this particular movement
07:34
and i say that because
07:35
he talked a lot about his family and it
07:38
was interesting to hear
07:39
about how his parents were really kind
07:42
of cherry-pick their religious beliefs
07:44
based on what worked for them
07:45
and in this case in terms of really
07:48
buying into a lot of homophobic
07:50
values so i say this because he talks
07:53
about how his
07:54
parents were divorced how they actually
07:56
were of different faith backgrounds
07:58
and i think that that was one of the
07:59
really big things that jumped out to me
08:01
was that they really gleaned on to these
08:03
homophobic beliefs
08:05
and joined this really dangerous group i
08:08
think one of the important points too is
08:09
that he said that his parents joined
08:10
this group in new jersey
08:12
i think especially being based here in
08:13
new york city that
08:15
conversion therapy well that is
08:16
something that’s not happening on the
08:17
east coast or that’s something that’s
08:19
happening
08:19
in in states in other places around the
08:21
country and i just think it’s really
08:23
important to illuminate that this is
08:24
something that your geographical
08:26
location doesn’t determine the kind of
08:27
beliefs that you have
08:28
so i also just really found it to be
08:30
informative that
08:32
he talked about that this group is
08:33
actually very well organized in new
08:35
jersey
08:37
up next we hear from john a gay man
08:39
whose way of fighting back against
08:41
conversion therapy
08:42
was to go undercover and infiltrate an
08:45
anti-gay clinic
08:46
let’s take a listen i knew i was gay
08:48
long before i knew
08:50
what word to attach to it i i knew that
08:53
the feelings that i was feeling um were
08:56
were directed towards other boys and not
08:58
towards the girls i didn’t know that
08:59
that made me gay i actually
09:01
i actually found out about i i found
09:03
that word out on the playground when
09:04
other kids would call me that throughout
09:06
that whole struggle my my
09:08
my my prayer my thought was just just i
09:11
was i would ask god to take to take it
09:12
away i was hurting myself i was
09:14
inflicting pain on myself i was i was
09:17
praying rosaries i was doing everything
09:19
that
09:20
that that you know that the catholic
09:22
church and uh
09:23
and all these saints lives and all these
09:25
prayer traditions said to do
09:27
and nothing was working and but it was
09:29
finally when i
09:30
when i when i tried to end my life that
09:32
was what sort of snapped me out of it to
09:34
realize that yeah i
09:35
i needed to to somehow
09:38
somehow make peace with it over the next
09:40
eight ten years or so
09:42
my journey continued i i came out to my
09:45
family
09:45
that was that was a little bit bumpy at
09:47
first but ultimately they were they were
09:49
very supportive
09:50
i i started to date guys i i met one
09:54
whom i fell in love with and we got
09:55
married
09:56
so it was a period of it was a period of
09:58
a lot of growth for me in terms of
10:00
uh embracing uh my sexual orientation
10:04
in 2011 we moved out to vermont so i
10:06
could take a job with an organization
10:08
that fights back against anti-lgbtq
10:11
religious extremism
10:12
the pray away the gay myth conversion
10:14
therapy and things like that
10:17
that was also the the run-up to the 2012
10:19
presidential election it was primary
10:21
season after one of the debates
10:23
uh the the winner of that debate was
10:26
michelle bachmann she is a
10:28
very far-right conservative
10:30
congresswoman from minnesota or was
10:32
at the time a lot of attention started
10:33
to come to the quote-unquote christian
10:36
counseling
10:36
clinic that she and her husband ran in
10:39
minnesota
10:41
that clinic there had long been rumors
10:42
swirling around it that it offered
10:45
conversion therapy they had always
10:46
denied it and nobody had ever
10:48
been able to independently verify
10:50
whether or not the rumors were true
10:52
so we decided that we were going to go
10:55
in and and try to
10:57
