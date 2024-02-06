Richer Sex, Less Violence

I remember one of my elementary school teachers got angry when I asked her the meaning of oral sex she didn’t answer me, but she happily filled my head with historical information about death, fights, and bloody events. How absurd! I later found out the meaning of these two words when a classmate told me the most vulgar and dirty words that my ears had ever heard until that day. I was a preteen.

Surely you have noticed that every day you are informed about violent events, crimes, bloody events, and actions contrary to the law. All this with a worrying naturalness.

They fill your thoughts and psyche with information that is contrary to human nature and that has been normalized, which, in its most basic meaning, is to be born, grow, reproduce, and die. However, when weighing the issues related to death, violent or not, and sex, you see a big difference in the way these are treated and approached.

When did it become standard to talk about death and have so many myths and shame when talking about sex? Let’s see, in schools, public places, the press, and others, they constantly mention violent events that shock you as a recipient of the information or at least, work on your subconscious and disturb your peace of mind.

They have normalized people to know and talk more about fights and death than about the importance of safe sex.

Talking about sex should not be taboo or become embarrassing, it cannot be that something so natural even in the 21st century a topic that is embarrassing to talk about, on the front pages of newspapers, magazines, on the radio, television, and the Internet, violence is discussed so normally and when discussing a topic related to sex, from a scientific perspective, orientation or simply from one’s thoughts, your cheeks still blush.

…

Something is wrong!

Sex should not be seen as an abnormal act if it is done without breaking the laws, violence is. Feel the confidence of being able to talk about sexuality freely, help others, and serve as a tool to guide when necessary and appropriate. Sometimes advice is the difference between an unwanted pregnancy, contracting a sexually transmitted disease, or carrying out an act that violates the law.

On the other hand, talk to your partner, friend, or that person with whom you enjoy sex… about your intimate and dark desires, your pleasures, your fetishes, the toys you would like to try or use, what you want to do and what it will do to you. , how hard or soft, what is your button or the door to trigger an explosion of pleasure is art, it is normal and it benefits you.

Be free, be yourself, and enjoy sexuality to the fullest, sex is one of the most natural acts in humans, as well as eating and sleeping.

…

Anyway, with more rich sex and less violence, pleasure gives meaning to life, rejuvenates you, and keeps you healthy.

—

***

