Conversion Therapy [Podcast]

Is it possible to pray the gay away? Jack Bates, cohost of the queer spirituality podcast, Lavender Mafia, joins Phil and Alex in tackling this question. The answer is obviously no – but the damage this abuse does can have large consequences down the road. We also hear stories from Scott, a gay man who bested a so-called conversion “therapist” in a battle of wits, and John, a gay man who exposed a notorious conversion clinic on the national stage.
Transcript provided by YouTube:
Photo credit: Screenshot from video
