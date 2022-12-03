Signs of Emotional Unavailability

INCONSISTENCY

You could discover that communication isn’t always timely or reliable when connecting with someone emotionally unavailable. Nobody can predict when they will contact you.

They could leave everything up in the air when plans are imminent, which keeps you wondering and waiting for a text or call. In addition, they can feel awkward or lose interest if you bring up potential plans.

This isn’t typically the case with someone prepared to be open and vulnerable. But on the other hand, when someone likes you and is emotionally available, they will ensure that you know it most of the time by being consistently communicative and demonstrating their enthusiasm for discussing plans with you.

MIXED SIGNALS

Emotionally unavailable people might be very perplexed. “They might start strongly before growing distant. They might claim to like you, want to hang out with you, or imagine a future, but they won’t make any commitments now.

You can find yourself emphasizing the communication’s positive aspects while ignoring the other person’s reluctance to commit or hoping they will reconsider.

They may not be fully prepared for a stable, committed relationship if they waver between stating they want one and admitting they don’t. The degree to which someone is prepared to enter a new committed relationship dramatically influences how they behave toward a possible partner.

AVOIDING EMOTIONAL INTIMACY

The more you try to connect with emotionally unavailable people, the further distant they become since they probably associate intimacy and connection with being wounded.

You might not get what you invest in the relationship back. “The emotionally unavailable partner expects being let down, so they defend themselves by not giving the relationship their whole attention.”

Usually, you’ll be able to tell if an emotionally open individual likes you. However, emotionally distant people will likely make you unsure of yourself or where you stand.

A certain amount of vulnerability is necessary to express how you feel about someone; emotionally unavailable people generally struggle with this.

…

Thanks for reading.

—

***