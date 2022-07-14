Suppressed and Sabotaged: The Fight to Vote [Video]

The insurrection was over a year ago, but the war on democracy is far from over. Efforts to sabotage the voting methods of millions have taken root in states all across the U.S. Our latest documentary sounds the alarm on this existential threat to our democracy and informs voters on how to take action ahead of the critical 2022 midterms.

In 2018 Brian Kemp successfully suppressed hundreds of thousands of votes to become the governor of Georgia, beating out Stacey Abrams. This film uncovers the insidious voter suppression tactics Kemp and politicians all across the country use to stay in power. And these tactics are taking in root in states all across the country just in time for the 2022 midterms.

Robert Greenwald and Brave New Films (BNF) are at the forefront of the fight to create a just America. Greenwald and BNF create free documentary films that inform the public, challenge corporate media, and motivate people to take action on social issues nationwide. Brave New Films’ investigative films have shined a light on the Bush, Obama and Trump administration, voter suppression, U.S. drone strikes, the prosecution of whistleblowers, and Wal Mart’s corporate practices. BNF’s mission is to champion social justice issues by using a model of media, education, and grassroots volunteer involvement that inspires, empowers, motivates and teaches civic participation and makes a difference.

Don't like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

