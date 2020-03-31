Staying Connected

In my first book, Note to Self: A Seven-Step Path to Gratitude and Growth, I wrote:

“Communication is the mortar that holds humanity together; it’s the very currency of our society.”

With cancellations, social distancing, and self-quarantining due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, communication is more vital than ever.

Today we have social media at our fingertips. The digital neighborhood includes platforms such as Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, etc.

Aside from reading people’s blogs, my favorite online way to stay connected is Instagram.

What’s your favorite online way to stay connected?

