Rage Almighty – 'Live at Main Street Players'

Rage Almighty – ‘Live at Main Street Players’

In honor of the late Rage Almighty. Rest in Power. 1983 - 2019. Rage Almighty's full set from Storytellers VII, February 2019.

by Leave a Comment

 

By Button Poetry

.

.

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:01
a few quick announcements we got only
00:03
four ladies and gentlemen give it up for
00:10
poetry and spoken word right now we’re
00:13
over an hour
00:19
[Applause]
00:28
[Music]
00:39
so I’m from Boston but um but uh I live
00:52
in Texas Dallas Texas to be exact I want
01:04
to fight through this Foshee I want to
01:05
give you all a dozen reasons why I hate
01:09
apples
01:11
um one apples are the assholes fruit
01:16
community like fruit being I mean of
01:19
like pears meaning emo fruit pieces of
01:21
the radical fruit bananas is a gangbang
01:23
of fruit strawberries are the sexy fruit
01:25
grapes are the alcoholics but apples
01:27
though apples those be the most American
01:31
is fruit like like the template for the
01:33
ultimate good like like America like
01:34
apples are supposed to be the most
01:36
American is fruit ever but we invest
01:39
window apples though to be told we
01:41
entrust Apple sins to Genesis serpent
01:44
Eve 3 and Apple is the ampersand growing
01:47
between good and evil a broken scale
01:49
starting from each stem this is the prom
01:51
king standing at the podium of Adam’s
01:53
throat but let society tell it we’re
01:55
supposed to take an apple for being an
01:57
apple we don’t trust those apples though
02:00
um for Johnny Appleseed or the facebook
02:05
says we shouldn’t judge all police
02:09
officers because of a couple bad apples
02:13
5 when a bad apple when a rotten apple
02:16
is placed amongst a bowl or batch or
02:19
precinct or squad car of good ones it
02:23
releases the ripening agent that pushes
02:25
all the other apples around it to
02:26
eventually rot 6 quiet apples are just
02:29
as guilty as the racist ones they
02:31
welcome to the cane
02:32
let it kill and spread fear one last
02:35
reading of something healthy 7 I
02:37
bad-apple in my refrigerator whoops I
02:39
didn’t know whether throw it away I’ll
02:40
put it on paid administrative leave
02:41
eight I don’t care what color the Apple
02:44
is they were all trained to be white on
02:45
the inside
02:46
nine this is there’s a bounty on my skin
02:48
this is my test is what a shot down a
02:50
penny but if I go to jail my bail would
02:52
be a Meek Mill ten the kids at my school
02:57
say there are too many apples there they
03:00
don’t feel safe it’s like they’re
03:02
staring down the barrel of the camera
03:04
phone giving them the shoots 11 an apple
03:07
a day keeps the doctor away 12 but not
03:09
the mortician 12 Snow White had an apple
03:12
fell asleep and a man came to save her
03:14
12 Sandra bland had Apple and fell
03:17
asleep 12 stopped me for driving while
03:22
breathing in the wrong neighborhood I
03:23
was terrified but I didn’t say a word he
03:29
came to my window and said what’s wrong
03:30
I got a football player kneeling in your
03:33
throat 12 I was walking down a suburban
03:36
neighborhood privilege trees growing
03:38
from every yard blue lights Madison’s
03:40
spotting from every stem and I couldn’t
03:43
help but think about The Wizard of Oz
03:44
you know the scene where the trees
03:46
pulled apples up the hair and through it
03:49
the people that was trying to get home
03:50
throughout the girl I was trying to
03:52
study is doing the people no I’m just
03:54
having a barbecue do have the people
03:55
though actually hungry 12 I’m not saying
03:58
there are no good apples I’m saying
04:00
I just might die before 5 1 12 apples
04:03
tastes like gunpowder but I guess that’s
04:07
what makes your American Pie taste so
04:09
damn sleep hey I’m doing something all
04:12
right
04:17
[Applause]
04:27
thank you um so I my name is Rings
04:31
Almighty I hope I’m pronouncing that
04:33
right
04:35
so poems followed my face and they’ll
