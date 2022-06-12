Procrastination, Rushing, and ADHD With Yasmeen [Video]

By Understood

Yasmeen (they/them) was a perpetual procrastinator. They would always wait until the last minute to write a paper or start an assignment. But then came a tough college course and an equally tough professor. Yasmeen’s old methods were no longer working, which set them on the path to an ADHD diagnosis.

Yasmeen reflects on growing up with undiagnosed ADHD, specifically their struggle with homework. Yasmeen, who’s a user researcher, also shares what they’ve learned about the over- and underdiagnosis of ADHD in the Black community.

To find a transcript for this episode and more resources, visit the episode page at Understood.

0:00

so when i was in my junior year of

0:01

college i had an english class that i

0:03

needed to pass in order to get my minor

0:06

and we had sort of one final paper that

0:08

was worth a lot for that class and so i

0:11

remember knowing that my usual routine

0:14

of going to the library two or three

0:17

hours before class and doing

0:20

the paper that was due that day

0:22

wasn’t going to work for this paper um

0:25

in particular and i i tried to do a

0:28

different approach i spent a couple days

0:30

writing this paper i got so much

0:32

feedback from other people

0:34

about the paper and i felt really really

0:36

proud of sort of the work i put in

0:38

but then once i submitted the paper and

0:41

he started talking about the prompt we

0:43

were answering i realized

0:46

that i didn’t read the prompt properly

0:49

and i missed a key point that he wanted

0:51

to see in the paper and i wrote a

0:53

completely different prompt that he

0:55

didn’t want and i just remembered that

0:57

day just like sinking into my chair and

1:00

i just started crying in that class

1:02

because i knew even though i tried my

1:04

best i still failed

1:07

[Music]

