Rohingya Crisis: Won’t the Issue Be Resolved?

by Hafizur Talukdar

There is not much movement in Rohingya as various issues have been created in the country. The Rohingya people started fleeing from Myanmar to Bangladesh on August 25, 2017. 8 lakhs Rohingya refugees come to Bangladesh. They are now home to one million Rohingya refugees, including those previously in Cox’s Bazar district. Of these, 6 lakhs are in the Kutupalong mega camp built for refugees. And this is the largest refugee camp in the world.

As the third country outside Myanmar and Bangladesh, only China can help Bangladesh on the Rohingya issue. However, Myanmar and China are very much dependent on each other on various issues including economic, geopolitical and security. The relationship between them is also quite close. It is very difficult to get help from the Myanmar authorities without the support of China. Therefore, there are doubts as to how far China will go with the help of Bangladesh to make the Rohingya repatriation a success.

The most interesting thing is that despite the hostile relations between India and China, the two countries have been following the same policy for two or three decades on the Myanmar issue. And that is, no matter what happens inside Myanmar, they will not allow any kind of pressure to come from outside. As a result, despite India being one of Bangladesh’s allies, they are not with Bangladesh on the Rohingya issue. Experts believe that neither China nor India will go against Myanmar and stand up for Bangladesh at the expense of their own interests. And the sooner Bangladesh can realize this truth, the better. There have also been recent fears that terrorism could continue if the crisis continues with large numbers of Rohingya. But how much importance does Myanmar, China or India give to this issue at all? There are also such questions. In response, experts believe that this threat of terrorism has been taken into account by Myanmar, China or India. But for now, they are focusing on aspects of relative interest that are important to them. In this case, in addition to adopting more practical policies to deal with the Rohingya crisis in front of Bangladesh, experts think that it is necessary to become self-reliant. Corona vaccination has recently started in Bangladesh. Where the Rohingyas were not left out.

Bangladesh should strengthen its economic policies to reduce over-dependence on other countries. To build the base of support within the country. So that Bangladesh can take care of itself. When any weak group rises up against a strong group, none of them support it or even if they support it, they support it to a very limited extent. Similarly, in the case of Bangladesh or Rohingya, no state can support another state without its own interests. If the Rohingya issue is not resolved, Bangladesh will fall into disarray. Recently, law enforcers raided Rohingya dormitories from different parts of the country. Many Rohingyas have been arrested from different places including Yaba. Many people with Rohingya or in the vicinity of Rohingya camps have sold their land and given them a place to live in Bangladesh. NID card is also an opportunity. Many Rohingya tribals have taken NID cards by making fake birth registration. Due to which birth registration and NID card activities in the hill districts have been suspended for the time being. Recently, through the Rohingyas, the people of Bangladesh have also become involved in yaba activities, the results of which show a horror. Rohingya activities have increased in Bandarban, Rangamati, Khagrachari and Cox’s Bazar districts. If the Rohingya issue is resolved, the yaba trade will come down a lot and the crime in the hill districts will come down a lot. On this basis, efforts should be made to resolve the Rohingya issue. Otherwise, the Rohingya issue will become more dangerous.

Photo credit: iStock