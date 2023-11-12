Safety and the Single Lady: Date Smarter

Great news in the true crime world, finally, justice for Natalee Holloway. Sort of.

I have a policy of never victim blaming, but there are several points that dating women need to take to the house from the tragedy of that young woman’s short life. As I’ve been writing about personal safety and self-defense for women for nearly ten years, I think this is the perfect time for a refresher.

Don’t Get Intoxicated Alone

That doesn’t mean to get wasted with ten of your best homegirls on a Tuesday night. It means when you drink in public, be certain you have at least one woman with you that you trust with your literal life. She won’t leave you for a guy, she won’t let you leave her for a guy, she’s your bathroom buddy, etc.

You need her. Yes. You do.

Once you have a buzz, you might start to feel like Dora, The New Nightclub Explorer. I always did.

No. This is a terrible idea. Why? Your inhibitions are lowered, and you may not recognize sketch as it’s drawn in front of you. Stick with your favorite dive or safe neighborhood joint. They know you. They like you. They’ll keep an eye on you.

If It Feels Weird, Leave. Now.

I remember as a younger woman being afraid of hurting feelings, ruffling feathers, or making scenes. Now, shit, “Cut!”

I couldn’t give a fuck about a scene, down alternatives, or any damned bodies emotions. One weird vibe, I’m leaping out of the bathroom window if I must. Ask me if I care who doesn’t invite me back to the weird house party with only 4 ladies present. Nope.

It’s Always Okay To Call It A Night

I have yawned and called an Uber at 6:45 when someone made me uncomfortable. Normalize this. You owe nobody anything. The first time you have to nervously laugh off his “joke”, get your check and head out. Seriously.

Have A Check In Scheduled

Every time, without fail.

Be safe, ladies.