1:11

from the understood podcast network this

1:13

is adhd aha a podcast where people share

1:16

the moment when it finally clicked that

1:18

they or someone they know has adhd

1:22

my name is laura key i’m the editorial

1:24

director here at understood and as

1:26

someone who’s had my own adhd aha moment

1:28

i’ll be your host

1:35

i’m here today with yasmine adams

1:37

yasmine is a user researcher and they

1:39

work with me at understood welcome

1:41

yasmine thank you for having me

1:44

when you got to understood you had not

1:46

yet been diagnosed with adhd is that

1:48

right no no no i haven’t but your aha

1:50

moment

1:51

wasn’t necessarily at understood it

1:53

sounds like working and understood kind

1:55

of nudged you towards getting diagnosed

1:57

but you had an aha moment when you were

1:59

in college your junior year is that

2:00

right yeah so in my junior year of

2:04

college i was finishing up my english

2:06

minor and there was one class that you

2:08

had to take i forgot what the exact

2:10

class was

2:11

but there was a professor that was sort

2:13

of known in the english department of

2:15

being like someone who was like really

2:16

tough like a tough grader a lot of the

2:19

people in my major kind of described him

2:20

as like a pain in the ass

2:23

to be honest

2:24

and so

2:25

he was the only person who was teaching

2:27

the specific class that i needed in

2:28

order to finish up my english minor

2:31

and i was sort of notorious

2:33

by a lot of my friends of being like a

2:36

chronic procrastinator i was not the

2:38

person who would be responsible enough

2:41

to you know oh if i have a 10 page paper

2:43

due let me do two pages a day

2:45

so that you know i’m not like

2:48

too anxious about finishing the paper

2:50

what i would do is that i would actually

2:51

do it the day of or like

2:53

the day before

2:55

and just sit in the library for like two

2:57

hours and like bang out a 10 page paper

2:59

and call it a day i look back on it now

3:01

and it’s like wow that was that was a

3:03

little that was a bit insane

3:05

for doing that but for me it was sort of

3:08

like one i couldn’t really break down

3:10

things into tasks it was always like let

3:14

me just do this one big assignment in

3:16

one go and like get through it and there

3:19

was also like this weird sort of like

3:21

rush i felt while doing it because it

3:23

was almost like

3:25

i don’t know if it’s similar to like how

3:27

chefs are on like cooking shows and they

3:29

have like 30 minute timers and they have

3:31

to like whip out a dish and like hope

3:33

and pray that like they’ll get through i

3:35

felt like that was sort of the same rush

3:37

i would felt where it’s like

3:39

wow i’m like really anxious i’m like

3:41

down on the wire i only have 30 minutes

3:43

before i have to get to class and i have

3:46

250 words that’s still finished up but

3:48

it was the

3:49

like adrenaline rush of actually getting

3:52

it done and like the relief that she got

3:53

it done i would do this constantly and i

3:56

would never really

3:58

be punished for it via like having bad

4:00

grades or anything like that

4:02

and i sort of provide this context to

4:04

help establish why this moment in my

4:07

junior year of college was like so

4:09

devastating

4:10

because i remember like submitting a

4:12

paper in

4:13

for one of our first assignments and

4:14

then i got feedback on it and i got like

4:17

a c on it which i never i’d never gotten

4:20

and he was just like you were jumping

4:22

all over the place in essay you were

4:23

doing this you were doing that and i was

4:25

like i never had this feedback from

4:27

everybody else why am i getting it from

4:28

him

4:29

and i think like the breaking point for

4:31

me was there was either like a final

4:34

paper or like it was a pretty

4:36

significant paper to migrate

4:38

and based on the feedback i was getting

4:40

from other papers and grades i was

4:41

getting i was like

4:43

for this paper that i have to submit i

4:45

actually can’t do what

4:46

i usually have done i actually have to

4:48

like really sit down and like pay

4:50

attention and like break this up so that

4:52

i’m presenting

4:55

the best possible paper i can for this

4:57

class and so i spent like two or three

5:00

days

5:01

writing this paper getting feedback from

5:03

other people

5:04

working with the english resource center

5:06

at my school

5:08

i did like a lot of like preparation for

5:10

this paper which i’ve never done for any

5:12

other class throughout all the time i’ve

5:14

been in school

5:16

and

5:17

i

5:18

submitted it i was really proud of it i

5:20

was like yeah i’m gonna get it a like i

5:22

actually destroyed this paper and then i

5:24

remembered he was like talking about the

5:26

paper and he was just like

5:28

he mentioned something in the

5:30

instructions that i completely looked

5:32

over

5:33

for this research project and

5:36

i

5:38

realized in that moment i had made like

5:41

a really dire mistake and

5:44

i essentially wrote a different type of

5:47

