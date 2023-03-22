Small Changes, Big Impact. Meaningful Ways to Grow Closer.

Make small but meaningful changes to strengthen your connection!

Relationships easily fall into a routine, whether you’re newly dating or have been together for years. While taking action to revive the connection is helpful, setting lofty goals can often lead to disappointment when they fail. The key is making small but meaningful changes that strengthen your bond over time!

Here are 6 suggestions you could discuss with your partners and try the one you are both interested in!

1.Share a spontaneous adventure.

Break free of the daily grind by going camping, hiking, or any existing activities together for 24 hours! Unplanned time rekindles the spark that first brought you together, with no major planning needed. Just pack a bag, hop in the car, and see where the road takes you. Want to give it a go? The choice is yours, but stepping outside your comfort zone can lead to exciting new shared memories.

2.Be his/her workout partner.

Whether it’s a couples yoga class or taking turns counting crunches for each other, exercising together provides physical and emotional support. You’ll motivate each other to push through, and maybe even end up with flatter abs as an added bonus! You might also try some couple-friendly activities. For example, if one of you loves cycling while the other prefers running, you two can meet up in the middle with something like a CrossFit course. With such practice, exercise may become a game of you two that could introduce you to a new shared interest.

3.Unplug at dinner.

Make a point of listening to each other and asking considerate questions when sharing a meal together. Have you ever think why you two become less interested when talking with each other? Is that because he/she keeps using mobile phones during the meal? Whether you just started dating or have been together for years, show genuine interest in the other person’s experiences, thoughts, and feelings. It is not about what topic you two go through; the key is to keep conversations rich and romantic connections strong.

4.Thoughtful gestures.

Try it tomorrow. Bring your partner tea or coffee in bed in the morning. Small but caring actions like this help to sweeten each day. If mornings are rushed, a glass of wine or sharing fruit in the evening also shows you’re thinking of them. Small surprises delight when done with love, whenever time allows!

5.Say loving words.

He/She is your love so why you are shy to say ‘I love you’? At first, you can start with ‘thank you for being here’, or something like ‘stay with me’. While all relationships face tensions at some point, blame and criticism harm emotions for both people. Instead, make an effort to lift each other up with praise and positivity. How you speak to your partner holds the power to improve or worsen mood and closeness.

6.Enjoy fresh juice with him/her.

Take time to pamper yourselves by making healthy juices, then giving each other a massage. Remember we are not please others just because we need them, more importantly, we take these actions to please ourselves! Prioritizing self-care helps boost energy and relaxation, important for individual well-being and maintaining a strong connection as a couple. When you both feel good in yourself, it draws more joy and love into the relationship. That’s worth celebrating!

While relationships require effort to keep strong, that effort doesn’t have to be burdensome. Small gestures and meaningful moments build closeness over time. Trying new activities together, listening to each other, expressing loving words, and practicing self-care are all simple ways to strengthen your bond.

Taking time to appreciate the connection you share will help carry you through challenges and keep your love life moving ever upwards. With open communication and a willingness to commit to small changes, you can continue journeying happily together!

This post was previously published on medium.com.