04:39
they’re gonna hit your ear balls
04:41
consensually you know we’d have a good
04:47
time thing so when I say feeling good
04:48
y’all say feeling great feeling good
04:54
good love my hand okay um I’m looking at
04:59
my phone cause I’m a bad memory so
05:08
they’re there so this poem was a written
05:14
after John O’Brien who wrote a book
05:18
called leaving Las Vegas is a wonderful
05:20
book and a pretty shitty movie with
05:22
Nicolas Cage oh oh
05:25
so it’s called drunken City I drink
05:32
because I want to leave Las Vegas I
05:34
drink cuz all of my friends are so
05:37
fucking boring I only drink on days that
05:40
begin with tea Tuesday Thursday today
05:43
and tomorrow
05:45
lizard last time I got drunk I was
05:48
listening to do drink CD and I ended up
05:50
texting like five of my ex-girlfriends I
05:53
wish my arms long enough to help you
05:54
forever drinking and drinking just as
05:57
dangerous as drinking and driving I
05:58
drink because I want to leave Las Vegas
06:01
I drink because I am a walking panic
06:04
attack wrapped in false confidence and
06:07
fancy words and even though I’m tired of
06:09
being a struggling poet drowning in his
06:12
own anxiety I drink to lubricate my
06:15
anxiety I drink because alcohol is way
06:18
cheaper than therapy so I drink because
06:22
the world has yet to stop for my
06:24
depression I drink light I drink dark I
06:29
drink my kidneys into an eclipse until
06:32
my body is half moonshine and half mommy
06:34
issues
06:35
so I’m nothing but a confused son born
06:38
to a woman who said I love you like a
06:40
fucking apology I drink because I’m
06:42
trying to see her my father in the
06:43
mirror I’m tired of seeing his face
06:46
cloning in a glass of a whiskey wish I’m
06:48
a reflection of my shadow was switched
06:50
places I drink cuz I wanna leave Las
06:52
Vegas I drink the choke I drink the
06:55
smile I drink this everyone expects me
06:57
to make them laugh therefore I drink to
06:59
lie I drink this my life there’s one big
07:02
performance and everybody’s watching
07:03
watch me get drunk and all
07:05
sloppy choose comporting at my mouth on
07:08
the days that my bones for like bars to
07:12
a prison hold it in all the things i
07:14
can’t let go of i trick the throw up
07:16
everything i keep bottled inside of me i
07:18
jenkins inside of me i have a compass
07:22
full of heart and I always fall in love
07:25
with women who are a Bermuda Triangle
07:27
smiles I drink because I’m lost I drink
07:30
so scared I think some to sober to a
07:32
midnight drink to drown all of my
07:35
problems but they always end up floating
07:38
to the top of my mind and I know this is
07:41
not how baptisms are done I can’t dump
07:44
my demons in a bottle and wash away my
07:47
sins
07:48
I can’t keep trading to bartender spirit
07:51
for spirit because one day my burdens
07:54
gonna break the barstool one day my
07:56
friend
07:57
I’ll get tired of babysitting my broken
08:00
and I’ll leave Las Vegas and a pale
08:02
white Mustang and I’m shrunk full of my
08:04
parents bad Avex I drink cuz I’m not
08:09
afraid to break I’m just afraid that I
08:13
won’t rebuild myself a better person in
08:15
the morning so when it’s all said and
08:18
done I drink because the pression
08:21
requires way more maintenance than
08:23
happiness
08:34
all right when I say okay you say all
08:37
right okay okay okay all right you say
08:40
okay all right all right okay all right
08:47
okay great so this is a like this
08:56
audience it’s a very very intimate I
08:58
really like I want to get intimate with
08:59
all of you so sorry I’m gonna mean like
09:05
that I mean like get to know everybody
09:06
guys picked your mind out the gutter
09:08
first of all okay
09:09
geez Louise okay so listen um on the
09:14
count of three I want everybody to say
09:15
your name one two three
09:18
some people didn’t say sorry I want to
09:20
get to know everybody okay so on the
09:21
count of three please say your name one
09:23
two three
09:25
we’re all gonna be cousins by the end of
