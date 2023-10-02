Real Power at Work: A Panel with Jed Diamond and Riane Eisler

Dr. Riane Eisler and Dr. Jed Diamond will participate in a free panel discussion on positive workplaces Tuesday Oct. 3rd from 1-3 pm ET / 10-12 noon PT on zoom.

Just last week, Scientific American called Dr. Riane Eisler “one of the most original thinkers of our time” (9/28/23). On Tuesday, she will participate in a free panel discussion, along with Dr. Jed Diamond, who works with men’s health and well-being, to talk about the potential of partnership principles in the workplace and the ways they benefit us and our businesses.

Riane Eisler writes and speaks about partnership versus dominator systems and their effects in all aspects of life and work. One commentator describes her best-known book, “The Chalice and the Blade,” as the “most important book since Darwin’s ‘Origin of Species.’” (SA, 9/28/23). Riane reviews research on benefits of partnership to prospering businesses in her book, “Real Wealth of Nations.” Jed Diamond is the author of seventeen books, including his most recent book, “Long Live Men! The Moonshot Mission to Heal Men, Close the Lifespan Gap, and Offer Hope to Humanity.”

This discussion provides a foundation for continuing conversations about real power in the workplace, what it looks like, how to identify early signs of destructive patterns, and how to develop your most powerful, proactive, personalized style of leadership. Register here for the free panel discussion: https://real-power-at-work- panel.eventbrite.com.