We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Home / Featured Content / Shoot Me With Flowers

Shoot Me With Flowers

While surprisingly inexpensive, the little book is a big treasure for the British Library.

The British Library’s Caribbean Collections recently acquired a beautifully compact volume of poetry by the writer John Agard.

Shoot Me with Flowers was the writer’s first collection of poetry which he self-published in his birth home Guyana.

Jon Purday, a retired British Library staff member who volunteers with Oxfam in Boroughbridge, Harrogate spotted Shoot Me with Flowers in October and contacted the Library. Once catalogued, the book will be available for enjoyment and research.

While surprisingly inexpensive, the little book is a big treasure for the British Library. It is also a personal highlight for a couple of reasons: my appointment as Curator of the Caribbean Collections began in September and John Agard is someone I have known for some years! We saw each other some days after the Oxfam find and I told him that the BL would be acquiring Shoot Me with Flowers to which his proud response was “Self-published you know!”

Earlier this month within a day of the Harrogate Advertiser running an article on the discovery and subsequent acquisition of Shoot Me with Flowers, John Agard became the first poet to win the BookTrust Lifetime Achievement Award. An apt turn up for the books!

Nicole-Rachelle Moore is the British Library’s Curator for its Caribbean Collections

 

Photo of John Agard taken in October 2021 at House of St. Barnabas, London

 

Front cover of Shoot Me with Flowers

Introduction to Shoot Me with Flowers

Images by Nicole-Rachelle Moore 2021

This post was previously published on blogs.bl.uk and under a Creative Commons license CC BY-ND 4.0.

Photo credit: Nicole-Rachelle Moore 2021

About Americas Studies

This blog is written by the Social Science team at the British Library, with occasional guest contributions. It records some of the work we do, the projects we are involved in as well as events, interesting resources and research methods related to the social sciences. This blog is aimed at anyone with an interest in social sciences from academics and students to policy makers, practitioners and journalists. Please feel free to comment on the posts and join the conversation.