verify these rumors ourselves to see
10:58
whether or not they were true
11:00
so here’s little old 26 year old me in
11:03
in a home office in
11:05
in burlington vermont and i pick up the
11:07
phone and
11:08
and i call this minnesota clinic and i
11:10
tell them
11:11
that i am you know i’m a young man who
11:15
is struggling because i i i have
11:17
feelings of homosexuality i’m attracted
11:19
to other men
11:20
can you help me get rid of these things
11:21
so that i can i can my
11:23
my life can be in in accordance with
11:26
with my faith tradition the reason we
11:28
did that was because we wanted to give
11:29
them an opportunity to respond
11:31
ethically and any any ethical mental
11:34
health professional hearing somebody
11:36
like like me say that to them and ask
11:39
for that kind of help quote unquote uh
11:42
would say you’re asking for something
11:44
that actually can’t be done and that
11:46
is actually going to be harmful to you
11:47
they didn’t say that they didn’t respond
11:49
ethically they said oh sure we can do
11:51
that for you
11:51
we’ll get you set up with a therapist i
11:53
booked my flight out to
11:55
out to minnesota and i got on the plane
11:57
and uh
11:59
stepped when i stepped off the plane and
12:00
and got ready for this experience i
12:02
didn’t just
12:03
didn’t just step into a new place i sort
12:05
of stepped back into
12:07
into a lot of painful memories in my own
12:10
life
12:10
i pulled up into the parking lot for
12:12
that first appointment um and
12:14
and i i realized that my transformation
12:16
couldn’t just be in my mind it had to be
12:19
a physical one
12:19
i took my wedding ring off and placed it
12:22
inside the flap of the messenger
12:24
bag i had with me and i placed it right
12:26
next to
12:27
one of the cameras that i was going to
12:28
be using to record uh
12:30
record the sessions i had three
12:32
recording devices on me one was that
12:34
pinhole camera in my bag
12:36
where i where i put the ring as sort of
12:37
a reminder of
12:39
of of of myself and and of why i was
12:42
doing this
12:43
i also had a a spy camera in
12:46
in a hidden in a wrist watch that i was
12:48
wearing and i the third recording device
12:49
i had was
12:51
a sound recorder disguised as a thumb
12:54
drive
12:54
a flash drive keychain i sat down with
12:57
this with this
12:58
therapist it was an extended fishing
13:00
expedition all through my life to try to
13:01
find
13:02
some kind of extrinsic factor to pit you
13:06
know
13:06
on which to pin my my my homosexuality
13:10
my
13:10
my affliction uh they gave me they gave
13:13
me a treatment plan they said it would
13:14
take about four to six months
13:17
and that at the at the least i could
13:19
expect
13:21
to get my homosexuality down to
13:24
manageable levels
13:25
was the word that they used but at the
13:27
most he said
13:28
many people are many people are cured
13:31
completely it was over a couple of weeks
13:33
five sessions in total and and during
13:36
those uh
13:37
i was advised everything from uh you
13:39
know
13:40
getting myself a straight accountability
13:42
buddy that i took to call any time that
13:43
i that i felt the gay itch i
13:45
i was i was told that uh every time i
13:48
saw a woman that was beautiful even if i
13:50
wasn’t sexually attracted to her to to
13:52
recondition my mind
13:53
and to remind myself that her breasts
13:55
were from
13:56
for were for me to be attracted to i was
13:58
designed to be attracted to those things
14:00
um i was given i was given prayers i was
14:03
given referrals to
14:04
to to churches and to pray away the gay
14:07
support groups
14:08
after those five sessions was when we
14:10
when we realized that we had enough
14:11
enough video evidence to show that
14:13
conclusively that’s what they were doing
14:16
so that was when i i i disappeared and
14:19
hopped the plane back to vermont we were
14:20
we worked with a producer for
14:23
abc news and um
14:26
yeah we worked with their team and put
14:28
it out and they it ended up being
14:30
it was the the lead story on abc world
14:31
