Recognizing International Men’s Day, November 19

The theme for the 2021 International Men’s Day is “Better relations between men and women.” It is a time to focus on men’s health, to highlight male role models, and to promote positive expressions of masculinity. The Good Men Project joins all people of all nations to honor the value men bring to our world, their families and communities. Celebrate International Men’s Day. Celebrate with a poem.

International Men’s Day

The time is now, the time is right,

for the human race to unite

for the formal celebration

endorsed by United Nations.

‘Better relations’ is the theme

to dedicate November 19.

We dialogue on fatherhood

to benefit the common good.

We promote good examples of men,

working stiffs just making a living.

We share the trials of being male,

the sacrifice that this entails.

We laud all men’s contributions

to our nation’s institutions.

We see fragility of men’s health,

how they put others before self.

In times of war and times of peace,

we concede their vulnerabilities.

We know that misandry exists

and we stand guard in men’s defense,

for there is much male prejudice

in today’s social services.

Sexism against men ensues

in family courts and public schools.

So, we advance better gender relations

and oppose sex discrimination.

Reproductive freedom is not limited

to one gender that is privileged.

Males and females should not fight

but share in their procreative right.

We all want a society

where each can reach their capacity.

Please stop, reflect and remember,

this third Friday in November,

as we acclaim men’s altruism

and hail their humanitarianism.

Here’s the heart of what I want to say,

Happy International Men’s Day!

—



Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Photo: Paul and Bonnie Hamar / Pixabay