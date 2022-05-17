Reproductive Justice: Part 1 [Video]

Reproductive justice is a BLACK issue. In fact, the term and framework was created by Black women to ensure that we maintain the autonomy to make decisions for our own bodies and families.

for years the experiences of black women

trans people and non-binary people have

been excluded in the fight for

reproductive rights

the mainstream pro-choice movement has

failed to address that there is no

choice

where there is no access

by focusing on abortion rights alone

advocacy ignores the barriers

marginalized folks face when trying to

access things like

safe abortions contraception

and sex education

in 1994 a group of black women coined

the term reproductive justice

when they noticed there was little

mention of health services like pre and

postnatal care

fibroid screenings or sti testing in

health care reform and little

understanding of how things like income

housing and the criminal justice system

affect black women’s reproductive

choices

they recognize that the women’s rights

movement dominated and led by middle

class wealthy white women could not

represent the needs of women of color

and other marginalized people and called

for an intersectional approach to

reproductive health care

the argument that abortion is an

individual decision flattens the problem

into a binary

pro-choice versus pro-life

intersectionality reveals how multiple

systems of oppression work together and

limit access to reproductive options for

black women and other marginalized

groups

since our arrival in the united states

black women have been targets of

reproductive oppression from being

worked and bred like animals to being

forcibly tested on like lab mice our

bodies have been controlled inhumanly

for centuries

in the 1900s a new strain of racism

emerged called eugenics a pseudo-science

devoted to proving white racial

superiority which led to the force

sterilization of many women of color

between 1970 and 1980 sterilization

cases rose from two hundred thousand to

seven hundred thousand

teaching hospitals across the south

routinely performed unnecessary

hysterectomies on poor black women

in 1973 minnie lee and mary alice ralph

were just 12 and 14 years old when they

were sterilized without consent under a

federally funded program

as you can see black women’s

reproduction has historically been

viewed as negative

to this day black maternal mortality

rates are the highest of any racial or

ethnic group in the country with many

black women reporting being dismissed

when complaining about extreme pain

the effects of these types of injustices

are felt for generations

and with bands like the hyde amendment

and the family cap directly impacting

people already facing systemic barriers

to care they continue to be ignored

the current conversation is focused on

the stripping of rights afforded under

roe v wade but for many black and poor

people around the country these rights

have never been actualized

black women led reproductive justice

organizations like sister song ancient

song doula services black women’s health

imperative and others have been fighting

to keep women of color and trans and

non-binary people’s voices at the

forefront of the movement

it’s time we shift the conversation to

what needs to change and address the

social political and economic

inequalities impacting a woman’s ability

to access reproductive health care

it’s not enough for abortion to remain

legal

in order to truly have reproductive

justice we need to address all the

issues involved

to learn more and take action visit

liberatedbodies.org

[Music]

you

