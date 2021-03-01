Self Awareness in Isolation: A Call for Submissions

Awareness is the greatest agent for change.

~~ Eckhart Tolle

He knows not his own strength who hath not met adversity.

~~ William Samuel Johnson

He who knows others is wise. He who knows himself is enlightened.

~~ Lao Tzu

Whether you self-isolated, or you were out doing direct action, or were an armchair activist, the events of the last year have pushed many of us outside our own comfort zone. What have you learned about yourself during the last year and how did you come to that self-awareness?

What did you learn from it all that you can share with other readers? We want to read your point of view. Be sure to include your "AHA!" moment! Submit your essay to us when you're ready.