paper that he was asking for

5:49

and i just remembered like sitting in

5:51

class and kind of just like sinking down

5:53

in my chair and just started like crying

5:56

because i was like i did all of this

5:57

hard work

5:59

i put in so much time and resources that

6:02

i never had to

6:04

in other classes for me to still fail

6:08

and not do well and that i think for me

6:10

was kind of a big breaking point to

6:12

where i was like maybe i should really

6:14

see what’s going on with this because i

6:16

always like kind of suspected it was

6:18

related to adhd but i was like well it

6:20

works for me so i’m not going to really

6:22

change it but then it was it was like

6:23

after that

6:25

moment i was like

6:26

i really

6:27

you should probably

6:29

consider something’s wrong

6:31

am i right that you got good grades for

6:35

all of your life leading up to this oh

6:37

yeah definitely i was definitely like an

6:38

arb student most of like my classes

6:42

the only thing that got me in trouble

6:44

was again this idea of following

6:46

instructions even when in like

6:48

kindergarten like i remember just i

6:51

remember teachers would say hey go right

6:53

and i would go left

6:54

go up and i’ll go down that was sort of

6:56

me i never really

6:59

liked the idea of having

7:01

like things being set out to me in the

7:03

form of like commands or like actions

7:05

and i never understood why i had to do

7:07

it so i would always like

7:09

not do it

7:11

yeah and just to be clear i don’t think

7:12

that actually getting a c

7:14

is a terrible thing it’s not a bad grade

7:16

it’s average it’s just i i have a

7:18

feeling from your perspective that was

7:20

like like a knife to the heart oh yeah

7:23

oh yeah because i’ve literally never

7:25

gotten to see

7:26

up until that point and i was like

7:29

whoa

7:31

i don’t want to be a c student and it

7:33

was definitely like a real

7:35

crush to me because i was like i always

7:37

did well so why am i not doing well in

7:39

this class particularly did you feel

7:41

like exposed when the professor kind of

7:45

discovered your symptoms or your methods

7:48

yeah like i definitely felt

7:51

one like embarrassed a little bit i

7:53

remember like everyone was looking at me

7:55

and just like yikes

7:57

how did you get that wrong

7:59

and

8:01

i also kind of felt that from that

8:03

professor at that time you know it was

8:05

clear for you to not do that and yet you

8:08

did it and so i felt like a little

8:10

embarrassed because i felt like am i the

8:12

only one that didn’t get this really

8:14

nobody

8:16

and i think also

8:17

a lot of it too was that again like i

8:19

felt like i could always kind of like

8:21

skate by a lot of classes because even i

8:23

knew like it wasn’t always the best work

8:25

i put out

8:26

when i had to rush or

8:28

i was like in sort of that crunch time

8:30

mode

8:31

but i would still

8:33

get really good feedback but when it

8:35

came to him it was kind of like he saw

8:37

through the fluff i would put a lot in

8:40

writing he was one who was able to kind

8:42

of see like the cracks

8:44

and my foundation a little bit and i

8:46

think that’s what really also

8:48

irritated me

8:49

and it kind of brought up a lot of

8:51

insecurities about like my own

8:52

intelligence like was i actually smart

8:55

or was i just kind of like passing

8:56

through to pass through you know what i

8:58

mean and so i felt like a lot of

9:00

emotions kind of came up in that class

9:02

and i think

9:04

that

9:05

one paper moment really summarized

9:08

essentially like how i felt at that time

9:10

if i was like actually capable

9:13

what did you do with that feeling and

9:15

that information

9:17

after that and how many years ago was

9:19

that

9:20

well that was my junior year of college

9:21

so i want to say that i was probably

9:23

like three or four years ago now

9:26

and i think maybe one of the first

9:28

things i did was i definitely went to my

9:31

friends

9:32

and

9:32

you know at first i kind of looked at it

9:34

as a hymn issue as like a he’s just an

9:37

a-hole like he just sucks like

9:40

he is not helpful and

9:42

looking back on it now i kind of see why

9:44

i did it because again i was embarrassed

9:47

i felt like he was like seeing through

9:49

me and seeing through all of my faults

9:52

and never looking at me holistically as

9:54

a person

9:55

through my writing and i blamed a lot on

9:57

him but i think for me it kind of took a

10:00

lot of

10:01

just reflection on like okay this didn’t

10:04

work again so maybe this is related to

10:07

something else and i just don’t really

10:10

know it yet but isn’t it interesting

10:12

though yes mean that like one paper how

10:14

that can change everything and be a

10:16

catalyst and so when did you get

10:18

diagnosed that must have been

10:21

one two years ago yeah it was actually

10:23

pretty early this year i want to say um

10:26

so recent welcome yeah

10:29

i know i’m

10:31

a weird club to be in but happy

10:33

nonetheless

10:35

you’re right it is a weird club

10:39

[Music]

