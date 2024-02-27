Spicy Kale & Potato Curry Recipe (Vegan, Gluten-Free)

A super flavorful, easy and healthy gluten-free & vegan Spicy Kale and Potato Curry! This Indian side dish, also know as aloo kale, is sure to make your taste buds happy!

I LOVE Indian food. And, I LOVE spicy food.

So, you will find that this spinach & potato (a.k.a. aloo kale) curry is greatly inspired by my love for the spicy Indian dishes I consider my near & dear comfort food.

Easy to make & divinely delicious…with healthy & wholesome ingredients, this curry will quickly make its way into your dinner rotation!

Great served alongside some brown basmati rice, or gluten free naan bread, and makes a superb leftover, if I must say so myself!

This Potato and Kale Curry is

Hearty, filling and healthy.

Quick and easy to make.

Great for meal prepping. It makes excellent leftovers!

Creamy and comforting.

Perfectly spicy.

Versatile, and accompanies a variety of other dishes.

Gluten-free, dairy-free, vegan, soy-free, nut-free and sugar-free.

More Vegan Curry Recipes You Might Enjoy

Coconut Chickpea Curry (Gluten-Free, Vegan)

Instant Pot Red Lentil & Potato Curry (Vegan, Gluten-Free)

Sweet Potato And Cauliflower Rice Coconut Curry (Gluten-Free, Vegan)

Instant Pot Lemony Red Lentil & Chickpea Curry (Vegan, Gluten-Free)

Spicy Coconut Red Lentil Dal (Gluten-Free, Vegan)

If you try this recipe please let me know! Leave a comment, rate it, share this post, use Pinterest’s “tried it” feature, or take a photo, & tag me on Instagram and I’ll share it! Thank you so much! <3

Photo credit: Kristen Wood