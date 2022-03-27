Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / Purely Looking at Love… a Return to the Heart

Purely Looking at Love… a Return to the Heart

The first love I ever had is still fresh in my mind.

by Leave a Comment

first love, young love

The first love I ever had is still fresh in my mind. It was pure and sweet. As a result of youth, lack of knowledge, and newness of the emotion, it did not take much effort. It was fresh, simple, and spontaneous. I let that feeling get away from me. Now mind you, the playfulness of love has never disappeared but due to life’s experiences, and I must admit, a bit of cynicism, sometimes it merely feels like a fact-finding mission.

It’s my fault because instead of being present and sharing freely, I repressed the young man who viewed love with optimism and joy. I’ve come to the realization now, in my 50s, that the elements that cause someone to love another person have not changed since the beginning of time. Love is embodied in attraction, chemistry, intimacy, and trust. It leads to selflessness and sacrifice.

It’s fragile while at the same time having the strength to move mountains. It can fade quickly if violated, but can also endure forever when given the proper light and care. I know I can’t go back and recapture my youth, but I can view love again the way that young man did. That young man who laid with his first love in the bed fully dressed, looking into her eyes without either of us saying a word.

It was fresh, powerful, and free because his heart was opened and present. I know I can tap back into the heart of that young man because he’s still here. I just have to be brave enough to do it. Brave enough to remove the boundaries and blockades I’ve put up over the years. It won’t be a difficult task. I just have to begin with the 3 Rs I teach my clients: Reflect, Refresh, and Rebuild. It’s an inside job because I understand now, without a doubt. It’s the heart that truly matters.

Follow Louis on Instagram @louis_morris_coaching

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Previously Published on louismorriscoaching.com

 

Shutterstock image

About Louis Morris

Louis’s mission is to help couples who want to work through their relationship issues, deepen their connection, communication, and intimacy. He also assists singles who have been through a divorce, break-up, have lost their companion, or are struggling with past relationship issues, Get Their Groove Back.

Along with coaching, Louis is a published author, writes a weekly blog, has a branded Amazon shop, and is the host of The Heart Matters Podcast. This podcast offers relationship tips and advice that people and couples can act upon, and interesting interviews with smart and driven guests.

guest
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x