09:28
the set gonna be great right this is
09:30
Ross and then Chandler Rachel and other
09:40
ones so there’s a holiday coming about
09:45
Valentine’s Day coming up who’s in love
09:47
in the building me my love all right
09:54
good um anybody um this
10:00
thank you take it I ain’t buy um anyway
10:04
people love anybody just um just you
10:06
know anybody’s in love with themselves
10:10
you love yourself yeah love with their
10:15
money greedy yeah okay I understand that
10:18
so anything alright so um so this is a
10:22
foot of lovers in the house lovers make
10:23
some noise alright so if dreams are
10:36
raindrops I’d shake storm clouds until
10:39
they turn the snowflakes rain necks
10:42
magic spells I subscribe to all
10:45
superstitions I gather every umbrella I
10:48
didn’t get my hands on I turn upside
10:50
down and make them wishing well and
10:52
deliver each one to your doorstep I
10:55
thought of spare change I could find
10:56
this the exact moment when I realized I
11:00
am insanely in love with you cuz I want
11:03
your dreams to come true just as much as
11:04
I want minds to play hide and go get it
11:07
with tomorrow unless your future finds
11:09
you and if failure would have a factor
11:11
in this equation you know it’s cool you
11:13
take shelter make a game plan but I’m
11:15
gonna stand outside and wait for the
11:16
next storm to come and when you’re ready
11:19
we a cup I hang up together creates your
11:21
story our story my story and his story
11:23
let’s all fall stories fall down the
11:26
drain because they’re Bulow’s before it
11:28
soaks into the ground I want you to look
11:30
down and smile and see that your beauty
11:32
at your worst is your beauty at your
11:34
best beauty-full flaw lesson if I could
11:37
borrow your smile fuck a body he’ll
11:38
smile at save it and use it what I can’t
11:40
find my and when you can’t find you
11:43
going or feeling confident in your path
11:47
absorb the biggest umbrella bath with a
11:50
sponge in my hand ready to get the
11:53
places that you can’t reach which means
11:54
I got your back and in a pool full of
11:57
dreams greatness surrounds you now
11:59
behind you I’m beside you or wherever
12:01
you want me to be I’m just making sure
12:03
that you stay wet I’m just making sure
12:05
that you see you that you haven’t seen
12:07
yet who all youth I see you know even
12:09
tell you was
12:10
listen the singing drips that can make
12:11
ripples in a puddle on a saying Jets
12:14
they can make waves in the ocean which
12:15
means even a smallest amount of faith go
12:18
such a long way that’s why I believed I
12:20
want to see you go so far that I can’t
12:21
see you no more so far that your dreams
12:24
and the horizon are the same length
12:26
because baby heaven has no roof and I
12:29
never want to see you dry as long as
12:32
dreams arrange drops to the dreams or
12:35
raindrops that maybe you and I could
12:37
hold hands and slow dance in the middle
12:39
of a hurricane
12:39
until the gust of wind blows us away but
12:42
I think the way is weak acting like it
12:44
is because you give me heart I give you
12:46
courage together we make brain storms
12:48
and form of raindrops in a form of
12:50
dreams
12:53
I’m tired of writing you love poems I’m
12:58
ready to live you a love poem I want to
13:02
remember the day you walk the tightrope
13:03
of friendship felt one accident and
13:05
landed on purpose we don’t call each
13:09
other by name
13:10
what if our names will change I’m not so
13:15
man I’m not so friend I’m in forever its
13:22
insomnia future you just call me
13:36
so I wrote that for somebody no she died
13:48
she’s been to me outside no but I
13:59
mentioned it time and the time goes real
14:01
I ruined like I would ever like I do a
14:03
poem and I’ll say something I’ll shit
14:05
after it it’s like everybody that was
14:07
like nope if you buck so so one more
14:13
time all people loved make some noise
14:14
thing yeah okay there’s more people than
14:18
that was the footing for so apparently