news tonight this expose really did help
14:33
to recenter the conversion therapy issue
14:35
in the national conversation
14:37
and uh awakened many people to to the
14:40
dangers of it
14:41
uh and and in the years afterwards we
14:43
saw multiple states
14:45
passing bans on the practice for minors
14:48
we saw
14:49
president obama come out against
14:51
conversion therapy the southern poverty
14:53
law center filed a groundbreaking
14:54
lawsuit in new jersey and
14:56
won suing suing one of these
14:58
organizations uh
14:59
on the basis of consumer fraud on a
15:01
personal level it felt like a victory
15:02
too
15:03
um because after all of that after all
15:06
of that
15:07
that time i spent um back
15:11
back in it dredging up all of those all
15:13
of those memories and inhabiting that
15:14
space that it
15:15
that that scared frightened
15:17
self-loathing
15:18
desperate 14 15 year old who who hated
15:22
himself and who was cutting himself and
15:23
who didn’t know where to turn and who
15:24
would
15:25
who would cry at night and pray to god
15:27
uh to to to make him different
15:29
um it felt like it felt like a way to
15:32
strike back it felt like a way to
15:33
to to strike a blow against the
15:35
religion-based bigotry that had
15:37
that had dominated so much of my life um
15:40
and that was very satisfying
15:41
there are still lgbtq youth all across
15:44
this country
15:45
who who live in in homes where they hear
15:48
things like this where they hear
15:50
these these kind of anti-lgbtq teachings
15:53
where they hear
15:53
their parents or relatives or preachers
15:56
tell them that they’re sick and that
15:58
they’re that they’re twisted and that
15:59
they’re sinful and that they’re evil and
16:01
that they’re going to go to hell for who
16:02
they are
16:03
and they they need to know that that
16:06
that that’s a lie they need to know that
16:08
they’re just fine just as they are
16:10
you know one of the takeaways that i
16:11
love about this
16:13
story was how it felt like john
16:16
revisited his past to go back into an
16:19
environment where
16:21
he was receiving messaging about how
16:23
wrong was
16:24
it was to be homosexual how wrong it was
16:26
to be gay and
16:28
sort of met it you know he basically
16:30
took it on and met it and
16:31
came out this time on top and i just
16:34
thought that was such a powerful uh
16:36
ending to the story i love your point
16:39
about that because it was also like in
16:40
going
16:41
and doing this like undercover sting
16:43
operation
16:44
i mean what a way to take back your
16:46
power and and be part of you know doing
16:49
this huge
16:50
expose just as a journalist i was also
16:52
riveted by this story to hear about the
16:54
process
16:54
of what he went through to do that but
16:56
it kind of felt like
16:58
the ultimate way of taking hold of your
17:01
autonomy is who you are your
17:02
independence as a queer person
17:04
and showing the world what this place
17:07
was like and what the experiences of
17:09
folks who have to go through this what
17:11
what those are like so i i really
17:13
loved that story yeah it was a really
17:15
incredible story i really loved it
17:16
but you know let’s let’s see if we can
17:18
expand on this topic a bit
17:20
and we want to welcome to i’m from
17:22
driftwood writer
17:24
drag queen comedian and co-host of the
17:27
queer spirituality podcast lavender
17:29
mafia please welcome jack bates
17:31
jack what’s going on i’m doing well
17:33
thanks and thanks for having me i’m
17:35
excited to be here
17:36
just to start off would you mind telling
17:38
our audience a little bit about who you
17:39
are and what you do
17:40
yeah absolutely i’m bi and trans
17:43
non-binary
17:44
my pronouns are he they and i write
17:48
about
17:48
queerness christianity the middle ages
17:52
sometimes all of those at once at least
17:55
in the before times
17:56
i used to perform stand-up comedy in
17:59
clubs here in l.a
18:00
now i do some of that online at resume
18:03
you mentioned the before times
18:04
and i feel like this is a very big
