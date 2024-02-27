Spicy Kale & Potato Curry Recipe (Vegan, Gluten-Free)

A super flavorful, easy and healthy gluten-free & vegan Spicy Kale and Potato Curry! This Indian side dish, also know as aloo kale, is sure to make your taste buds happy!
I LOVE Indian food. And, I LOVE spicy food.
So, you will find that this spinach & potato (a.k.a. aloo kale) curry is greatly inspired by my love for the spicy Indian dishes I consider my near & dear comfort food.
Easy to make & divinely delicious…with healthy & wholesome ingredients, this curry will quickly make its way into your dinner rotation!
Great served alongside some brown basmati rice, or gluten free naan bread, and makes a superb leftover, if I must say so myself!
This Potato and Kale Curry is
- Hearty, filling and healthy.
- Quick and easy to make.
- Great for meal prepping. It makes excellent leftovers!
- Creamy and comforting.
- Perfectly spicy.
- Versatile, and accompanies a variety of other dishes.
- Gluten-free, dairy-free, vegan, soy-free, nut-free and sugar-free.
If you try this recipe please let me know! Leave a comment, rate it, share this post, use Pinterest’s “tried it” feature, or take a photo, & tag me on Instagram and I’ll share it! Thank you so much! <3
