Home / Featured Content / Real Men Feel: Regular Guy Chat with Sean [Podcast]

Real Men Feel: Regular Guy Chat with Sean [Podcast]

Being a dad, dating again, and the benefits of men’s work.

by

“What I often labeled as weakness was actually a strength.”

Listen to Real Men Feel, #230,”Regular Guy Chat with Sean” here:

Father of two, Sean, discusses finding himself after divorce and the benefits of the ManKind Project. He has made radical, life-altering shifts by utilizing intentional men’s work, and shares his breakthroughs on transforming behavioral patterns and facing fear with an open heart.

“All the times I thought I gave up on myself, I actually hadn’t.”

I often have guests that become friends. This week I get to talk to someone who’s already a friend. Sean and I met at the ManKind Project’s New Warrior Training Adventure weekend back in October 2016.

Sean discusses the challenges of identity post-divorce, being a dad, dating again, and the benefits of men’s work. There is tremendous value in the authentic sharing of a regular guy. Enjoy.

Grab the Real Men Feel Guide to Friendship for a list of places you can meet more male friends and get on the Real Men Feel weekly newsletter.

Topics and Questions Include:

  • What was the most impactful part of Sean’s first men’s weekend intensive?
  • How to undo societal programming around sadness and anger.
  • Why locating the root of our behaviors is needed for transformation.
  • Do beliefs underneath drive our behavior?
  • Can watching other men win boost your motivation?
  • “The thing I see in you, I see in me.”
  • The power of an in-person transformational workshop.
  • Why many men live in fearful denial of fear itself.
  • “When you live in fear, you become reactive.”
  • How men’s work enabled Sean to co-parent with integrity.
  • How to view feedback as helpful rather than as an attack.
  • What is Sean’s wish for all the men of the world?
  • “All the times I thought I gave up on myself, I actually hadn’t.”
  • “What I often labeled as weakness was actually strength.”
  • Why your relationships need attention and love in order to thrive.

◊♦◊

Watch Real Men Feel, #230, “Regular Guy Chat with Sean” March 16, 2021

“When you live in fear, you become reactive.”

◊♦◊

Check out prior shows related to ManKind Project.
The ManKind Project, with guest Boysen Hodgson, Episode 26, September 6, 2016
New Warrior Training Adventure Weekend Report, Episode 32, October 24, 2016
Being A Man Among Man, Episode 34, November 8, 2016

Learn more about MKP at ManKindProject.org
Learn more about the New Warrior Training Adventure.

Need to talk about getting out of your own way? Visit TheAndyGrant.com/talk.

Scroll down to the author bio for all the links to access more #RealMenFeel

This post was previously published on RealMenFeel.org.

 

Photo by Cynthia Magana on Unsplash

 

About Real Men Feel

Real Men Feel encourages men to allow, share and feel whatever is going on for them. All human beings have the right to be human, the right to feel and express all of their emotions. You define what it means to be a man. Your definition is the only one that matters. 

The Real Men Feel Show is a weekly podcast hosted by author and coach, Andy Grant.

Subscribe to the Real Men Feel onApple Podcasts

See a directory of past shows here.

Like the show on Facebook facebook.com/realmenfeelshow

Watch Real Men Feel on YouTube

Join our private Facebook group: facebook.com/groups/realmenfeel/
Enjoy Real Men Feel on Stitcher, Google Play, iHeartRadio, Pippa, and other top podcast outlets.

Let us know what you thought here in the comments or shoot an email to [email protected]