18:06
question that i’m going to ask you
18:07
but given that we have just lived
18:10
through a little over a year of
18:11
undoubtedly one of the most
18:13
challenging perplexing times that i
18:15
could
18:16
possibly think of we’d love to know how
18:18
you’re doing
18:19
oh yeah it has been about a year right
18:21
happy apocalypse adversary everybody
18:23
i mean obviously everything’s horrible
18:25
but if we’re like
18:26
creating on a curve i feel like i’m
18:28
doing kind of okay
18:30
and i feel like we sort of have to grade
18:32
on a curve
18:33
like for a lot of people in my circles
18:36
this is like legit the first difficult
18:39
thing that they’ve had to live through
18:41
and so i’ve been able to lend some like
18:44
emotional support and strength
18:46
to some of my friends who are having a
18:49
little bit harder time
18:50
you know that’s so true jack it’s like
18:52
you know something going through
18:53
something really difficult does put you
18:55
in the position to help someone else
18:57
and i think it’s wonderful that you are
18:58
you are able to sort of turn your focus
19:01
to your friends and
19:02
be a support to them and i’m sure they
19:03
really appreciate that because i think
19:05
at this time
19:06
everyone’s needing a little bit of
19:07
support some way somehow you know i’d
19:09
love to bring you into the conversation
19:10
we were having earlier
19:12
you know i understand you have a very
19:13
interesting life story that includes
19:15
brushes with conversion therapy would
19:17
you mind sharing the details of your
19:19
story
19:19
yeah sure so i came out as bisexual
19:23
later in life i’ve been married to a
19:25
straight woman for about 10 years and we
19:27
had a newborn son
19:29
and we’re going to pretty conservative
19:31
anglican church
19:32
at the time and i told the leaders of
19:36
the church
19:37
also that i was a bisexual person and
19:39
they
19:40
told me that if i wanted to keep going
19:42
to the church that i was going to have
19:44
to have
19:44
weekly meetings sometimes more than
19:46
weekly
19:48
with one or more of the priests there
19:50
and because
19:51
religion has always been really
19:53
important to me
19:54
i went along with it and at first
19:57
it was just kind of talking about my
20:00
experiences
20:01
my background but it quickly became
20:04
sort of bad psychologizing of my
20:07
experiences like dwelling
20:09
on especially my relationships with my
20:11
parents
20:12
like i don’t have a great relationship
20:14
with my dad
20:15
uh if your listeners could see me i
20:17
think they could understand why
20:19
not typically masculine and they really
20:22
like
20:23
focused on that and that relationship
20:26
with
20:26
my dad and other male figures in my life
20:30
like
20:30
oh that must be why you’re part-time
20:34
gay it wasn’t just psychologizing
20:36
eventually the meetings
20:38
started also to include like attempts
20:42
at exorcism like they told me
20:45
that i was bisexual because i had a
20:47
demon in me a demon of homosexuality
20:50
and they tried like week in week out
20:54
to try to cast it out fortunately rehab
20:56
didn’t take
20:57
but it was it was incredibly difficult
21:00
and
21:00
i know people probably hear my story and
21:03
ask like why
21:04
didn’t you just leave and sometimes i
21:07
asked that of myself but
21:09
i was born and raised in the christian
21:12
religion
21:12
and it was always one of the most
21:14
important parts of my life
21:16
and it remains a really important part
21:19
of my life
21:21
my marriage was also wrapped up in it
21:25
when i cooperated with what the church
21:27
was doing my
21:28
wife treated me better and when i
21:31
kind of bucked against it things kind of
21:35
got rockier so it
21:36
there was that kind of domestic
21:39
contribution to the struggle as well the
21:42
leaders of the church
21:44
they gave me a lot of roles that i was
21:45
supposed to follow
21:47
like they hated a lot about
21:50
how i talked about myself as bisexual
21:54
and they wanted me to talk about
21:56
struggling with same-sex attraction
