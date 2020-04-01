Get Daily Email
Home / Featured Content / Real Men Feel: Leadership Breakdown [Podcast]

Real Men Feel: Leadership Breakdown [Podcast]

Bringing conscious leadership and kindness to businesses.

by Leave a Comment

 

Executive Coach, Consultant, Speaker, and Author, Eric Kaufmann, joins us to discuss his new book, Leadership Breakdown: The Symptoms, Solutions And Resources To Lead Beyond The Breakdown.

Listen to Real Men Feel, #170, “Leadership Breakdown” here:

Eric has mentored hundreds of CEOs and high-powered executives to move through even the most catastrophic breakdowns with ease and grace, to reveal a vast well of greatness just hiding underneath, waiting to be unleashed.

“A leader is somebody who organizes and influences people to achieve meaningful results.” ~ Eric Kaufmann

Eric’s bio referred to him as “a rare and exotic creature who is both brilliant at business while also deeply humble as a result of over thirty years of spiritual training in Zen meditation.” And he really is. Eric is bringing conscious leadership and much-needed kindness to businesses of all sizes. His teachings are designed for leaders who want to leave the ego-driven paradigms of the past behind and create meaningful results for individuals, organizations, and the planet.

Learn how scuba diving, Zen meditation, and life experience formed Eric’s views on how we can organize and influence people to get shit done with curiosity, boldness, and kindness. Business leaders have replaced churches and governments as being the biggest influencers of society. Bringing conscious leadership to more people and organizations is crucial for the betterment of all of us.

Topics and Questions Include:

  • (1:40) Why is leadership important?
  • (2:23) What got you first interested in leadership?
  • (4:10) The merger of teaching and leading.
  • (5:59) The absence of leadership.
  • (6:23) Leadership beyond the executive suite.
  • (8:40) What is conscious leadership?
  • (10:13) Are leadership breakdowns rooted in a lack of consciousness?
  • (11:14) Are breakdowns more likely with CEOs who don’t take input from others?
  • (14:08) Qualities of good leaders are the qualities of good human beings.
  • (15:22) Three qualities of conscious leaders.
  • (16:55) Are organizations coming to you for help in growing their consciousness?
  • (22:40) Delta Airlines example.
  • (24:31) Were you raised in any spiritual or religious tradition?
  • (26:12) How did you go from a Zen community to corporate America?
  • (29:32) Are people more receptive to this today?
  • (31:29) Are good leaders born or made?
  • (35:34) Leadership impulse to take more responsibility.
  • (36:06) Does adding kindness and consciousness eliminate common mistakes of leadership?
  • (38:33) Will a conscious organization last even through economic downturns?
  • (40:23) What are some signs of a leadership breakdown?
  • (42:14) Is there an ideal age or size of the company to take on these changes?
  • (43:30) Are more leaders opening up to this or shutting down?
  Download free Top 10 Leadership Mistakes and get notified when the book is ready.

◊♦◊

Watch Real Men Feel, #170, Leadership Breakdown, February 18, 2020

“My essential understanding of life is that you are a creator and the raw material is love.” ~ Eric Kaufmann

Get more info on Eric’s book at, LeadershipBreakdown.com.
Learn more about Eric at Sagatica.com.

Let us know what you thought here in the comments or shoot an email to [email protected].

Subscribe to the podcast at RealMenFeel.org/subscribe

Like the Real Men Feel show on Facebook facebook.com/realmenfeelshow

Scroll down to the author bio for all the links to access more #RealMenFeel

A version of this post was previously published on RealMenFeel.org and is republished here with permission from the author.

Photo by Jehyun Sung on Unsplash

 

About Real Men Feel

Real Men Feel encourages men to allow, share and feel whatever is going on for them. All human beings have the right to be human, the right to feel and express all of their emotions. You define what it means to be a man. Your definition is the only one that matters. 

The Real Men Feel Show is a weekly podcast hosted by RMF founder, Andy Grant.

Subscribe to the Real Men Feel podcast in iTunes

See a directory of past shows here.

Like the show on Facebook facebook.com/realmenfeelshow

Watch Real Men Feel on YouTube

Join our private Facebook group: facebook.com/groups/realmenfeel/
Enjoy Real Men Feel on Stitcher, Google Play, iHeartRadio, Pippa, and other top podcast outlets.

Let us know what you thought here in the comments or shoot an email to [email protected]