10:46

i noticed at one point when you were

10:47

talking you said oh my methods aren’t

10:49

working again

10:51

which kind of tipped me off that maybe

10:52

like little inklings of this had come up

10:55

just not as

10:56

intensely before is that right oh yeah

10:59

definitely like i

11:02

i remembered in school one of my

11:06

biggest

11:07

sort of report card notes that i would

11:09

always get is that yasmine does not do

11:12

homework i just hated the concept of

11:15

homework why am i going to school for

11:17

like eight hours a day and i could

11:18

barely focus there and then you’re

11:21

forcing me to spend another two three

11:22

hours on homework i would just never do

11:25

it and so many of my teachers said i was

11:27

like smart i was capable and i was

11:29

definitely knowledgeable of what i was

11:31

doing in class but it was just a

11:33

homework where that was a big stickler

11:35

point and one of my favorite like

11:37

classes when i was younger was history i

11:39

really loved history i loved learning

11:41

about world events and how that affected

11:44

like future world events and who were

11:46

the actors and who were sort of players

11:48

in those events and everything and i

11:51

remembered i got like a really high

11:53

score on like the new york state regents

11:55

i think it was like a 99

11:57

or something like that it was super high

11:59

but then i got like a 75 in a class

12:01

because i didn’t do any homework

12:03

oh that’s interesting because i was

12:04

actually just going to ask you why do

12:06

you think that you would rush through

12:07

homework or dislike homework there are

12:09

so many reasons that kids with adhd can

12:11

struggle with homework and one of them

12:13

might be that they’re just not

12:14

interested in the topic and don’t want

12:15

to deal with it but you were really

12:17

interested in history

12:19

yeah i was super super interested i

12:21

loved history and like i was good at

12:23

memorization and everything like that it

12:25

was just the thought of having to sit

12:28

down for another two hours after i just

12:31

sat down

12:32

for eight hours of school

12:34

to then do an assignment

12:36

that was due to next day

12:38

i just could never do it and so i i

12:40

never did

12:42

or like if i knew like i had

12:45

history for seventh period and i had

12:48

lunch at fifth period i would do my

12:50

homework and fifth period so that it was

12:52

ready for seventh period but sometimes

12:55

it just never aligned and

12:56

i didn’t do great in the class

12:58

but my teacher was always like kind of

13:00

baffled by that i remember her saying

13:02

like that’s me and you’re really smart

13:04

and i want you to pass i actually want

13:06

you to get a really high grade in this

13:08

class because i know you can

13:10

but the homework

13:13

and i just i could i just couldn’t do it

13:16

i i don’t know what what it was it

13:18

sounds like it was fatigue

13:20

right like during the school day kids

13:22

with adhd that might put all of their

13:24

energy into like focusing and doing

13:27

everything that they need to do and then

13:28

by the time they get home they’re like

13:29

totally drained and like you gave

13:32

everything that your adhd brain could

13:34

give during the school day and you just

13:35

needed a break yeah definitely i felt

13:37

like it was a little weird for me

13:39

because i felt like i in a sense was

13:41

almost like masking a lot of the

13:44

symptoms like i couldn’t sit down or i

13:46

just had to talk to somebody and

13:48

distract them while i’m also distracted

13:50

or like i would just do things that i

13:52

guess people would consider weird like

13:54

when i was in school i always like used

13:55

to talk to myself

13:57

or like come up with like weird

13:59

scenarios in my head and kind of like

14:00

daydream a lot and other kids would

14:02

notice that and they would call me weird

14:04

or be like what are you doing and so i

14:07

experienced that a lot when i was

14:08

growing up and so i felt like i had to

14:11

like basically portray normal

14:14

and i remember that being like super

14:16

tiring for me because i was being

14:18

someone that i wasn’t and having to

14:21

almost be like a chameleon in school to

14:23

like make sure that people know like hey

14:25

i’m normal guys i’m not weird yeah i

14:27

don’t talk to myself and i got bullied a

14:29

lot when i was in school and so again

14:31

that’s sort of where that hiding kind of

14:33

came from where it was like okay i need

14:34

to

14:35

be perceived as normal because at least

14:37

if i’m

14:38

perceived as normal i probably won’t get

14:40

bullied a lot or i probably won’t get

14:42

asked like weird questions and things

14:44

like that and so i felt like in order to

14:46

like maintain some form of social

14:49

connection with my other peers i sort of

14:51

had to morph into what they believe or

14:54

perceive normal is and so by the time i

14:57

got home i was so exhausted from school

14:59

day i’m sorry to hear you got bullied

15:01

yasmine yeah what was the school like

15:03

that you went to

15:04

i went to public school here in new york

15:06

and a lot of the schools i went to many

15:09

of the families were lower income

15:11

pretty diverse in terms of like race and

15:14

gender but it was only until i want to

15:16

say maybe in middle school is when they

15:18

started putting me in sort of like

15:20

magnet classes or quote-unquote gifted

15:22

classes

15:23

and like in high school i started to be

15:26

in sort of like honors and you know ib

15:29

and ap

15:30

and then the racial makeup of the

15:32

classes and sort of diversity

15:34

slowly but surely started to sort of

15:36

disappear i think for me

15:39

that was sort of a big reason why i kind

15:40

of got overlooked in school because it

15:42

was just like well you know their grades

15:45

are good and they don’t have any

15:46

socio-emotional issues so i think

15:48

they’re good i feel like that’s how a

15:50

lot of teachers kind of you know looked

15:52

at me and at some point i kind of get it

15:54

because it was just like there were

15:56

other kids who needed much more like

15:58

attention and much more help from like

16:00

paras and things like that and for me it

16:03

was kind of like well okay they don’t do

16:05

homework they can’t really follow

16:06

instructions but they’re passing class

16:08

so that’s what matters especially for

16:09

the type of schools i went to like you

16:11

know grades of students determine like

16:14

the sort of funding you can get

16:16

and so

16:17

for them as long as you’re passing and

16:19

as long as you’re

16:21

you’re not sort of a danger to yourself

16:22

or to your other classmates we just

16:24

don’t have enough time to like really

16:27

look to see if like there might be

16:29

something else that’s there

16:31

[Music]