14:20
that poem made some people fall in love
14:22
it’s I’m really proud of myself
14:24
y’all look good too so uh all single
14:28
people say yeah hey that’s a hearty yeah
14:32
all right um so I have a lot of topics
14:36
on my poetry my poetry beliefs fans all
14:38
over I talk about mental illness to talk
14:40
about um a lot about love and police
14:46
brutality a lot things wrong in the
14:48
world one thing I always want to talk
14:50
about because it’s very dangerous and I
14:51
want to be an advocate for it because uh
14:55
we don’t need to risk our lives like
14:57
this dating a poet a serious thing if
15:11
you do if you do it then this happens as
15:18
you could tell from the smile on my face
15:20
I’m handling out break up really well I
15:24
haven’t stalked you on Twitter or
15:27
Facebook I mean technically you blocked
15:30
me from them but still I haven’t um
15:32
haven’t written about you turn you to a
15:34
metaphor or a simile our relationship as
15:37
a poem you stopped writing wait
15:39
I did but still all right I never called
15:41
you a liar after you kissed me
15:43
and I tasted another man’s name in your
15:45
mouth no no no I never called you a liar
15:48
after you told me we could still be
15:50
friends then change the Netflix password
15:53
what is that
15:55
I’m still watching orange is the new
15:57
black but I’m still smiling because when
16:00
I stop smiling I realized I’m never
16:02
gonna fall out of love with you
16:04
I cut myself and half to be more of a
16:07
man for you and that still wasn’t enough
16:10
loving you is a suicide I’m still
16:14
failing at but I’m handling it well
16:21
there was a dim streetlight that
16:26
flickered at a naked parking lot under
16:28
the honesty of midnight and the
16:30
deception of storm clouds two drunken
16:32
tongues
16:32
argued ourselves sober as irony made the
16:36
air so thin and strategy made breathing
16:39
so bitter
16:40
we came to ironic and tragic conclusion
16:42
that being in love isn’t a good enough
16:46
reason for two people to be together I
16:49
we had sex in his parking lot like a
16:52
bunch of dogs right what a Maximus was
16:54
too fragile frightened abyssion so I
16:56
loved so hard
16:57
of something so soft exhibitionist but
16:59
some things have better see the public
17:00
places tragedy so here we go irony we
17:03
speak to each other so aggressively but
17:05
communicate like pallbearers tragedy
17:07
whose we laugh like opening caskets and
17:09
smiling slit throats irony horror story
17:12
love is afraid of a happy ending tragedy
17:14
every argument them because the
17:16
apocalypse now irony that is no tomorrow
17:18
tragedy we knew this shit yesterday
17:20
irony your heartbeats Antigone tragedy I
17:24
can’t be on Sophocles
17:25
if I could rewrite this I would but I
17:28
can’t so I hear and this concrete
17:31
Cemetery approach gonna ask the life of
17:33
our relationship and every scary movie
17:36
I’ve ever seen tortured spirits don’t
17:38
cross over so let’s walk away before we
17:41
end up haunting each other for the rest
17:43
of our lives let’s stop being The
17:45
Walking Dead and confirm
17:46
the x-files mouths numb from yelling
17:49
fingers cracked from pointing
17:50
uncomfortable silence it’s the sound of
17:55
the glass house breaking and it ended
17:58
with the kiss we left him smile and a
18:02
mutual understanding that this this has
18:04
the torn apart it put together so many
18:06
times the lines don’t match up eyes
18:08
don’t match don’t sink we sunk to the
18:10
lowest level of resentment but truthful
18:13
lips irony you should never let a fool
18:16
kiss you and never let a kiss fool you
18:20
tragedies I’ll be kissing women with
18:22
thirty pieces of silver but it’s my
18:23
tongue after I leave you irony this is
18:25
the most successful liars are the most
18:27
eyes people you’ll ever meet tragedies
18:29
the most successful liars are the most
18:32
honest people you’ll ever meet
18:33
irony we’re only honest with each other
18:35