21:58
they told me you know if you if you
22:00
identify
22:01
as gay or bisexual then it will be
22:04
harder for you
22:05
to be cured i had also started doing
22:08
drag
22:09
they hated that i think that might have
22:10
been the thing they hated most
22:13
because it messed with their ideas
22:17
of gender like i didn’t fit in
22:20
their boxes and they really wanted me to
22:22
fit in those boxes
22:24
so they told me things like you know
22:26
don’t wear makeup
22:27
don’t wear nail polish don’t wear heels
22:30
they even told me not to wear
22:31
pink which i thought was kind of crazy
22:34
i was also making queer friends trying
22:37
to
22:37
explore queer culture and queer spaces
22:40
and they told me
22:41
you need to end all these friendships
22:44
because these people are
22:45
bad influences on you one of the things
22:47
that i was struck by
22:48
from what you said is this idea of
22:52
this question of well why didn’t you
22:54
leave the church sooner do you find that
22:56
is that something that people
22:57
ask you often i mean to me that feels
22:59
like
23:00
such in a way almost like a
23:02
victim-blaming
23:03
kind of statement to make and doesn’t
23:06
actually address
23:07
the harm that a church or an institution
23:10
would be doing in this context yeah
23:14
i think that that’s absolutely right and
23:16
i
23:17
have to remind myself of that sometimes
23:20
because i’m still
23:21
very involved in christian spaces
23:26
and i still have friends who are
23:29
queer people who believe that
23:33
being queer is wrong that god doesn’t
23:35
like it
23:37
and sometimes i struggle with thinking
23:40
why why don’t you just leave why
23:44
are you accepting the sort of scraps
23:48
that they toss to you instead of
23:51
insisting on more for yourself
23:55
but churches that
23:58
do the sort of religious based
24:00
conversion therapy
24:02
they have a way of really making you
24:05
feel
24:06
powerless and that there’s no other
24:11
option for you i mean i was threatened
24:13
with hell
24:14
i don’t know how many times and for a
24:17
christian who is
24:19
raised in very conservative circles like
24:21
that’s the worst possible
24:23
threat and they use it to
24:26
to keep people in these sorts of therapy
24:29
situations so we also want to talk about
24:33
your podcast
24:34
lavender mafia what is the show about
24:37
and where did the concept come from just
24:38
switching gears a little bit
24:40
yeah uh so lavender mafia is a
24:44
podcast about queer spirituality and
24:47
sexuality
24:49
from a queer christian perspective
24:52
my co-host jess is a queer woman of
24:54
color who’s polly and genderqueer
24:57
she works in the entertainment industry
24:59
here in la as well as
25:01
being a pastor and we have conversations
25:05
with each other about
25:06
navigating life as queer people of faith
25:09
and we’ll talk about anything like
25:12
gender identity and expression
25:14
we’ll talk about our families of origin
25:17
we’ll talk about like our best and worst
25:18
hookup stories
25:20
the concept came from this queer found
25:23
family
25:24
in l.a i sort of started it off and
25:28
it kind of gained momentum people
25:29
started joining us from all over
25:31
la and orange county and it was based on
25:34
that
25:34
punch that queerness and christianity
25:38
are like two great tastes that taste
25:40
great together
25:41
like if you are a queer person
25:44
and you want to hold on to
25:47
your faith like no tea no shade if you
25:49
don’t like
25:50
i don’t blame you christians are so
25:52
often terrible
25:54
but if it is something that’s still
25:55
important to you our podcast
25:58
explores how we can be both at once
26:02
and how we don’t have to sacrifice
26:04
either
26:05
like if you turn up the queer dial you
26:07
don’t have to turn down the religious
26:08
style
26:09
and vice versa like we explore what it
26:11
looks like to trim both the queer and
26:12
the religious styles all the way up
26:14
so now in what ways do you think that
26:18
you are using the work that you’re doing
26:20
to help
26:21