16:38

what was your family’s perception of all

16:40

this it’s interesting so my family are

16:43

from the caribbean my parents are from

16:45

jamaica and so kind of like two

16:47

different worlds

16:49

and so even if they did sort of hear

16:52

from teachers that like oh your child

16:54

has trouble like sitting down and paying

16:56

attention and has trouble listening to

16:58

us and focusing and things like that my

17:01

parents kind of just chucked it up to me

17:03

being a kid because it’s like oh yeah we

17:05

see that so much in jamaica and so they

17:07

didn’t quite understand it and so if

17:10

there was maybe a teacher who saw that

17:13

like maybe there was something going on

17:15

with me if they were to try to explain

17:18

that to my parents my parents would have

17:19

just been like oh

17:21

that’s kind of american thing you know

17:22

americans love to like over diagnose

17:25

things and

17:26

diagnose people with things you don’t

17:27

have that that doesn’t exist because we

17:30

don’t have it back at home

17:31

and it’s like

17:33

no

17:34

you do probably have it at home

17:37

and i get they didn’t have that language

17:39

but i i do wish that they sort of took

17:41

some of it with validity because i felt

17:44

like if they did it would have been much

17:46

easier for me in terms of them to sort

17:48

of help me to get like sort of the

17:49

services i need versus me you know when

17:51

i’m 12 like looking up webmd

17:54

and looking up why can’t i pay attention

17:57

and i hear it a lot from like other

17:59

immigrant households where it’s like the

18:01

first generation kids you know we have

18:03

to be our own advocates because our

18:05

parents sometimes need advocates

18:06

themselves your self-awareness is pretty

18:08

amazing at 12 years old you’re looking

18:10

up why can’t i pay attention i

18:12

definitely wasn’t doing that when i was

18:13

12. and listeners it has nothing to do

18:15

with the fact that the web was not very

18:17

robust when i was 12 years old

18:19

there are a lot of feelings around that

18:20

we talk with a lot of people who think

18:21

about like their parents and again i

18:23

always say this it’s no judgment our

18:25

knowledge of adhd has come such a long

18:27

way and you’re on the front lines of

18:28

that as a user researcher

18:30

yeah can you tell folks a little bit

18:32

about what you’ve learned about adhd

18:35

diagnosis particularly in the black

18:36

community through your research

18:38

yeah so we recently

18:41

did research specifically with black and

18:44

latinx parents and also black

18:46

individuals one of the things we heard a

18:48

lot was this idea of like an over

18:50

diagnosis and an under diagnosis a lot

18:53

of times

18:54

behaviors related to adhd that are seen

18:57

in black children

18:58

they’re more seen as like disruptive but

19:00

when it’s not sort of related to quote

19:03

unquote disruptive behavior when it’s

19:05

like sort of just like an inability to

19:06

focus or things like that it’s usually

19:08

sort of overlooked in a lot of black

19:11

students and so

19:13

there is sort of this weird

19:15

almost ironic sort of dichotomy between

19:18

like focusing on this disruptive

19:20

behavior in order to like punish

19:22

and then not providing like help and

19:25

services for people

19:26

who are exhibiting like behaviors that

19:28

aren’t related to this idea of like

19:30

disruptiveness and you know in the end

19:32

it just doesn’t help the black students

19:35

in general because you’re constantly

19:37

policed in school but also not getting

19:39

the help you needed and we saw a lot of

19:41

that and also this idea of just kind of

19:43

like passing kids through the education

19:46

system even though they still

19:48

require help and still require

19:50

some form of accommodation i remember

19:52

there was one person who we talked to

