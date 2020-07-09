Get Daily Email
Scoiopolitical Changes and How They Affect Us at Home

Scoiopolitical Changes and How They Affect Us at Home

Live recording of our weekly conference call.

by

On the last Sex, Love, Relationships call, we discussed the ways we are interacting differently at home since the intersection of COVID-19, racial injustices, and geopolitical issues have occurred.

Some people are marching more while others are having productive conversations with friends and family and learning how to further a dialogue that includes topics of anti-racism and exposure of racial inequality. Others feel stuck.

How do you bring change into your home?

Love, Sex, Etc
Hosted by Nina Rubin
Monday 9 pm EST / 6 pm PST
Dial-in: 701-801-1211
Access code 934-317-242
OR – join by computer! https://join.startmeeting.com/934317242

Get reminders and sign in info by email
https://goodmenproject.lpages.co/love-sex-relationships-sig-sign-up/

***

stock photo ID: 1752376565

About Nina Rubin

Nina Rubin is a Gestalt Coach, and is trained as a Psychotherapist in Gestalt Therapy, with a focus on movement and relational connections. She lives and works in Southern California and sees clients in person and remotely. She loves learning about people and connecting, sun, exercise, baking and cooking, travel, and Howard Stern.

She can be found at her website, Coaching By Nina Rubin .

