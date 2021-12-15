Recovering From a Heartbreak

How do you recover from heartbreak? It is a question that many people ask themselves after they have gone through the emotional turmoil of a breakup.

Whether they just got out of a long-term relationship or had their heartbroken for the first time, it can be challenging to cope with the pain and figure out what life will look like without their significant other.

Heartbreaks are challenging to recover from. They can leave you feeling devastated, lost, and hopeless. But it is possible to get through them with the right attitude and the willingness to put in some effort.

This article will outline how you can recover from a heartbreak so that you are able to find love again soon.

“The emotion that can break your heart is sometimes the very one that heals it…”

― Nicholas Sparks

…

Part I: The Process

Take care of yourself

Recovering from heartbreak is very much like recovering from an injury. If you want the pain to go away, then it’s essential that you take care of yourself during this difficult time.

This means getting enough rest and sleep so your body can heal itself, eating well-balanced meals to give your brain the nutrients it needs for optimal function, exercising regularly so you can feel better about yourself, taking short breaks throughout your day when required.

Therefore, you don’t get too overwhelmed by everything else going on in your life right now, and finding ways to manage stress levels (such as meditation or yoga) if they are high.

Avoid bad habits

It’s also necessary that you avoid any addictive behaviors that you might find yourself engaging in when going through a difficult time.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

This can include things like drinking too much alcohol, overindulging in food or sweets, using drugs or smoking cigarettes to cope with your emotions, and watching porn frequently as a way of distracting yourself from what’s really going on inside of you.

These bad habits will only make it harder for your body to heal itself after the heartbreak is behind you. Plus, they are unhealthy behaviors that have been proven to be detrimental to both physical and mental health.

Focus on self-care instead by making sure that these harmful coping mechanisms don’t take up all of your energy, so you eventually turn back towards them during tough times again.

If anything, try to replace them with healthier habits that will help you cope instead, such as eating nutritious foods and exercising regularly.

Acceptance

One of the most critical steps in recovering from heartbreak is accepting what has happened so you can move on.

This means no longer blaming your ex or yourself for making mistakes during your relationship — whether it was cheating or simply not meeting each other’s expectations.

It also entails taking responsibility if there were any ways that you contributed to its end without holding others accountable for their actions too.

If this feels impossible, then consider reading books about forgiveness because they might be able to teach you how to forgive those who have wronged us even when you don’t want to do so.

Self-care and relaxation

When recovering from a heartbreak, it’s also important not to let your emotions take over completely.

This means engaging in healthy coping mechanisms that will help you feel better about yourself and the world around you instead of turning into an emotional wreck because everything feels terrible right now.

This might include things like getting enough sleep every night, so you don’t wake up feeling exhausted all day long, taking short walks each morning or afternoon when possible so you can get some fresh air.

Write down how you feel whenever something comes up — whether on paper or electronically so they won’t overwhelm your mind and journal about what happened during the relationship (or why) if necessary.

It is also crucial for self-care that you create a list of things to do each day so your time isn’t wasted searching for what you should be doing instead.

This might include taking care of yourself, focusing on something productive, or simply relaxing with some music when the urge hits.

Moving on by focusing on something else

Find a hobby or activity to fill the void in your life that the relationship used to fill. This might include something like focusing on your career, learning a new language, or traveling around the world for an extended period of time.

What is most important here is that you don’t let yourself become stagnant during your recovery process because this will make it harder for you to move forward instead of backward whenever tough times arise again.

Making sure these habits are incorporated into daily life can help prevent them from interfering with one another and create balance in all areas of our lives, so we feel better about ourselves over time.

Then once we have accepted what happened (and why), then letting go becomes easier too because there isn’t as much pain holding us back anymore since everything has been resolved within us.

Seek out support from friends and family members

In addition, it is crucial that you seek out support from friends or family members whenever possible during your recovery process since this will help keep harmful coping mechanisms at bay.

These people can offer their insight on what happened and why so they can provide a different perspective than yours, which might be clouded by all of the emotions going on inside of you right now.

It’s also helpful to have someone there who understands everything that has been going through your mind because everyone goes through breakups in life — whether with a significant other or even our own children if we become parents later in life too.

Having an outside opinion makes it easier for us to look back objectively instead of only focusing on how bad things feel right now, thus making it easier to move on from a heartbreak.

Patience

Finally, patience is also an essential part of recovering from heartbreak because it takes time for people to heal after being hurt.

So instead of jumping back into another relationship too soon where you are still vulnerable and open to more pain, then consider strengthening yourself by practicing self-care first before even thinking about dating again.

The most important thing to remember when recovering from heartbreak is that it takes time for people to heal after being hurt.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Part II: The Aftermath

After you have accepted what took place, it’s time to move on. This means letting go of the past and beginning again by practicing self-love.

If this is difficult for you, then try writing down how you feel about your ex or using some other kind of creative outlet that will help express all those feelings inside so they don’t build up over time.

Doing things like attending therapy sessions, joining a support group with others who are also struggling after their heart was broken, listening to music that makes us happy (like love songs), watching movies or television shows we enjoy.

Surrounding yourself with friends and family members who make our lives better in some way, taking long walks outside where can calm us down with nature.

Practicing positive self-talk to counteract all the negative thoughts you are having about yourself right now, or anything else that helps us feel better can be very beneficial too.

This content is for informational purposes only. It was not created to be a substitute for professional guidance, diagnosis, or treatment. Not all information will be accurate. Consider consulting with a professional or a specialist.

Part III: A Vision For The Long Term

The most crucial thing over time is not to dwell on what happened because this will only make it harder for us to move forward instead of backward whenever tough times arise again.

So instead of thinking about all the things you missed out on, focus more on what is in your control today and how you can better yourself so that next time something painful happens, then we are equipped with skills to cope correctly.

Making sure these habits are incorporated into daily life can help prevent them from interfering with one another and create balance in all areas of our lives, so we feel better about ourselves over time.

Then once we have accepted what took place (and why), then letting go becomes easier too because there isn’t as much pain holding us back anymore since everything has already been said and done.

“Never allow someone to be your priority while allowing yourself to be their option.”

― Mark Twain

…

The Bottom Line

Recovering from heartbreak can be difficult, but it is possible to get through the process whenever we have the proper knowledge and tools at our disposal.

Acceptance, finding healthy coping mechanisms, reading books about forgiveness because they might help teach you how to forgive others or yourself, doing things that make us happy like listening to music we enjoy, and surrounding ourselves with people who make our lives better in some way.

Sometimes all it takes is having an outside opinion or discussing it with a professional, practicing self-care first before jumping back into dating again, so we don’t get hurt anymore, or simply learning to let go of the past and move forward.

…

Thanks for reading! If you haven’t joined Medium but would love to, click here. By signing up for Medium through my referral link, I will receive a small commission.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

This post was inspired by Kentucky Counseling Center.

Originally published at implementationofwisdom.com

This content is for informational purposes only. It was not created to be a substitute for professional guidance, diagnosis, or treatment. Not all information will be accurate. Consider consulting with a professional or a specialist.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***