19:53

who just felt like they were kind of

19:55

getting passed through school because

19:57

teachers just didn’t have the time the

19:59

resources or honestly just didn’t care

20:02

enough to

20:03

provide him the help he needed and then

20:06

once he sort of entered into college and

20:08

entered into the real world he was like

20:10

struggling so much because he never was

20:13

able to

20:14

get the help he needed or develop the

20:16

strategies he needed in order to

20:18

like be in sort of an environment where

20:21

you are sort of your own advocate

20:23

and you need to seek out these resources

20:26

we don’t just provide them to you it

20:28

ends up being like a real detriment to a

20:30

lot of black students once they’re sort

20:31

of

20:32

aged out of like our k-12 system

20:35

and they kind of have to figure it out

20:37

on their own

20:39

in your work you ever feel like you

20:40

relate to any of the stories that come

20:42

up and if so is that cathartic at all

20:44

how does that make you feel

20:46

yeah a lot of the interviews i conduct

20:49

it always feels like i’m sort of looking

20:51

back at myself it really gives me sort

20:53

of the opportunity to really like

20:55

reflect back on like my life and how

20:58

that sort of came up for me and also

20:59

feeling one scene and two that wasn’t

21:02

you know this wasn’t my fault because a

21:05

lot of the times issues around not

21:06

getting that help tends to be a lot more

21:08

systemic than we sort of realize and so

21:10

yeah it’s sort of amazing to kind of do

21:13

this work because i get to help out

21:15

other people while also learning so much

21:17

more about myself and like you know also

21:19

forgiving myself for things that i

21:20

couldn’t really control that’s pretty

21:22

incredible that the way that your work

21:24

and your life and your experience have

21:25

kind of intersected in that way it’s

21:28

powerful i’m so grateful to like be able

21:31

to have that sort of experience because

21:32

i don’t think i would have been able or

21:34

i think it would have probably took me a

21:36

lot longer to actually look to get a

21:38

diagnosis if i hadn’t had that chance of

21:41

like constant reflection have you uh

21:43

been in contact at all with that

21:44

professor from your junior year oh no

21:48

i i have not i’m just curious yeah i’m

21:52

still kind of a little salty with the b

21:54

minus that i got in the class but you

21:55

know if he’s listening to this thanks i

21:57

guess

22:00

well i mean yes mean this has been

22:02

wonderful thank you for being here with

22:04

me today and talking with me yeah of

22:06

course i think this was fun

22:15

you’ve been listening to adhd aha from

22:17

the understood podcast network you can

22:20

listen and subscribe to adhd aha on

22:22

apple spotify or anywhere you get your

22:24

podcasts and if you like what you heard

22:26

today tell someone about the show we

22:29

rely on listeners like you to reach and

22:31

support more people

22:32

and if you want to share your own aha

22:34

moment email us at

22:36

adhdaha understood.org

22:39

i’d love to hear from you you can go to

22:41

u.org

22:43

adhd aha to find details on each episode

22:46

and related resources that’s the letter

22:49

u as an understood dot o r g slash adhd

22:54

aha understood as a non-profit and

22:56

social impact organization

22:59

we have no affiliation with

23:00

pharmaceutical companies

23:02

learn more at understood.org

23:05

mission

23:07

aha is produced by jessamine mali say hi

23:10

jessamine hi everyone justin d wright

23:12

created our music seth melnick and

23:15

brianna berry are our production

23:16

directors scott cochier is our creative

23:19

director

23:20

and i’m your host laura key editorial

23:22

director at understood thanks so much

23:25

for listening

23:26

[Music]

23:27

[Applause]

23:28

[Music]

24:00

you