through when it comes to this honesty
18:37
tragedy peace with you was worth the
18:41
water and I’ve given you pieces of me
18:45
that I’ve never given myself they say in
18:49
order to rebuild you must first destroy
18:54
so maybe if we broke down we wouldn’t be
18:59
breaking up under the shivering
19:03
streetlight in this naked parking lot hi
19:10
I miss now at the end of this
19:12
relationship realizing that I am going
19:15
to be in love with you for the rest of
19:17
my life
19:19
tragedy you’re not gonna be around to
19:23
know it thank you
19:28
[Applause]
19:30
[Music]
19:31
[Applause]
19:36
that’s a filigree spilling it all from
19:43
Boston but my dad my dad has muscles
20:06
he carries mountains being the skin jobs
20:10
in the gym like like every day and picks
20:13
me up from school and who yellow t-shirt
20:16
him and the buses could be playing my
20:19
god is stronger than your dad so I
20:21
you’re down left and my guys stagger
20:23
stuff so my dad say my dad said most of
20:26
my friends dads don’t have that so my
20:27
dad had a dad that was just like his
20:30
Straub and my dad could beat up like
20:32
everybody like Superman and The
20:35
Incredible Hulk and the x-men and Power
20:38
Rangers and mr. T and Wonder Woman and
20:41
mommy and in Green Lantern daddy showed
20:52
us how strong he is all the time one
20:56
time he ripped the Bible with his bare
20:58
hands a show us what God looks like does
21:00
mommy she forgets what God looks like so
21:02
daddy who hosts Moses in his fist when
21:05
she pricks his commandments see mommy
21:06
might be used to smile with a mouth full
21:08
of tablets when daddy was all golden
21:10
statue of good intentions but then she
21:12
became a false witness to his blessing
21:14
no she does she she host image of the
21:16
man he used to be daddy doesn’t like
21:18
that he sees another prophet between the
21:21
blinks sure she breaks his Commandments
21:23
daddy that it lists his songs and stops
21:25
the gospel out of her eyes so she’ll
21:27
never see another him
21:29
again five dollars and mirrors my daddy
21:32
this one motherfucking house cleaning my
21:35
bee’s knees are so dirty
21:36
Bobby’s mouth is so messy Bobby get up
21:38
get up stop crying a little bit see
21:41
mommy his daddy’s Rock and daddy strikes
21:43
a stone when he’s thirsty my daddy says
21:45
he loves mommy so much go break her legs
21:48
to keep her from leaving him and Danny
21:50
says mommy says this will all all pass
21:53
over but there’s so much blood my daddy
21:57
is a lawgiver my daddy is a prophet my
22:00
daddy is a God and sometimes I don’t
22:03
want to be like my dad
22:06
don’t tell him I said that
22:09
so so then I says that one day I grow up
22:13
to be just like him
22:14
right now his shoes are too big for my
22:17
fist daddy says that one day well one
22:20
day I’ll meet a girl whose tears taste
22:22
like milk and honey just like this like
22:24
mom means her tears taste like milk and
22:26
honey and my name should taste like a
22:29
prayer in her mouth because daddy says
22:31
that girls should talk to boys like
22:34
prayers on their knees so so my family
22:41
is the chosen people mommy is a red sea
22:44
my daddy is a God and a lawgiver and a
22:49
prophet daddy
22:50
splits mommy open like Moses daddy
22:54
and I I i am an apple that doesn’t want
23:00
to fall too close to the burning bush
23:05
[Applause]
23:14
so my family has a very romantic
23:20
relationship with suicide
23:24
she’s a silent siren singing lithium to
23:27
the rhythm of my bleeding heart and
23:29
begging me to dance with her she’s
23:30
always dancing so for me suicide has
23:35
always been the girl next door that
23:37
comes to my bedroom at night when it’s
23:39
dark when all my light bulbs of burnt
23:42
out and I and burnt out trapped in the
23:44
labyrinth of my own anxiety trying to
23:47
find new ways to love myself looking for
23:49
new ways to love myself I look at my
23:50
closet and it’s found my ex-girlfriends
23:53
headscarf I looked about wallet I don’t
