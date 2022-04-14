Get Daily Email
The Good Men Project

PROMETHEE 13:13 Intense Sci-Fi Psy-Horror Graphic Novel Debuts From ABLAZE!

PROMETHEE 13:13 Intense Sci-Fi Psy-Horror Graphic Novel Debuts From ABLAZE!

Publisher ABLAZE proudly delivers an intense psychological sci-fi horror release with the launch of PROMETHEE 13:13 #1 on July 6th!

by

 

PROMETHEE 13:13 tells the thrilling fast-paced space drama leading up to the moments of September 21, 2019, at 13:13. Where an inexplicable scientific phenomenon occurs across a 13-day period, happening each day at 1:13 pm in the afternoon. As the threat of global apocalypse hangs over the planet, the future of humanity has been plunged into chaos and obscurity. 

PROMETHEE 13:13 comes from renowned creators Andy Diggle (Green Arrow: Year One, James Bond, The Losers, Hellblazer ), Shawn Martinbrough (Thief of Thieves, Batman: Detective Comics, The Black Panther, Hellboy), Dave Stewart (Hellboy, DC: The New Frontier, The Umbrella Academy), and Jock (Batman, The Losers) and will be available in print and digital editions from ABLAZE.

PROMETHEE 13:13 will be distributed in print worldwide by Diamond Comic and Diamond Book Distributors.

An exclusive selection of covers and preview artwork – 

PROMETHEE 13:13, Issue 1 · MSRP: $3.99 ·Available July 6th

What if you knew the world was about to end? What would you be willing to do to save the people you love? PROMETHEE 13:13 tells the thrilling fast-paced space drama leading up to the moments of September 21, 2019 at 13:13.

Darla Clemenceau has been plagued by apocalyptic visions ever since she was abducted by a UFO as a child. Now, she’s ready to put it all behind her and move on with her life. But what if it’s all true? A dangerous cult militia is prepping for the end of the world, and they see Darla as the key to their survival…

Meanwhile, something alien is awakening on the dark side of the Moon, and the crew of the space shuttle Atlantis have a rendezvous with destiny…

 

Issue 1 will feature main cover art by Jock and variant covers by Andrea Sorrentino and Max Bertolini.

ABLAZE is honored and excited to bring PROMETHEE 13:13 to readers this summer,” says Rich Young, co-founder of ABLAZE. “The PROMETHEE 13:13 creative team has done an outstanding job adding to the mythos of Christophe Bec’s original graphic novel series Promethee, with its innovative twist on apocalyptic adventure.”

ABOUT ABLAZE:
ABLAZE is a publishing company releasing a variety of titles—in different formats, genres, and
age ranges—original material, crowdfunded titles, reprints, art books, including international
titles from Europe, Asia (manga, manhwa), and more!

all art- ABLAZE

 

 

About Alex Yarde

Alex Yarde is a husband and father living in New Jersey. In earlier times, you could find Alex in New York City teaching outdoor education to the great kids from Erasmus High School in Brooklyn. Today, you can find him on Twitter at @thatalexyarde.

