Procrastination, Rushing, and ADHD With Yasmeen [Video]

By Understood
Yasmeen (they/them) was a perpetual procrastinator. They would always wait until the last minute to write a paper or start an assignment. But then came a tough college course and an equally tough professor. Yasmeen’s old methods were no longer working, which set them on the path to an ADHD diagnosis.
Yasmeen reflects on growing up with undiagnosed ADHD, specifically their struggle with homework. Yasmeen, who’s a user researcher, also shares what they’ve learned about the over- and underdiagnosis of ADHD in the Black community.
so when i was in my junior year of
college i had an english class that i
needed to pass in order to get my minor
and we had sort of one final paper that
was worth a lot for that class and so i
remember knowing that my usual routine
of going to the library two or three
hours before class and doing
the paper that was due that day
wasn’t going to work for this paper um
in particular and i i tried to do a
different approach i spent a couple days
writing this paper i got so much
feedback from other people
about the paper and i felt really really
proud of sort of the work i put in
but then once i submitted the paper and
he started talking about the prompt we
were answering i realized
that i didn’t read the prompt properly
and i missed a key point that he wanted
to see in the paper and i wrote a
completely different prompt that he
didn’t want and i just remembered that
day just like sinking into my chair and
i just started crying in that class
because i knew even though i tried my
best i still failed
from the understood podcast network this
is adhd aha a podcast where people share
the moment when it finally clicked that
they or someone they know has adhd
my name is laura key i’m the editorial
director here at understood and as
someone who’s had my own adhd aha moment
i’ll be your host
i’m here today with yasmine adams
yasmine is a user researcher and they
work with me at understood welcome
yasmine thank you for having me
when you got to understood you had not
yet been diagnosed with adhd is that
right no no no i haven’t but your aha
moment
wasn’t necessarily at understood it
sounds like working and understood kind
of nudged you towards getting diagnosed
but you had an aha moment when you were
in college your junior year is that
right yeah so in my junior year of
college i was finishing up my english
minor and there was one class that you
had to take i forgot what the exact
class was
but there was a professor that was sort
of known in the english department of
being like someone who was like really
tough like a tough grader a lot of the
people in my major kind of described him
as like a pain in the ass
to be honest
and so
he was the only person who was teaching
the specific class that i needed in
order to finish up my english minor
and i was sort of notorious
by a lot of my friends of being like a
chronic procrastinator i was not the
person who would be responsible enough
to you know oh if i have a 10 page paper
due let me do two pages a day
so that you know i’m not like
too anxious about finishing the paper
what i would do is that i would actually
do it the day of or like
the day before
and just sit in the library for like two
hours and like bang out a 10 page paper
and call it a day i look back on it now
and it’s like wow that was that was a
little that was a bit insane
for doing that but for me it was sort of
like one i couldn’t really break down
things into tasks it was always like let
me just do this one big assignment in
one go and like get through it and there
was also like this weird sort of like
rush i felt while doing it because it
was almost like
i don’t know if it’s similar to like how
chefs are on like cooking shows and they
have like 30 minute timers and they have
to like whip out a dish and like hope
and pray that like they’ll get through i
felt like that was sort of the same rush
i would felt where it’s like
wow i’m like really anxious i’m like
down on the wire i only have 30 minutes
before i have to get to class and i have
250 words that’s still finished up but
it was the
like adrenaline rush of actually getting
it done and like the relief that she got
it done i would do this constantly and i
would never really
be punished for it via like having bad
grades or anything like that
and i sort of provide this context to
help establish why this moment in my
junior year of college was like so
devastating
because i remember like submitting a
paper in
for one of our first assignments and
then i got feedback on it and i got like
a c on it which i never i’d never gotten
and he was just like you were jumping
all over the place in essay you were
doing this you were doing that and i was
like i never had this feedback from
everybody else why am i getting it from
him
and i think like the breaking point for
me was there was either like a final
paper or like it was a pretty
significant paper to migrate
and based on the feedback i was getting
from other papers and grades i was
getting i was like
for this paper that i have to submit i
actually can’t do what
i usually have done i actually have to
like really sit down and like pay
attention and like break this up so that
i’m presenting
the best possible paper i can for this
class and so i spent like two or three
days
writing this paper getting feedback from
other people
working with the english resource center
at my school
i did like a lot of like preparation for
this paper which i’ve never done for any
other class throughout all the time i’ve
been in school
and
i
submitted it i was really proud of it i
was like yeah i’m gonna get it a like i
actually destroyed this paper and then i
remembered he was like talking about the
paper and he was just like
he mentioned something in the
instructions that i completely looked
over
for this research project and
i
realized in that moment i had made like
a really dire mistake and