23:54
know why and shit going on in there you
23:56
know I looked under my mattress and then
23:59
I’m smelling all of my favorite bad
24:01
decisions and it took me to pick the
24:03
scabs off of my trust
24:04
follow my roadmap scars and then she was
24:07
sitting on the hike in between give and
24:09
up with a jar full of fireflies showing
24:12
me the light to the end of my manic
24:13
suiciders thoughtful I love the way she
24:16
massages the knives in my back I love
24:19
the way she kisses me swallows my
24:21
indecision hole and picks up teeth with
24:24
my rib cage suicide asleep I love the
24:26
way she plays my hair like a taut
24:28
strings when I feel like an opportune me
24:31
and one day she told me that I was born
24:33
a two-way mirror I see people when they
24:36
only see themselves I’m always falling
24:38
when I like women play jingle with my
24:40
emotions when I trip over my own shadow
24:42
my legs get tired of carrying my torso
24:45
like a pallbearer I fall and suicide
24:48
suicide she catches me when I’m at my
24:50
lowest point that I almost cut my wrist
24:52
on a broken promise my rock bottom is
24:54
paper-thin suicide she holds me like a
24:58
safety net turns my self-loathing into
25:02
linoleum floor and begs me to dance with
25:08
I sucked the vicodin off the lips one
25:11
day her mouth tasted like my mother’s
25:14
favorite whiskey cup she had my cousin’s
25:17
bathwater in her hair my ops perfume on
25:20
her neck and she smiled at me with my
25:22
uncle’s eyes my family has always had a
25:25
romantic relationship of suicide
25:28
she’s a silent siren seeing lithium’s of
25:31
the rhythm of my bleeding heart and
25:34
begging me to dance with her she’s
25:35
always dancing thank God for my two left
25:43
feet all right so I’m gonna do two more
26:01
poems and of this poem Badu was um it’s
26:04
three title says next poem one of the
26:07
bees of when it’s getting tacky under
26:09
your tongue breaks in half two is when
26:12
your unseasoned chicken comes home to
26:13
roost and the third title is so you got
26:17
fired from your job because you said
26:18
something racist on Facebook this poem
26:22
is dedicated to count so you got fired
26:28
from each aisle because it says
26:30
something racist on Facebook oh do you
26:32
feel oppressed how oppressed do you feel
26:34
you feel happy holidays on Starbucks cup
26:36
a press or my city ain’t got clean
26:38
drinking water oppressed my livelihood
26:41
depends on my ability to speak silent
26:43
fluently you I’ve had the privilege to
26:44
speak without fear or speak like that
26:46
time you said the things and since I
26:48
meant really didn’t mean if everyone
26:49
heard you say it now you’re unemployed
26:51
smh is too bad you never had a dick be
26:54
your stomach defines a receding tongue
26:56
you never have a received your tongue
26:58
every time I see a police badge I digest
27:00
my throat with two white dudes and a
27:02
pickup truck call me a monkey I
27:04
swallowed my voice you don’t know how it
27:06
feels to not feel safe standing inside
27:09
your own mouth and I know what you’re
27:11
thinking this must be how two slaves
27:13
felt silvertone cold around your neck
27:16
choking on your own backbone
27:18
I need a text
27:19
racist Carol you’re the not to sound
27:21
racist but doc doc doc type braces Carol
27:24
all your smiling races we’re just enough
27:26
bigotry to keep your teeth white now if
27:28
you got a pick the bigotry out your
27:30
white teeth and call it an apology but
27:32
that’s not gonna get your job back Carol
27:34
see you were born with an opinion that
27:37
stays trying to gentrify my throat but
27:40
I’m not gonna put a Trader Joe’s on my
27:41
voice box you Carol I know people who
27:43
died we’re talking about the wrong side
27:45
of their mouth if people who killed and
27:47
gotten away with it and you thought this
27:49
would be a Paula Deen recipe for a bad
27:51
day before were you wrong
27:53
Carol the problem is you never know how
27:55
to save space
