Rethinking Insulation

On my Just Two Things newsletter last week I discussed a post by Jeremy Williams, at the Earthbound Report that critiqued the failure of the Insulate Britain campaign of direction that was intended as a demand for an home insulation programme in Britain.
The campaign had announced its failure and its closure.
Williams is an environmental activist and commentator, and he’s certainly not opposed in principle to non-violent direct action in support of environmental ends. But he was critical of Insulate Britain.
Disconnected targets
In short: the campaign’s actions—mostly disrupting roads—were completely disconnected from its targets. Indeed, he suggested the sorts of things they ought to have been doing instead:
Winners
My reflection on this was that home insulation was the sort of campaign that might not need direct action to achieve its goals:
Well, maybe not so fast. Robyn Pender, who is a buildings scientist, sent me an email to say that the worst thing about the Insulate Britain campaign was that they had fallen for the insulation industry’s propaganda. And to be honest, given my discussion of the issue, it sounds as if I had as well.
Retrofit isn’t working
She also attached an article she’d had published last year in The Journal of Architectural Conservation—behind an academic publisher’s paywall unless you have academic access—which explained why this is the case. In short: the retrofit model isn’t working, and the whole problems needs re-framing. We need to be thinking about ‘thermal comfort’ instead of insulation.
Carbon-intensive
This is down to the way we changed building design when fossil fuels suddenly became available to us—broadly from what she calls a ‘traditional’ solid wall design to a ‘modern’ hollow wall.
The article also includes a pair of system diagrams that try to show the lifetime flow of materials and maintenance in a building. This is the carbon-intensive version. There’s a lot of complexity here—and a lot of transport:
Ends and means
The outcome of this is a very short building lifespan. I’ll come back to what ‘thermal comfort’ is, but in her article, Pender argues that we’re approaching this whole problem in a way that means that we won’t be able to solve it.
There is a whole set of issues with the current approach to retrofit. These include:
- Difficulties in assessing carbon and energy
- Poor understanding of how building systems and materials behave in situ
- Poor integration of modern mechanical systems into buildings
- Poor understanding of retrofit materials
- Reliance on market-led retrofit solutions.
These are effectively all issues to do with an approach that’s designed to adapt a building designed for a fossil fuel powered world to work in a low carbon world.
Low carbon building
But the deeper problem is about the twin issues of ‘thermal comfort’ and also understanding what people did when they were building for a pre-industrial revolution low carbon environment. The current ‘insulation’ model starts from the wrong place:
Lost knowledge
At the same time as we’ve lost this knowledge about thermal comfort, we have also lost an understanding of many of the features that used to be incorporated into older buildings to keep them warm, which is one of the reasons we think of old buildings as cold and damp:
Care and repairability
Because materials were both difficult and expensive to transport, older buildings were constructed with an emphasis on care and repairability. In contrast, in the fossil age, there is “an emphasis on construction rather than care: indeed, the resulting buildings are often very hard to maintain, which is one of the factors encouraging short lifespans.” In turn, this increases their emissions impact, since demolition is energy intensive and few materials are reused.
This is summarised visually in the other diagram in the article. In the pre-fossil fuel version, there is less of everything:
As she explains in the article, one of the benefits from this was that
In 2050
So what does the post-carbon world of 2050 look like? In some ways, it looks back as much as it looks forwards:
In futures terms, this is an example of something from the past that has been submerged in the present, and is now re-emerging to shape the future. I think I’d like to understand more about what the ‘thermal comfort’ approach looks like at scale. as a strategy for the 26 million or so UK homes that need to be brought up to standard for a net-zero world. But that can be a conversation for another time.
This post was previously published on The Next Wave Futures with a Creative Commons License
Photo credit: iStock