those who are kind of walking through
26:23
your old shoes
26:24
yeah because i’m so grateful
26:28
to have gotten out of those circles
26:31
intact and had an opportunity to i’ve
26:34
really had to rebuild
26:35
my life i lost my marriage my church
26:39
and basically all my friends and a lot
26:41
of my family
26:42
because i love my life now and want
26:45
other people to have
26:46
an opportunity to live their best queer
26:49
lives
26:49
whether christian or not if
26:53
you’re a queer person of faith that you
26:55
can bring these two
26:56
into dialogue and both of them will be
26:59
better
27:00
your christianity will be made
27:03
more vibrant by a relationship with
27:06
queerness
27:07
and your queerness will also be made
27:10
more vibrant
27:11
by being brought into conversation with
27:14
your faith
27:15
and i think it’s just such a human thing
27:16
sometimes to not
27:18
understand how to hold two things you
27:20
know i mean and until someone reminds us
27:22
it’s like no
27:23
actually you could do both of those
27:24
things it’s like it doesn’t have to be
27:25
one the other
27:26
and it’s i love that you are out there
27:29
you know
27:30
talking to people who are queer who
27:31
might have a faith and
27:33
don’t want to have to give it up you
27:34
know it might be a very it may be the
27:36
cornerstone of their lives and
27:37
but they’re still queer and they can
27:39
have both you know so i just
27:41
i think it’s so important to have
27:42
someone like you talking about that so
27:44
that’s really great
27:45
so what would you say what kind of
27:47
advice would you give to a queer
27:49
listener
27:50
that has gone through conversion therapy
27:52
and is having a really hard time
27:53
processing it
27:54
first i want to tell your listeners if
27:56
you’ve gone through
27:57
conversion therapy either in a religious
28:00
context or in
28:02
different contexts you’re not alone it’s
28:05
far more common than a lot of people
28:08
realize and it’s
28:09
far more common than it should be and if
28:12
you’ve had these sorts of experiences i
28:16
think you might
28:17
have the same voice in your head
28:21
that i had for a lot of my life and
28:24
a lot of the time that i was in therapy
28:26
but
28:27
the little voice that tells you that
28:30
that what you are is bad but it’s wrong
28:33
that it makes you not worthy of love
28:37
or life and if
28:40
that voice speaks to you
28:44
know that it’s lying to you queerness
28:48
your awareness my queerness other
28:50
people’s queerness
28:53
it brings something beautiful and
28:55
irreplaceable into the world
28:57
and if you’re a queer person the world
29:00
is
29:01
better because you’re here
29:04
if you don’t have people in your life
29:06
who love you
29:07
for the amazing queer person you are
29:10
know that we’re out here
29:12
there are people who will love you just
29:14
as you are
29:16
and we want to find you
29:20
there’s a queer family waiting for you
29:23
a beautiful diverse creative
29:27
sometimes messy and problematic but
29:30
loving family that’s waiting for you
29:34
so come find us
29:40
one of the important things to keep in
29:42
mind about conversion therapy
29:44
is that it’s hard to overstate
29:48
the damage that it can cause it’s
29:51
really torture at least psychological
29:54
torture
29:55
but often it involves physical abuse
29:58
as well and a lot of
30:01
this can be shored up by
30:05
social pressures like people
30:09
are often compelled to stay in
30:12
conversion therapy
30:14
either by parents or guardians people
30:16
who have power over them
30:18
or as adults like i was
30:22
compelled in part by my spouse in part
30:25
by
30:26
religious leaders in part by
30:30
people that were my friends and that i
30:33
loved him
30:34
were important to me and
30:38
in addition to conversion therapy
30:41
for minors still being legal
30:45
in so many parts of the country
30:47
religious based
30:48
conversion therapy even for minors
30:51
remains legal
30:52
just about everywhere unfortunately a
30:54
lot of churches hide behind
30:56
this sort of separation of church and