i essentially wrote a different type of
paper that he was asking for
and i just remembered like sitting in
class and kind of just like sinking down
in my chair and just started like crying
because i was like i did all of this
hard work
i put in so much time and resources that
i never had to
in other classes for me to still fail
and not do well and that i think for me
was kind of a big breaking point to
where i was like maybe i should really
see what’s going on with this because i
always like kind of suspected it was
related to adhd but i was like well it
works for me so i’m not going to really
change it but then it was it was like
after that
moment i was like
i really
you should probably
consider something’s wrong
am i right that you got good grades for
all of your life leading up to this oh
yeah definitely i was definitely like an
arb student most of like my classes
the only thing that got me in trouble
was again this idea of following
instructions even when in like
kindergarten like i remember just i
remember teachers would say hey go right
and i would go left
go up and i’ll go down that was sort of
me i never really
liked the idea of having
like things being set out to me in the
form of like commands or like actions
and i never understood why i had to do
it so i would always like
not do it
yeah and just to be clear i don’t think
that actually getting a c
is a terrible thing it’s not a bad grade
it’s average it’s just i i have a
feeling from your perspective that was
like like a knife to the heart oh yeah
oh yeah because i’ve literally never
gotten to see
up until that point and i was like
whoa
i don’t want to be a c student and it
was definitely like a real
crush to me because i was like i always
did well so why am i not doing well in
this class particularly did you feel
like exposed when the professor kind of
discovered your symptoms or your methods
yeah like i definitely felt
one like embarrassed a little bit i
remember like everyone was looking at me
and just like yikes
how did you get that wrong
and
i also kind of felt that from that
professor at that time you know it was
clear for you to not do that and yet you
did it and so i felt like a little
embarrassed because i felt like am i the
only one that didn’t get this really
nobody
and i think also
a lot of it too was that again like i
felt like i could always kind of like
skate by a lot of classes because even i
knew like it wasn’t always the best work
i put out
when i had to rush or
i was like in sort of that crunch time
mode
but i would still
get really good feedback but when it
came to him it was kind of like he saw
through the fluff i would put a lot in
writing he was one who was able to kind
of see like the cracks
and my foundation a little bit and i
think that’s what really also
irritated me
and it kind of brought up a lot of
insecurities about like my own
intelligence like was i actually smart
or was i just kind of like passing
through to pass through you know what i
mean and so i felt like a lot of
emotions kind of came up in that class
and i think
that
one paper moment really summarized
essentially like how i felt at that time
if i was like actually capable
what did you do with that feeling and
that information
after that and how many years ago was
that
well that was my junior year of college
so i want to say that i was probably
like three or four years ago now
and i think maybe one of the first
things i did was i definitely went to my
friends
and
you know at first i kind of looked at it
as a hymn issue as like a he’s just an
a-hole like he just sucks like
he is not helpful and
looking back on it now i kind of see why
i did it because again i was embarrassed
i felt like he was like seeing through
me and seeing through all of my faults
and never looking at me holistically as
a person
through my writing and i blamed a lot on
him but i think for me it kind of took a
lot of
just reflection on like okay this didn’t
work again so maybe this is related to
something else and i just don’t really
know it yet but isn’t it interesting
though yes mean that like one paper how
that can change everything and be a
catalyst and so when did you get
diagnosed that must have been
one two years ago yeah it was actually
pretty early this year i want to say um
so recent welcome yeah
i know i’m
a weird club to be in but happy
nonetheless
you’re right it is a weird club
i noticed at one point when you were
talking you said oh my methods aren’t
working again
which kind of tipped me off that maybe
like little inklings of this had come up
just not as
intensely before is that right oh yeah
definitely like i
i remembered in school one of my
biggest
sort of report card notes that i would
always get is that yasmine does not do
homework i just hated the concept of
homework why am i going to school for
like eight hours a day and i could
barely focus there and then you’re
forcing me to spend another two three
hours on homework i would just never do
it and so many of my teachers said i was
like smart i was capable and i was
definitely knowledgeable of what i was
doing in class but it was just a
homework where that was a big stickler
point and one of my favorite like
classes when i was younger was history i
really loved history i loved learning
about world events and how that affected
like future world events and who were
the actors and who were sort of players
in those events and everything and i
remembered i got like a really high
score on like the new york state regents
i think it was like a 99
or something like that it was super high
but then i got like a 75 in a class
because i didn’t do any homework
oh that’s interesting because i was
actually just going to ask you why do
you think that you would rush through
homework or dislike homework there are
so many reasons that kids with adhd can
struggle with homework and one of them
might be that they’re just not
interested in the topic and don’t want
to deal with it but you were really
