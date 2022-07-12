Are you curious about the surefire signs of a toxic relationship?

Everything is a competition.

Do you blame each other for mistakes? Or just one of you? If your relationship has become a race to see who has committed the most mistakes, there is a problem.

By concentrating on previous mistakes, you ignore current problems. Why spend so much time deciding who’s right? You should get along better.

Unless they’re interconnected, handle each problem independently. Past mistakes rarely affect the present. Unless we’re addressing repeat cheating. This is a recurring issue.

Accepting someone’s past behaviors and habits is part of being in a relationship. If you’ve forgiven someone, you can’t bring up the past. Avoid looking back and focus on the present. You should have dealt with your worries a year ago.

Being passive-aggressive.

Playing games with your partner? Instead of being direct, you elaborate. Ask your mate what’s troubling you.

Toxic. Your failure to speak clearly is problematic. In a partnership where you can express your insecurities or emotions, passive hostility is unnecessary. If you trust your spouse, there’s no need to “hint.”

Communicate honestly. Your partner isn’t responsible for your emotions, but you’d want their support. If someone loves you, they’ll help.

Using the relationship as a bargaining chip.

Have you or your partner ever said, “I can’t date someone who does ‘this’”? Similarly. If they don’t comply, the partnership could be ended. “This” doesn’t matter. Using a relationship as a pawn is detrimental.

You can share bad thoughts and feelings in a relationship without risking its future. Healthy partnerships require honesty. Sincerity includes good and bad.

It’s okay to get mad at your partner. My partner’s activities annoy me. I still love her, despite this. Being in a committed relationship doesn’t mean always appreciating someone’s conduct.

Always applauding their actions is harmful. Uniqueness is healthy. The key is expressing your emotions without judgment. It shouldn’t diminish your commitment. It should bolster it.

Blaming your partner for how you feel.

Worst day ever? Your companion isn’t empathic. Your partner may be busy too.

They’re busy. You presume they know, but they’ve never asked for help. You find out they have plans with pals tonight, but you want them to stop and cheer you up.

Illness. It’s selfish to blame your partner for your emotions and ask for “healing.” You can ask, but their answer won’t affect their love or support for you. Your sentiments are your emotions.

Relationships need personal bounds. Codependence hurts. You should handle your own emotions. Your partner is there, but you must manage. You’re unique.

Demand that your partner accepts responsibility for their emotions.

Supporting your partner is different than owing them. Relationship sacrifices should be voluntary. Unexpected. Responsible for each other’s emotions leads to manipulation and codependence.

These things don’t necessarily mean disaster for your relationship.

The shift from a poisonous relationship to a healthy one is never simple, but it is well worth the effort. People can’t make needed changes. In their current relationship, no. I have to dismiss harmful connections to make healthy ones.

No changes are needed. I learned through toxic relationships. My partnership is satisfying.

