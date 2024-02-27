Get Daily Email
Spicy Kale & Potato Curry Recipe (Vegan, Gluten-Free)

A super flavorful, easy and healthy gluten-free & vegan Spicy Kale and Potato Curry!

by

 

A super flavorful, easy and healthy gluten-free & vegan Spicy Kale and Potato Curry! This Indian side dish, also know as aloo kale, is sure to make your taste buds happy!

I LOVE Indian food. And, I LOVE spicy food.
So, you will find that this spinach & potato (a.k.a. aloo kale) curry is greatly inspired by my love for the spicy Indian dishes I consider my near & dear comfort food.

Easy to make & divinely delicious…with healthy & wholesome ingredients, this curry will quickly make its way into your dinner rotation!

Great served alongside some brown basmati rice, or gluten free naan bread, and makes a superb leftover, if I must say so myself!

This Potato and Kale Curry is

  • Hearty, filling and healthy.
  • Quick and easy to make.
  • Great for meal prepping. It makes excellent leftovers!
  • Creamy and comforting.
  • Perfectly spicy.
  • Versatile, and accompanies a variety of other dishes.
  • Gluten-free, dairy-free, vegan, soy-free, nut-free and sugar-free.
More Vegan Curry Recipes You Might Enjoy

Coconut Chickpea Curry (Gluten-Free, Vegan)

Instant Pot Red Lentil & Potato Curry (Vegan, Gluten-Free)

Sweet Potato And Cauliflower Rice Coconut Curry (Gluten-Free, Vegan)

Instant Pot Lemony Red Lentil & Chickpea Curry (Vegan, Gluten-Free)

Spicy Coconut Red Lentil Dal (Gluten-Free, Vegan)

If you try this recipe please let me know! Leave a comment, rate it, share this post, use Pinterest's "tried it" feature, or take a photo, & tag me on Instagram and I'll share it! Thank you so much! <3

Spicy Kale and Potato Curry (Vegan, Gluten-Free)

Previously Published on moonandspoonandyum

Photo credit: Kristen Wood

About Kristen Wood

Kristen Wood is the author of *Vegetarian Family Cookbook*, *Fermented Hot Sauce Cookbook,* and *Hot Sauce Cookbook for Beginners*. She is also a food writer, photographer, recipe developer, and creator of MOON and spoon and yum.

