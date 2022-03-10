Seretse and Ruth Khama: Shining Beacons of Light

The story told in A United Kingdom (2016) is one of deep and rich humanity. It started in 1948.

Seretse Khama, the heir to the throne of Bechuanaland (now the Republic of Botswana), was living in London, studying law and preparing to serve the people of his land.

During his stay in England, he chanced upon a meeting with Ruth Williams; a British woman with white skin. They fell in love deeply and completely.

Seretse was the Paramount Chief of Bechuanaland’s Bamangwato tribe, he needed to return to his land, and serve his people, and he couldn’t imagine doing it without Ruth.

So he asked her to marry him. She accepted.

At the time, Bechuanaland was a British protectorate, and so they relied on the British Empire for a certain amount of security.

Neighbouring South Africa was entering into apartheid. The establishment in all of southern Africa, and Britain, fought against this marriage with all their political might.

The couple were shamed and threatened.

Upon returning to his land, Khama had to face his tribal council; where the people decide on a vote basis.

Khama and his new wife faced an intense backlash from his family also; his uncle, and aunty, providing a lot of friction to his marriage, insisting that he step down as the chieftain and that he was shaming them by taking a white bride.

Khama maintained his resolve and knew what his heart spoke to him.

How often do we hear our hearts speak to us, and ignore what they are saying?

His uncle continued to lobby against him for the chieftainship, even challenging him in the council, before the people.

Seretse Khama gave a rousing speech, bellowing how racism had infiltrated this land, if not in law, then in nature.

Segregation was a practice.

Ruth Khama was not accepted immediately; she faced prejudice, both from the British, and the Bechuanaland people.

It seemed that the proud people of Bechuanaland did not want a white queen, because they had seen how the British had been ruling their country, they’d seen how much of a say the white people had had in their affairs.

They’d paid taxes to the British, and not received essential services back.

There was resentment.

It’s beautiful to watch the relating flourish between Ruth and Seretse’s sister, throughout the film. Ruth continues to show her commitment to the people of Bechuanaland, by joining them in building their community, doing chores and tasks, and by attempting to learn their language and culture.

There’s a profound moment where the African women all start singing, about how Ruth is a shining star in the sky.

This level of acceptance and appreciation is not readily present across cultures in our current world.

The British had their interests, I don’t think they were interested in controlling Bechuanaland, and they certainly weren’t interested in actively helping them.

Mostly not as neighbouring South Africa; a place that mined a lot of the gold that now sits in the Bank of England, was about to insist that black and white people could not marry, in their laws.

Khama called for a different Africa, one where the colour of their skin didn’t dictate people.

One where the love and service for his people, did not have to be polarised by the person with whom he fell in love.

They could exist together.

Alongside each another.

We love to separate things into spectrums; love and hate. Peace and war. Sadness and happiness.

The truth, life is more complicated than that.

Feelings like those sit alongside each other; sometimes, they are entwined.

Our body systems are made to be interdependent.

Seretse Khama’s ability to rule had no bearing on the woman his heart chose to marry, and vice versa.

They lived a long and happy life together; now, they are buried alongside each other in the Royal Burial Grounds of Bechuanaland.

Khama returned to England without Ruth, to discuss the status of his chieftainship, they feared that if they both returned to England, then Ruth wouldn’t be allowed to leave.

As it happened, they forcibly exiled Khama from his country for five years, initially offering him, and his wife, an administration role in Jamaica, as if that would suffice.

They did this as the establishment concluded that he wasn’t fit to rule.

It was merely an excuse. The British government made this decision as part of the political landscape. They had an agreement with South Africa for uranium and gold deposits which they didn’t want to lose. They were concerned that if Khama was allowed to rule, South Africa would invade Bechuanaland and force the British into another conflict that they didn’t want, following WWII.

The British press and many of the politicians at the time were outraged by this. Khama received substantial public support.

During this time, Ruth went into labour in Africa and had their first child.

The film struck me as an example of the courage that it takes to be vulnerable in life; there are so many unexpected forces that might push, pull, and tug at us. It remains for us to stay at our will. Be confident in what the heart wants.

When Churchill came back into power, after Clement Atlee, it was partially on the promise that he would allow Khama to return home; in fact, Churchill’s decision was to exile him for life.

Khama fought these rulings in the courts. He managed to get hold of the report in which it said that he was fit for rule in his country; so they had been lying all along.

Amongst all of this happening, the American Mining Corporation had been prospecting for diamonds and minerals in Botswana.

The politicians within the British government had managed to a secure promise; everything found would be for the benefit and ownership of the people of Bechuanaland.

Both the report, and the diamonds, persuaded the British to reconsider their position, and Khama returned home to his wife and child.

Upon returning to Bechuanaland, and resolving the conflict with his uncle, Khama decided to hold free democratic elections and form the Republic of Botswana. He was elected their first president, and he builds a nation of prosperity amongst the diamond wealth.

The story is inspirational to me; of courage, vulnerability, and heart.

It’s about knowing what you want and doing it amongst great forces that resist against you.

Khama had a deep loving sense for his land, for the people in it, and for the interests of creating a great, and wealthy, environment for them to exist.

No-one can tell you what your destiny is, only you get to decide who and what you listen to; and why you listen to them.

I would urge everyone who’s reading this, listening to the messages you have deep within you, what’s that voice saying?

Go and do it, before it’s too late.

Nelson Mandela described Seretse and Ruth Khama’s legacy as:

A shining beacon of light and inspiration.