interested in history
yeah i was super super interested i
loved history and like i was good at
memorization and everything like that it
was just the thought of having to sit
down for another two hours after i just
sat down
for eight hours of school
to then do an assignment
that was due to next day
i just could never do it and so i i
never did
or like if i knew like i had
history for seventh period and i had
lunch at fifth period i would do my
homework and fifth period so that it was
ready for seventh period but sometimes
it just never aligned and
i didn’t do great in the class
but my teacher was always like kind of
baffled by that i remember her saying
like that’s me and you’re really smart
and i want you to pass i actually want
you to get a really high grade in this
class because i know you can
but the homework
and i just i could i just couldn’t do it
i i don’t know what what it was it
sounds like it was fatigue
right like during the school day kids
with adhd that might put all of their
energy into like focusing and doing
everything that they need to do and then
by the time they get home they’re like
totally drained and like you gave
everything that your adhd brain could
give during the school day and you just
needed a break yeah definitely i felt
like it was a little weird for me
because i felt like i in a sense was
almost like masking a lot of the
symptoms like i couldn’t sit down or i
just had to talk to somebody and
distract them while i’m also distracted
or like i would just do things that i
guess people would consider weird like
when i was in school i always like used
to talk to myself
or like come up with like weird
scenarios in my head and kind of like
daydream a lot and other kids would
notice that and they would call me weird
or be like what are you doing and so i
experienced that a lot when i was
growing up and so i felt like i had to
like basically portray normal
and i remember that being like super
tiring for me because i was being
someone that i wasn’t and having to
almost be like a chameleon in school to
like make sure that people know like hey
i’m normal guys i’m not weird yeah i
don’t talk to myself and i got bullied a
lot when i was in school and so again
that’s sort of where that hiding kind of
came from where it was like okay i need
to
be perceived as normal because at least
if i’m
perceived as normal i probably won’t get
bullied a lot or i probably won’t get
asked like weird questions and things
like that and so i felt like in order to
like maintain some form of social
connection with my other peers i sort of
had to morph into what they believe or
perceive normal is and so by the time i
got home i was so exhausted from school
day i’m sorry to hear you got bullied
yasmine yeah what was the school like
that you went to
i went to public school here in new york
and a lot of the schools i went to many
of the families were lower income
pretty diverse in terms of like race and
gender but it was only until i want to
say maybe in middle school is when they
started putting me in sort of like
magnet classes or quote-unquote gifted
classes
and like in high school i started to be
in sort of like honors and you know ib
and ap
and then the racial makeup of the
classes and sort of diversity
slowly but surely started to sort of
disappear i think for me
that was sort of a big reason why i kind
of got overlooked in school because it
was just like well you know their grades
are good and they don’t have any
socio-emotional issues so i think
they’re good i feel like that’s how a
lot of teachers kind of you know looked
at me and at some point i kind of get it
because it was just like there were
other kids who needed much more like
attention and much more help from like
paras and things like that and for me it
was kind of like well okay they don’t do
homework they can’t really follow
instructions but they’re passing class
so that’s what matters especially for
the type of schools i went to like you
know grades of students determine like
the sort of funding you can get
and so
for them as long as you’re passing and
as long as you’re
you’re not sort of a danger to yourself
or to your other classmates we just
don’t have enough time to like really
look to see if like there might be
something else that’s there
what was your family’s perception of all
this it’s interesting so my family are
from the caribbean my parents are from
jamaica and so kind of like two
different worlds
and so even if they did sort of hear
from teachers that like oh your child
has trouble like sitting down and paying
attention and has trouble listening to
us and focusing and things like that my
parents kind of just chucked it up to me
being a kid because it’s like oh yeah we
see that so much in jamaica and so they
didn’t quite understand it and so if
there was maybe a teacher who saw that
like maybe there was something going on
with me if they were to try to explain
that to my parents my parents would have
just been like oh
that’s kind of american thing you know
americans love to like over diagnose
things and
diagnose people with things you don’t
have that that doesn’t exist because we
don’t have it back at home
and it’s like
no
you do probably have it at home
and i get they didn’t have that language
but i i do wish that they sort of took
some of it with validity because i felt
like if they did it would have been much
easier for me in terms of them to sort
of help me to get like sort of the
services i need versus me you know when
i’m 12 like looking up webmd
and looking up why can’t i pay attention
and i hear it a lot from like other
immigrant households where it’s like the
first generation kids you know we have
to be our own advocates because our
parents sometimes need advocates
themselves your self-awareness is pretty
amazing at 12 years old you’re looking
up why can’t i pay attention i
definitely wasn’t doing that when i was
12. and listeners it has nothing to do
with the fact that the web was not very
