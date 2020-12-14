Relationships and Resilience and Restoration

The uncertainty that has been a significant part of the COVID-19 Pandemic has had a negative impact on many people. Some people are experiencing one or more symptoms of mental health challenges such as anxiety, depression, or PTSD. In some cases, the symptoms are debilitating and overwhelming.

The long term effects of the uncertainty from the COVID-19 Pandemic may not be definitively known for years to come. In the meantime, addressing the current mental health challenges might be a priority alongside the coronavirus treatments. Living in this time requires people to have access to care that focuses on their psychological and physiological well-being.

Those who are severely impacted by the mental health challenges might not be as quick to seek treatment as those who have the symptoms of the coronavirus. The stigma and shame still linked to mental health challenges prevent too many people from going after the care that might very well take them through to the other side.

Sadly another barrier to seeking mental health care is a lack of insurance or the resources to pay for the services. The inability to access health care, in general, is highlighted all too often as we all do our best to cope with staggering obstacles to the most basic of needs-good solid medical care.

There is something that most everyone can do that has nothing to do with gaining access to medical professionals and the care that they provide. It is not intended to replace their care, rather it is something that we all have the access to that does not require a heavy financial investment.

Most people have a social network or family that they are in a relationship with that might be willing to offer support, the kind of support that makes a positive difference for those suffering from anxious thoughts or the inability to do some things for themselves.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

People who are challenged with some mental health symptoms might be well served to receive a phone call from someone or even a video chat. Reaching out and connecting might just be the thing that lifts them out of the isolating thoughts. The acts of being in a relationship with another person are countless and most often serve both people in the relationship.

The actions that one can take to reach out and make a difference in another person’s life while they are going through a challenging time are not time-consuming. A phone call or a video chat might last 10 minutes or so and make all the difference for both parties.

Sending cards, flowers, chocolates, or cupcakes might just be the thing for someone to feel more accepted and loved while going through a massively gloomy day. Doing the unexpected for another person might make them feel special for the effort put into acknowledging them.

The relationships that people share with each other are a pathway to accessing resilience. The relationships that people experience support making them feel valued, respected, and included. Relationships might just be the antidote to some of the mental health symptoms that so many people are experiencing.

When people can find the benefits and value in being in a relationship with each other during the COVID-19 Pandemic, it could very well lead to a shift in how they experience the side effects of isolation, grief, and despair. It is exciting to think of the impact that each person can make on another by just following their heart and taking action.

The restoration of individuals how have come back from a mental health episode or illness is cause for celebration. The lifting of the anxious feelings and thoughts alone can enhance the quality of life for many people.

People who are in relationships with other people while going through a traumatic life experience have a resource to support them through to becoming stronger, supported, and satisfied.

The key element of the relationships that will make the difference is to be in action, focused heart-felt actions that aim to support another person with unconditional acceptance and love. One small act can change the trajectory of another person’s life.

I invite you to test the one small act assertion with someone you love who is going through a challenging time with the COVID-19 Pandemic. Start where you are with what you have access to and see the difference you might make in another person’s life.

The relationships that we share with each other are a key element of our building more resilience in the toughest of times and set us on the path to restoration.

—

Shutterstock