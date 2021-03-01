Get Daily Email
The Good Men Project

Self Awareness in Isolation: A Call for Submissions

Self Awareness in Isolation: A Call for Submissions

What have you learned about yourself during the last year?

by

Awareness is the greatest agent for change.

~~ Eckhart Tolle

He knows not his own strength who hath not met adversity.

~~ William Samuel Johnson

He who knows others is wise. He who knows himself is enlightened.

~~ Lao Tzu

 

Whether you self-isolated, or you were out doing direct action, or were an armchair activist, the events of the last year have pushed many of us outside our own comfort zone. What have you learned about yourself during the last year and how did you come to that self-awareness?

What did you learn from it all that you can share with other readers? We want to read your point of view. Be sure to include your “AHA!” moment! Submit your essay to us when you’re ready. If you are already working with an editor at GMP, please be sure to name that person on the form. If you are not currently working with a GMP editor, one will be assigned to you.

Are you stuck on what to write? Sign up for our Writing Prompts emails, you’ll get ideas directly from our editorial team. If you already have a final draft, then click the red box above to send your post through our submission system.

Improve your writing, expand your reach, and monetize your craft.

Join The Good Men Project’s Writers’ Community on Patreon.

We welcome all experience levels.

Learn more on our Patreon page.

Here are more ways to become a part of The Good Men Project community:

If you’ve already been published on GoodMenProject.com, or if you are a Premium Member, request to join our private Facebook Group for Writers—it’s like our virtual newsroom where you connect with editors and other writers about issues and ideas.

The Good Men Project is different from most media companies. We are a “participatory media company”—which means we don’t just have content you read and share and comment on but it means we have multiple ways you can actively be a part of the conversation. As you become a deeper part of the conversation—The Conversation No One Else is Having—you will learn all of the ways we support our Writers’ Community—community FB groups, weekly conference calls, classes in writing, editing platform building, and How to Create Social Change.

Click here to become a Premium Member of The Good Men Project Community. Have access to these benefits:

  1. Get  access to an exclusive “Members Only” Group on Facebook
  2. View the website with no ads
  3. Be invited to an exclusive weekly “Call with the Publisher” with other Premium Members
  4. Commenting badge.
  5. Join our Social Interest Groups—weekly calls about topics of interest in today’s world (Platinum level membership, only)
  6. Get free access to classes, workshops, and exclusive events (Platinum level membership, only)

NOTE: Platinum-level membership in our Premium Community is included as a benefit of membership in our Writers’ Community via Patreon. Learn more here.

Join our exclusive weekly “Call with the Publisher” 

Community members are encouraged to discuss the issues of the week, get story ideas, meet other members, and get known for their ideas. To get the call-in information, either join as a member or wait until you get a post published with us.

While you’re at it, get connected with us on social media:

However, you engage with The Good Men Project—you can help lead this conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century. Join us!

Photo credit: Shutterstock

About Lisa M. Blacker

I started with The Good Men Project (GMP) in 2015 as a contributor, and in 2016 I became an Editor, then a Lead Editor on the Business Team. In January 2017, I became an Executive Editor and, over the course of the next three years, trained dozens of new Editors internationally for GMP.

In April 2020, I traded the EE role to focus on content, both with GMP and my own book publishing company. I continue to train new Editors and develop contributing writers for GMP. As of October 2020, I'll be leading the new Good Men Project Writers' Community (join now via our Patreon page!)

In another of my current roles, Book Publishing Promotional Director at GMP, I help book authors and others content sponsors gain exposure and SEO. To include your promotional content or press release on GoodMenProject.com, Use one of these links:
Submit your BOOK listing here.
Submit your Product listing or other promotional article here.

Outside of GMP, I am the President of Connection Victory Publishing Company and Publisher of LastingImpactPress.net where we publish titles authored by GMP authors and others on topics related to social justice & ethics, gender & sexuality, and the spiritual aspects of mental health and wellness.

When I'm not glued to my computer to take care of all of the above, I tend a vermiculture compost and a balcony garden of vegetables and fruits at the Portland, Oregon apartment where my domestic partner and I reside.

Connect with me on these social networks:
Twitter 1@Lisa_M_Blacker
Twitter 2 @CVPubCo
Twitter 3 @LstngImpctPrss
Facebook FB.com/ConnectionVictory

