(Feature Impact) From the first crunch or snap to a soft, chewy finish, snacking goes beyond flavor. It’s a full-body sensory experience, and texture can play an important role in turning an everyday bite into something worth slowing down to enjoy.

According to the 2026 State of Snacking Report – a collaboration between Mondelēz International, Mintel and Black Swan Data – snacks are evolving beyond simply filling the space between meals. People are increasingly interested in truly indulging in the moment, no matter the occasion, and the survey revealed texture is of growing importance in that experience, quickly becoming one of the most craveable qualities in snacking.

Texture opens a new world of surprise and delight, creating contrast and a multisensory experience that rewards attention and keeps each bite interesting. Consider these ways snackers are prioritizing texture in their indulgences.

Never Settling for Just One Texture

Today’s snackers want everything: health and indulgence, nostalgia and novelty, convenience and connection. Texture can help bring them all together in snacks like Buffalo Spiced Snack Mix, creating variety from bite to bite. Peanuts, pretzels and raisins can be part of your new go-to, getting a spicy makeover with Buffalo sauce in this quick and easy treat.

Taking Snack Time Beyond the Crunch

While crunch is a classic snacking sensation, it’s far from the only texture consumers seek. Among U.S. consumers who buy crackers, 38% said texture is an important attribute, ranking second to flavor (52%).

Colliding Textures Make Magic

When soft meets crunchy or creamy complements crispy, you can explore an entirely new level of snacking satisfaction. Among U.S. cookie consumers, 55% pointed to texture as the most important attribute when purchasing cookies, suggesting they’re choosing not just between flavors but rather looking for crispy, chewy, soft-baked options and beyond. You can bring the inspiration of colliding textures to your own kitchen with these Butterscotch Pretzel Cookies, which pair crispy cookies with chewy brownies and crunchy pretzels for a complex yet complementary combination.

Find more snacking trends and texture insights by visiting StateOfSnacking.com.

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 27 minutes

Servings: 18

Nonstick cooking spray

1 package (8.1 ounces) RITZ Toasted Chips Original

1 cup lightly salted peanuts

1 cup miniature pretzel twists

1/4 cup Buffalo wing sauce

2 tablespoons honey

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1 cup raisins

Heat oven to 375 F. Cover large, rimmed baking sheet with foil; spray with nonstick cooking spray. In large bowl, combine chips, peanuts and pretzels; set aside. In small bowl, mix wing sauce, honey and cumin until blended. Add to chips mixture; toss to evenly coat. Spread chips mixture onto prepared baking sheet. Bake 10-12 minutes, or until lightly toasted, stirring occasionally. Remove snack mix from oven; stir in raisins. Cool completely.

Prep time: 20 minutes

Total time: 55 minutes

Servings: 24

Nonstick cooking spray

2 cups flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 cup butter, softened

1 1/2 cups packed brown sugar

2 eggs

1 teaspoon vanilla

12 CHIPS AHOY! Cookies, coarsely chopped, divided

1/2 cup butterscotch chips, divided

5 thin pretzel twists (2 1/4 inches), broken into 1-inch pieces

Heat oven to 350 F. Line 13-by-9-inch baking pan with foil, extending ends of foil over sides; spray with nonstick cooking spray. Combine flour and baking powder. In large bowl, use mixer to beat butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Add eggs and vanilla; mix well. Gradually beat in flour mixture. Add six chopped cookies and 1/4 cup butterscotch chips; mix well. Spread batter evenly onto bottom of prepared pan. Top with pretzel pieces and remaining chopped cookies and butterscotch chips. Use back of spoon to partially press toppings into batter. Bake 35 minutes, or until toothpick inserted in center comes out with fudgy crumbs. Do not overbake. Cool completely. Use foil handles to remove dessert from pan before cutting into bars to serve.





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Previously Published on editors.familyfeatures.com

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Photo credit: Mondelez International