Stuck on Your Ex? Here’s Why Your Brain Won’t Let Go

The phrase has been mentioned that time heals everything; however, in my breakup case, every hand looked frozen.

And there I was; reliving each and every encounter over again. I had to understand why.

So, I delved into the science of it all, and here’s what I found:

Brain Chemistry: For Me, Love Was Like a Drug

Love makes our brains crackle with excitement.

Oxytocin, the ‘love hormone’ gets released with each cuddle or lovable conversation. I was a dopamine factory producing all this feel-good neurotransmitter in plenty.

This is not just idle talk; a famous study conducted by Fisher and her team in 2010 revealed that newly broken-hearted cocaine addicts share so much in common. These two groups recorded much activity in the regions of strong desires.

My ex was like a powerful drug that I stopped taking all of a sudden. There was an emotional withdrawal, as the pleasure source was gone.

In simple words, If a say, breakups interrupt such neurochemical flow. The drop is sudden because these bonding chemicals are washed out of our brains.

The removal of this stimulus throws our neurological system into a state of withdrawal. Withdrawal is a process similar to a person trying to break free from a substance, and we are now feeling uneasy, despondent, and forsaken.

The cocktail of chemicals includes oxytocin but it stands out. The bond is formidable, and our brain requires time and patience to reschedule itself.

From a neurochemical perspective, the sensations we feel while breaking up are similar to withdrawal symptoms during drug addiction. It’s a moving example of how powerful our emotional ties may be.

Attachment Theory: Ties That Kept Me Chained

This theory roots itself in our ancestral relationships.

I later learned that the way I bonded with my caregivers as a child would affect the way I developed adult relationships.

Therefore, if my ex were to become a safe haven for me, where I would feel loved and protected, losing that anchor would naturally generate confusion in my emotional world. It was like pulling a rug beneath my feet; I had lost the value of self and did not have any meaningful relationships left.

The Halo Effect: When I Made My Ex the Hero

Our brain loves shortcuts. After a breakup, it had its own tricks — to enlarge the good times and diminish the bad ones. This effect, popularly referred to as the “halo effect,” made my ex almost perfect.

It was like my mind had a loop reel with all the good moments we had, but skipping the fights and the tears.

It became like my dearly departed person had lost my memory of her, which is selective memory.

Loss Aversion: Why I Hated Letting Go

The human psyche is fascinating. Our brains are conditioned to hate losing.

For example, the pain of losing a hundred dollars would be more distressing to me than the joy of finding the same amount. This principle applied to me in the same manner.

I might as well have my ex taken from me! Clear signs it was not perfect faded as the thought of losing my ex took over rational judgment.

Evolutionary Psychology: My Ancestors Made Me Do It

The bonds necessary to survive the course of evolutionary time were the strong and lasting ones.

The ancestors that formed cohesive groups stood a better chance against threats and raising offspring.

Therefore, when my relationship ended, it was not merely a personal loss; it seemed to be a dent in my evolutionary blueprint.

It was like my DNA was shouting, “That’s not how it’s supposed to be!”

Social Media: My Never-Ending Ex Saga

My ex was just one click away from living in the digital age. It was like walking in minefields on every online platform.

Soon I was getting into the same old pattern again — a photo here, a status update there, and I was back.

The University of Hawaii researchers argued that an ex who is constantly accessible in virtual reality could hinder one from recovering emotionally from a romantic split. It was like reopening a wo3und over and over again, every time I was reminded of their presence.

My Personal Tips for Healing:

Understanding is Empowering: The more I understood the science explaining my feelings, the less lonely I felt. It was a struggle that transcended boundaries, with a foundation of evolution, biology, and psychology.

Limiting My Social Media Consumption: I decided to mute or unfollow my ex as my way of ensuring that I maintain my sanity. Each day without any unwanted reminder of them was considered a small victory.

Considering Therapy: As I engaged in therapy, my healing journey was reshaped by the tools and perspectives it provided. It assisted me to navigate my emotional labyrinth from a professional perspective.

Giving Myself Permission to Grieve: I knew it was okay not to be okay. I allowed myself to experience the lows because they were important to really enjoy the highs that would come.

Finally, heartbreak is more than just emotional turmoil; it is a combination of biology, psychology, and individual life events. Through recognizing these intricacies, I managed to regain my composure and reinvent myself.

…

Photo credit: Jakob Owens on Unsplash