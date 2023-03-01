Some Men’s Dating “Hurts” are Self-Inflicted

So, I watched the video below, “A hurt man is different than a hurt woman,” The dude made some excellent points and gave me a lot to think about.

Then I go into the comments section and see this comment. She hit the nail on the head and I had to write about it:

Mrs. Truthseeker Truthseeker1234

Most of the men that were so called hurt” was simply because they couldn’t have their way. Not because a woman cheated on them, left them for another man. They were hurt because the woman left after he did dirt 1st. How are you going to be hurt after you caused the problem? Make it make sense

I am unsure if this is “Most” men, but whoever wrote this is right about A LOT of them.

A lot of “hurt” some of these “angry men” and “red pills” experience in relationships with women was of their own doing!

Some men make up whole relationships with women in their minds where no such relationship exists. They take a woman on 2 or 3 dates, find out she’s talking to another guy, and call her cheating.

Then there are the guys that treat a woman like garbage throughout the relationship, but when she leaves, she “hurts” him. She “abandoned” him. She “ran off with another man.” These are the guys screaming about divorce/break-ups, never mentioning all the cheating/abuse/manipulation they were doing that finally drove the woman away.

Some men will abandon you, ghost you, or tell you they need “space.” He disappears and doesn’t call, text, or tell you what’s happening with him. You’re worried for months until you realize you’re being played. Then when you finally move on, Space Ghost wants to come back and, with complete audacity, has an attitude with YOU, like you did him wrong for finally moving on with your life, even years after he left you high and dry.

And many of these are the guys running around talking about they were “hurt by women” and want to use that as an excuse to go out and retaliate against the entire gender.

It’s because their egos got bruised. They thought women would chase after them and simp for them. They thought wrong, but somehow it’s women’s fault?

Keep your egos out of the relationship until there is a relationship. And if you walk out and don’t contact for an extended period of time with no good reason (Prison, Military, Medical), that means there’s no relationship anymore, and you have to start all over.

I can feel compassion for men hurt by women in relationships, but not when the men gloss over their accountability in the issue.

If your hurt is an “ego bruise,” that is on you. It’s not on women to take responsibility for your misguided assumptions.

❤️

—