27:56
you never had a praise in a burning
27:58
church about Gunsmoke choose your
28:00
prayers on the sky you know nothing of
28:01
burning kingdoms a charred havens we’re
28:03
having the ground you trusted came in on
28:06
you history lesson stemming from the
28:08
back of your throat is the middle
28:09
passage you’re used to floating I’m used
28:11
to drowning history lesson johnny has
28:13
taught me how to swallow my tongue
28:14
Emmett Till has taught me how to swallow
28:16
my tongue history lessons has taught me
28:18
how to swallow my tongue you never
28:20
learned how to swallow your tongue Carol
28:22
poor Carol I don’t want to see poor
28:24
Carol yeah the trick is poison you bored
28:26
Carol hey you wanna protest Carol a
28:28
picket sign Carol it don’t work like
28:29
that Carol your Christmas wish to add a
28:31
job make sure prove it’s probably got
28:33
you in the first place but somewhere in
28:34
America there’s a Confederate flag at
28:37
half-mast mourning the loss of your job
28:39
but not in this poem Carol hell hath no
28:42
fury like a millennial who’s with a
28:43
screenshot the skeleton key and your
28:45
tongue broke in half y’all see the
28:47
chicken has come home to roost you got
28:49
fired from a job because it said
28:50
something racist on Facebook but look on
28:52
the bright side now you can fire
28:54
unemployment on the same computer you
28:56
called me a nigger with have a nice
28:58
fucking day
29:05
[Applause]
29:11
[Music]
29:13
everybody sing a favorite color on the
29:15
country one two three play
29:17
that’s disgusting all right
29:22
um so I’m gonna do this my poem um so I
29:25
came up coming all the way from Dallas
29:26
Texas so I’m not I have merchandise for
29:32
sale I want everybody to take me home
29:34
with them in so many different ways I
29:39
got books for sale they’re ten dollars
29:43
yes only two nothing like whisper
29:45
amongst yourself when I say the right I
29:47
have books me over $10 yeah dollars
29:51
right so $10 and if you get two of them
29:54
they’re 20 so I got a bunch of checks of
29:59
sailing up under search with me I’ll
30:01
show you real quick before I get to the
30:03
next thing my shirts are really awesome
30:06
that’s what it says make Kayne great I
30:11
only have a limited number of those you
30:14
know I have one machine after I do this
30:17
poem they have this way this one is uh
30:20
anybody selling items upside dual that
30:23
falls out mental illness and I’m
30:24
surviving mental illness and I’m going
30:26
through finding the strength to go out
30:28
the day so I found myself wearing this
30:31
shirt I just got a may not were like not
30:34
because I didn’t do laundry because I
30:35
wanted to wear buy a bunch of times
30:37
let’s eat and it’s um I’m intentional AF
30:40
this is fuck I’m intentionally of I’m
30:42
brave as fuck I have a protest louder
30:45
than my demons I am proof that
30:47
depression won’t win today so that’s
30:51
that right I got one more shirt that
30:53
i’ma show y’all after this poem that
30:55
pool – yes yeah
30:57
whoo all right they’re young feel some
31:01
liquor good do that
31:03
they still like vodka you know fucking
31:06
Capri Sun please thank you so much with
31:18
death I spent most of the day trying to
31:20
flush yesterday’s alcohol out of my body
31:22
I was in Tampa last night and turned up
31:25
last night was real so um I was up early
31:28
this morning trying to flush yesterday’s
31:30
like I’m about you know I was a
31:31
Starbucks Ohio my expensive ass coffee
31:34
and this woman she has a little
31:36
stupid-ass ring a little stupid s face
31:38
and I know exactly what she wanted I
31:42
knew exactly what’s gonna happen next
31:44
um she maneuvered that hole at the
31:47
bottom of the head to ask me can I touch
31:49
your hair now keep in mind she was
31:52
already touching my hair while she was
31:53
asking me if she could touch my hair and
31:55
I’m like I say Rachel with his race
31:56
heads up this poem she’s way he said oh
31:58
my goodness
31:58
