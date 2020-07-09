Scoiopolitical Changes and How They Affect Us at Home

On the last Sex, Love, Relationships call, we discussed the ways we are interacting differently at home since the intersection of COVID-19, racial injustices, and geopolitical issues have occurred.

Some people are marching more while others are having productive conversations with friends and family and learning how to further a dialogue that includes topics of anti-racism and exposure of racial inequality. Others feel stuck.

How do you bring change into your home?

Love, Sex, Etc

Hosted by Nina Rubin

Monday 9 pm EST / 6 pm PST

Dial-in: 701-801-1211

Access code 934-317-242

OR – join by computer! https://join.startmeeting.com/934317242

Get reminders and sign in info by email

https://goodmenproject.lpages.co/love-sex-relationships-sig-sign-up/



