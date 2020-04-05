Sexism and Coronavirus

Amanda Vining led off with some policies that she’s found infuriating: Texas has declared all abortions as non-essential medical procedures during this time & New York has been forbidding partners from going into the hospital during births.
We also talked about the complexity of ‘shelter in place’ initiatives — Florida, for example, has had a good number of shelter in place directives over the years in hurricane season, and found corresponding rises in domestic violence, child abuse, and suicide.
It’s NOT that all men are making bad decisions. It’s that when they DO make bad decisions, it often has its roots in sexism. So a lot of these governors and mayors who are resisting social distancing policies are doing so because they see themselves as the ‘financial provider’ for their cities and states. Wired had an article on “Why Some States are Resisting Social Distancing Measures”, and it always comes down to the economy.
It’s worth noting that California was the first state to go into lockdown. Gov. Newsom is the husband of Jennifer Siebel Newsom, who directed “The Mask You Live in” and “Ms. Representation” — both of which aim to reduce sexism in our systems.
And because CA went on lockdown, it is one of the few large states that will actually have enough hospital beds, ICU beds and ventilators when coronavirus hits its peak.
LISTEN TO THE CONVERSATION HERE:
Always a lively discussion! Dial in, listen in, chime in.