robust when i was 12 years old
there are a lot of feelings around that
we talk with a lot of people who think
about like their parents and again i
always say this it’s no judgment our
knowledge of adhd has come such a long
way and you’re on the front lines of
that as a user researcher
yeah can you tell folks a little bit
about what you’ve learned about adhd
diagnosis particularly in the black
community through your research
yeah so we recently
did research specifically with black and
latinx parents and also black
individuals one of the things we heard a
lot was this idea of like an over
diagnosis and an under diagnosis a lot
of times
behaviors related to adhd that are seen
in black children
they’re more seen as like disruptive but
when it’s not sort of related to quote
unquote disruptive behavior when it’s
like sort of just like an inability to
focus or things like that it’s usually
sort of overlooked in a lot of black
students and so
there is sort of this weird
almost ironic sort of dichotomy between
like focusing on this disruptive
behavior in order to like punish
and then not providing like help and
services for people
who are exhibiting like behaviors that
aren’t related to this idea of like
disruptiveness and you know in the end
it just doesn’t help the black students
in general because you’re constantly
policed in school but also not getting
the help you needed and we saw a lot of
that and also this idea of just kind of
like passing kids through the education
system even though they still
require help and still require
some form of accommodation i remember
there was one person who we talked to
who just felt like they were kind of
getting passed through school because
teachers just didn’t have the time the
resources or honestly just didn’t care
enough to
provide him the help he needed and then
once he sort of entered into college and
entered into the real world he was like
struggling so much because he never was
able to
get the help he needed or develop the
strategies he needed in order to
like be in sort of an environment where
you are sort of your own advocate
and you need to seek out these resources
we don’t just provide them to you it
ends up being like a real detriment to a
lot of black students once they’re sort
of
aged out of like our k-12 system
and they kind of have to figure it out
on their own
in your work you ever feel like you
relate to any of the stories that come
up and if so is that cathartic at all
how does that make you feel
yeah a lot of the interviews i conduct
it always feels like i’m sort of looking
back at myself it really gives me sort
of the opportunity to really like
reflect back on like my life and how
that sort of came up for me and also
feeling one scene and two that wasn’t
you know this wasn’t my fault because a
lot of the times issues around not
getting that help tends to be a lot more
systemic than we sort of realize and so
yeah it’s sort of amazing to kind of do
this work because i get to help out
other people while also learning so much
more about myself and like you know also
forgiving myself for things that i
couldn’t really control that’s pretty
incredible that the way that your work
and your life and your experience have
kind of intersected in that way it’s
21:28
powerful i’m so grateful to like be able
21:31
to have that sort of experience because
21:32
i don’t think i would have been able or
21:34
i think it would have probably took me a
21:36
lot longer to actually look to get a
21:38
diagnosis if i hadn’t had that chance of
21:41
like constant reflection have you uh
21:43
been in contact at all with that
21:44
professor from your junior year oh no
21:48
i i have not i’m just curious yeah i’m
21:52
still kind of a little salty with the b
21:54
minus that i got in the class but you
21:55
know if he’s listening to this thanks i
21:57
guess
22:00
well i mean yes mean this has been
22:02
wonderful thank you for being here with
22:04
me today and talking with me yeah of
22:06
course i think this was fun
22:15
you’ve been listening to adhd aha from
22:17
the understood podcast network you can
22:20
listen and subscribe to adhd aha on
22:22
apple spotify or anywhere you get your
22:24
podcasts and if you like what you heard
22:26
today tell someone about the show we
22:29
rely on listeners like you to reach and
22:31
support more people
22:32
and if you want to share your own aha
22:34
moment email us at
22:36
adhdaha understood.org
22:39
i’d love to hear from you you can go to
22:41
u.org
22:43
adhd aha to find details on each episode
22:46
and related resources that’s the letter
22:49
u as an understood dot o r g slash adhd
22:54
aha understood as a non-profit and
22:56
social impact organization
22:59
we have no affiliation with
23:00
pharmaceutical companies
23:02
learn more at understood.org
23:05
mission
23:07
aha is produced by jessamine mali say hi
23:10
jessamine hi everyone justin d wright
23:12
created our music seth melnick and
23:15
brianna berry are our production
23:16
directors scott cochier is our creative
23:19
director
23:20
and i’m your host laura key editorial
23:22
director at understood thanks so much
23:25
for listening
23:26
[Music]
23:27
[Applause]
23:28
[Music]
24:00
you
—
This post was previously published on YouTube.
***
You Might Also Like These From The Good Men Project
|You Said ‘Race’, but Are You Actually Talking About Race?
|Understanding the Nonbinary: Are You Confusing Gender With Sex?
|The Difference Between Compassion for Those With Disabilities & Ableism?
|‘Masculinity’ Is Having an Identity Crisis
Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.
All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.
A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.
A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.
A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.
Register New Account
Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.
—
Photo credit: iStock.com