Self Sustaining Homes – Not Just for Tree Huggers!

By Eric Williams

What if you never had to worry about your monthly energy bill again? What if there was a way to generate all the electricity you need right at home, using sustainable methods? The answer is Self-sustaining homes. You may have heard this term before, but what does it mean?

Believe it or not, self-sustaining homes are becoming more and more popular. The concept is simple: reduce your energy consumption to the point where you never have to pay for electricity again. So if you’re curious about this trend, read on to learn more!

What are self-sustaining homes?

A self-sustaining home is a building that can generate most or all of its own energy needs from renewable resources such as solar panels, wind turbines, and geothermal heating.

A growing number of people are becoming interested in self-sustaining homes to reduce their environmental impact and live more sustainably.

Benefits of self-sufficient homes

The eco-friendly benefits of establishing a self-sufficient home are not just good for your wallet but also the environment. You’ll be able to reduce carbon footprint and energy consumption that hurt both our planet as well as finances!

The ability to be self-sufficient is one that you can pass on, not only because it develops and sharpens your skills but also by allowing children more independence in their daily lives.

Less carbon footprint

These homes help reduce the carbon footprint that you leave on Earth, with their reduced electricity consumption. Using solar power or another renewable energy resource can supply more of your help.

More independence

Having self-sufficient homes will help give your children the freedom they need to learn more about independence, as well as how to take care of themselves.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

More fresh local produce

You’ll be able to grow your fresh fruit, vegetables, and herbs by having a self-sufficient home. It will help you save money and help you improve your health.

More free time

If you can generate electricity for your own home, you’ll have more time to do the things you love with your family and friends!

Let’s look at how you can create a self-sustaining home for yourself.

Ways to create a self-sufficient home

There are several ways to create self-sufficient homes, depending on your preferences. For example, let’s understand some of the different methods.

Solar panels

Solar panels help capture sunlight and turn it into energy for your home to use. You can buy them to use in your home, or you can also rent them from companies like Solar City. Solar power is good for the environment and your wallet.

Wind turbines

If you choose wind turbines as your self-sustaining option, you’ll be able to use wind power to generate electricity. If you can’t afford a turbine on your own, you can always opt for buying power from wind farms instead. So it is always a good idea to use a renewable energy source.

Geothermal heating

If you have money to establish a self-sufficient home, geothermal heating is one of the most expensive options available. It is beneficial to get hot water for the home. The other use is to heat your home in winters, and hot water is blasted through underground pipes to heat your home.

To achieve self-sufficiency, one should look to these energy sources that are cost-efficient and provided by nature. These options are the only way you will generate enough power for your entire house.

Food

Growing your food is another way to help create self-sufficient homes. You can plant herbs indoors or outdoors, depending on your climate. Some plants known to grow well in the shade include parsley, rosemary, thyme, and lavender. If you don’t have enough room outdoors for a garden, don’t worry. You can always get a small greenhouse to grow your food inside!

Water Management

It might not be easy to guarantee an independent water supply. However, it is possible with rainwater harvesting. If you live in an area where rainfall is prevalent, this method can be highly efficient. You need a rather large container or multiple smaller containers to catch all rainwater as it falls.

To create a self-sufficient home, you’ll need to invest in each of these sustainable options at some point in time. Make sure that you do your research and understand all of the costs involved before making any decisions so that the process is as smooth as possible for you!

How to turn your home into a self-sustaining home

There are ways one can convert their house into a self-sustaining home. Adapting a self-sufficient lifestyle can be done in several ways. First, it is all about managing the resources and utilizing them in the best way possible.

Sustainability starts with you

To start living a more sustainable life and do your bit for the planet, start by setting an example. Show everybody around you that it is possible to live a life without being dependent on fossil fuels or any other depleting natural resources.

Create a vegetable garden and cultivate it

It is always a good idea to have a vegetable garden in the backyard of your house. It is always better to plant vegetables harvested throughout the year instead of growing seasonal vegetables. If there is enough space in your backyard, you can even create a mini-greenhouse and cultivate exotic varieties of vegetables.

Reduce your energy consumption

The next step towards a self-sustainable home is to reduce your energy consumption. One of the easiest ways to do this is by switching all of the incandescent light bulbs in your house to LED lights. On average, LED light bulbs last five times longer than incandescent lights, consuming less energy.

Collect rainwater

Collecting rainwater in your house is one of the wisest things you can do. If your roof is large enough, it will help if you install a rainwater collection system. Harvesting rainwater is a great way to keep the environment clean and reduce your home’s dependence on municipal water supplies.

Use solar power

Installing solar panels on your roof is another way to ensure that you create a self-sufficient home. For example, you can generate your own electricity and use it for daily purposes. It will help you live a bill-free lifestyle not only for you but for future generations also.

Make use of recycled material

Recycling paper and other used materials is a great way to save the planet. For example, you can find many helpful products that you can build with recycled material. If you are looking forward to making an eco-friendly home, don’t forget to use recycled material at every step!

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

There are a lot of benefits to building a self-sustaining home. However, everything has pros and cons. Accordingly, there are many disadvantages of living in a self-sustaining home.

It is essential to understand the pros and cons of a self-sustained home before deciding to do it.

The Pros and Cons of a Self-Sustained Home

Pros of a self-sustaining home

Improved self-sustainability

Living in a self-sustaining home will allow you to become self-sufficient. For example. it’s free from any external dependency, including energy or water.

More Eco-Friendly

Amazingly, living in a self-sufficient way will keep the planet free from pollution. There will be no external input, therefore less waste and a better place to live in!

More affordable

Although there are higher initial costs in building a self-sufficient home, you will save costs in the future. For example, it will be more affordable than living in a house with limited energy sources if you have a family.

Cons of a self-sustained home

Initial costs

There are higher initial costs involved in building a self-sufficient home. Indeed, the house has to be built so that it can generate all of its energy and water.

Over-reliance

You might get over-reliant on your solar panels or other energy sources that you are using for a self-sufficient home. If the sun is not shining bright enough, you might face power outages.

Less convenient

It may be an excellent way to live. But, it is not as convenient as living in a typical house. You cannot rely on external energy or water sources. Your house will be as good as a war zone if something goes wrong.

These were some of the pros and cons of building self-sustainable homes now; let us look at how it can be done.

Final Thoughts

Living more self-sufficiently is the ultimate way to reduce your reliance on others and live a more sustainable life. Not only does it give you the skills necessary to be practical and independent, but it also benefits the environment significantly.

It may seem like a lot of work at first, but with a few simple changes, you can make your home more self-sufficient and reduce your environmental impact. So, for example, are you ready to take the plunge? Let us know in the comment section.

—

This post was previously published on The Financially Independent Millennial.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.



Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: iStock