30:58
state to continue
31:00
these abusive practices even in places
31:03
where it’s
31:04
illegal in a clinical context there is
31:07
this impulse and even a pressure
31:11
to choose between two things
31:15
that seem difficult to hold
31:18
at the same time but i feel like so many
31:21
of the most
31:22
beautiful truths in life are contained
31:25
in these sorts of paradoxes
31:27
and that when people tell you you have
31:29
to choose between being queer
31:31
and being a person of faith or you have
31:33
to choose
31:34
between being masculine and feminine
31:37
you can just ask them like who told you
31:41
who made you the gender police why can’t
31:43
i just have both
31:44
i try to bring that like my energy into
31:47
all of my life
31:48
love that um as a
31:51
fellow biplus person i felt that deeply
31:55
so well speaking of that where can folks
31:58
find
31:58
lavender mafia and all that good stuff
32:00
where can they find you online
32:02
yeah thank you lavender mafia is on
32:04
apple podcast
32:05
spotify your favorite other streaming
32:08
service
32:10
i’m most active on twitter at jack
32:12
jackmb
32:14
amazon mark vias and bates and
32:17
our podcast is also on twitter and
32:20
instagram
32:21
at lav mafia lab m-a-f-i-a
32:25
wonderful you don’t uh jack thank you so
32:27
much for joining us today
32:29
this conversation was so good i
32:31
definitely had a moment
32:32
where i got a little misty i know oh my
32:34
gosh
32:36
i’m glad y’all didn’t cry because i’m a
32:38
sympathetic crier i would have broken
32:39
down
32:40
oh my gosh your after is not waterproof
32:43
[Laughter]
32:46
wonderful conversation yeah thank you so
32:47
much for having me
32:49
[Music]
32:55
if you or someone you know is a victim
32:57
of conversion therapy and need resources
32:59
please visit bornperfect.org that’s
33:03
bornperfect.org
33:08
the i’m from driftwood podcast is hosted
33:10
by phil aka corrine
33:12
and alex berg and is produced by andy
33:14
eagan thorpe it’s recorded as a program
33:16
of i’m from driftwood
33:17
the lgbtqai plus story archive
33:20
i’m from driftwood’s founder and
33:22
executive director is nathan manske
33:24
its program director is damian
33:26
middlefelt i’m from driftwood is a
33:27
non-profit organization
33:29
and this podcast was funded in part by
33:31
public funds
33:32
from the new york city department of
33:34
cultural affairs and partnership with
33:36
the city council
33:37
additional funding is provided by td
33:39
bank and heritage of pride new york
33:40
i’m from driftwood was created to help
33:42
queer and trans people
33:44
learn more about their community help
33:46
straight people learn more about their
33:47
neighbors
33:47
and help everyone learn more about
33:49
themselves all through the power of
33:51
storytelling
33:52
our score is provided by elevate audio
33:54
the stories you heard today are
33:55
available in their entirety plus
33:57
thousands more
33:58
at i’m from driftwood.org you can also
34:00
follow i’m from driftwood
34:02
on instagram facebook and youtube or
34:04
subscribe to our podcast wherever you
34:06
get your podcast
34:07
thanks for listening y’all

This post was previously published on YouTube.

***

Photo credit: Screenshot from video

 

About I'm From Driftwood

I'm From Driftwood aims to help LGBTQ people learn more about their community, straight people learn more about their neighbors and everyone learn more about themselves through the power of storytelling and story sharing. Increasing empathy and empowering individuals is accomplished by creating an apolitical forum for LGBTQ stories from every age, race, gender, background and culture. The stories deepen our understanding of each other, preserve history, and open hearts and minds.

More first-person LGBTQ stories: http://imfromdriftwood.com/

I'm From Driftwood on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ImFromDriftwood/

I'm From Driftwood on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/imfromdriftwood/

I'm From Driftwood on Twitter: https://twitter.com/imfromdriftwood