it doesn’t feel dry at all listen no my
32:02
hair isn’t dry or unkept and concentrate
32:04
for you believe it smells amazing I’m
32:06
black us black folk of Airwolf
32:08
skin a bronze eyes like fire flame of
32:11
brass feet will Sparta kick you in the
32:13
chest if you ever touch my godliness
32:15
without my permission you can’t touch
32:17
man because I have some motherfucking
32:19
pets core specimen at azubu penis hot
32:21
tub told me table or no I never say if
32:23
it takes to curiosity your hands are
32:25
dirty don’t touch me with your back in a
32:26
compliments my history begins in my
32:28
roots I let my culture drink my crown
32:31
but I tips on my lineage rest on my
32:33
shoulders got stranded stories scripted
32:35
at the top of my back and no you can’t
32:37
manhandle my mother’s narrative I’m
32:39
protected over my temple that’s why I
32:41
keep my first banks I got tired of
32:42
people stealing my culture so a lot to
32:45
my hair so you can’t get inside of it
32:47
don’t touch my hair I’m still cleaning
32:49
your ancestors fingerprints off of it
32:51
this is not just I have this is a
32:54
heritage a representation of who we are
32:55
we are black we are adaptable we will be
32:58
born with thick skin the safeguard our
33:00
hearts and hands on our tongues the clap
33:02
don’t touch my hair a little each lock
33:05
by his name through this Harriet this
33:07
Henrietta
33:07
this is Oprah
33:08
this is Marlene this is Kendrick this is
33:11
cold this Blue Ivy this is kind of this
33:13
is Nigeria this is Kenya all of it is
33:16
Africa she’s there’s a crescent
33:17
consonant for my spine the top of my
33:19
back so I wear my hair like a sycamore
33:21
fig good away from the fences the middle
33:23
passage don’t forget where you came from
33:24
don’t forget you go in don’t you ever I
33:27
don’t forget the women who twist who cut
33:29
who prick who leave the women who sleep
33:32
uncomfortably like this and sit in the
33:33
same spot for hours just to get their
33:36
hand right for nobody else for
33:37
themselves and their families myself and
33:40
my family and that’s a goddamn sideshow
33:42
or to be fondled in the middle of
33:44
Starbucks well I have hung the fuck over
33:47
so know who L is the bill you cannot
33:49
touch my hair
33:51
[Music]
33:57
[Applause]
34:00
[Music]
34:09
so before I close out and get up shop
34:12
face and stuff I want to do a couple
34:14
things one thing I need to do with
34:16
everybody real quick parley is get a
34:17
selfie and I’m gonna post this on my
34:19
social media so if you’re with your side
34:21
piece this is a good time to actually
34:24
pick some stuff off the ground all right
34:29
this is act like you dropped it is fine
34:31
even after I said do it all right here
34:35
we go
34:35
oh god I’m so sweaty What’s Wrong b12
34:39
that was sexy look at me all right
34:45
oh so um and the last thing I want to
34:49
talk to y’all about is I’m eight who has
34:51
a phone you have a phone cuz you ever
34:52
put your phone in there
34:57
yeah hi before there all right all right
35:00
now going Instagram and save me on
35:02
instagram follow me my name is Rachel
35:04
might even histogram and like the first
35:06
person to follow me will get a free book
35:09
rage all money on this Instagram and
35:11
draw facebook gives you a free booklet
35:13
recall money he likes me on Facebook too
35:15
and the first one selected cuz a free
35:17
book all right I’ll give to people so
35:19
first two people right all right
35:21
so oh so it looks you know who said that
35:31
you said that tell you you said that I
35:34
got you better yes is you know how do
35:37
you got free book yeah good job is it
35:41
here I don’t with the grown-ups and shit
35:45
there you go alright yo my name is
35:46
rachel mighty pick up listen to me
35:48
follow me on social media rates almighty
35:50
everywhere i’m every google of old
35:52
follow me on facebook instagram
35:55
myspace whatever right so thank y’all
36:00
thank you mommy fees
36:03
[Applause]

