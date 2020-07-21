Get Daily Email
Featured Content / Tell My Story, Pandemic Edition [Video]

Tell My Story, Pandemic Edition [Video]

How harshly do you judge a photo before you meet someone?

by

 

.

.

While staying at home is absolutely necessary to our safety, that doesn’t mean it comes without challenges. One of those challenges being dating! How do we maintain our love lives while staying at home? We’ve paired up people for a virtual blind date… Tell My Story style 😉

 

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:00
– Wasn’t that deep questions?
00:04
– I was like wait, I was not prepared to answer those.
00:06
– Right!
00:17
So I’m simple because,
00:21
I wanna say I’m a lot to handle,
00:22
but then again I’m not, do you know what I mean?
00:25
I just haven’t found Mr. Right yet.
00:28
At first, I used to think there were such a thing
00:32
as soulmates, but now I’m just like,
00:33
whoever you vibe with is just the person you might end up
00:36
with for the rest of your life.
00:37
– Dating hasn’t been a big priority for me, so.
00:41
Being an immigrant, immigrating to the United States,
00:43
that was a huge shock for me at a young age
00:46
and once I was growing up in the United States,
00:49
I really was more interested in playing sports,
00:53
going to school, and then once I figured out I wanted
00:56
to go to medical school, that was another thing
00:59
that required a lot of focus.
01:01
– [Director] I’m gonna show you photos of the person
01:04
you’re gonna go on a date with.
01:06
– Okay.
01:06
– [Director] Here is your person.
01:08
– Oh wow, she’s nice, she’s beautiful.
01:12
I like the glasses, yeah.
01:16
Wow, she’s stunning.
01:18
– Okay, I feel like I’ve seen this type of guy before.
01:24
He’s cute.
01:26
– Okay, okay.
01:29
– He looks young!
01:33
Like 18, 19?
01:34
I hope that’s not the case.
01:36
– [Director] So, would you date him?
01:38
– Based off looks right here?
01:42
– Hi, how are you?
01:44
– Hi, I’m fine, how are you?
01:46
– I’m doing well, thanks.
01:57
– Your name is Brandon and this is your story.
02:00
You are 19 years old, for work you are a college student.
02:04
You grew up in Jacksonville, Florida.
02:06
Your family heritage is African American
02:09
and your height is 6’2″.
02:13
– So my name is Chilando, but I’m known as Cheech.
02:19
I’m 26 years old, for work,
02:22
I’m a medical school student.
02:24
I come from Zambia, but I grew up Berlin,
02:28
New Jersey and my family heritage is,
02:30
as you’ve guessed, African American.
02:33
And my height is 5’10” .
02:37
So your name is Violet and this is your story.
02:41
You are 24 years old, for work, you are a student.
02:46
You grew up in San Jose, California.
02:50
Your family heritage is African American
02:53
and your height is 5’5″.
02:56
– My name is Nigeria and this is my story.
02:59
I’m 22 years old, for work,
03:01
I’m a graduate student.
03:02
I grew up in Middletown, New York.
03:04
My family heritage is Dominican and Black
03:07
and my height is 5’10”.
03:10
– Cool, cool.
03:12
– So wait, what does your name mean?
03:16
– Chilando means protection slash lock, but yeah!
03:21
– And you look young, I thought you were like 18
03:23
or 19, what!?
03:25
– I get that a lot.
03:28
And that’s why I was like okay,
03:28
I need to grow some facial hair because honestly,
03:31
people think I’m 12, I look like I’m 12
03:33
when I’m clean shaven and I can’t be asked anymore, so.
03:38
– What has your experience been like
03:41
as an African American in America?
03:43
– The best way I can describe it is turbulent,
03:45
because when we immigrated to the United States
03:47
with my family, I didn’t know what the heck was going on.
03:50
I was eight years old and when we moved to the US,
03:53
we lived in upper North Jersey, closer to New York,
03:57
in an area that was predominantly African American.
03:59
And immediately, they would just know that,
04:01
“You’re not African American, bro, like you’re
04:04
“something different.” – Wow.
04:06
– And that was the first time I’d ever experienced it.
04:10
I’m just like, but I look like you, so what’s the overall–
04:14
– So was it in a bad way?
04:15
You’re not from here, in a bad way?
04:18
– In some degrees, with some of the people, yes,
04:20
and with some of the people, no.
04:21
We got along well with people from the Caribbean.
04:24
Quick question though, when you said I was 6’2″,
04:27
I was just like dang, I was like I’m not 6’2″!
04:31
– No, you look taller in the pictures
04:33
and I was like wow, he’s tall.
04:35
But 5’10” is tall, ’cause I’m tall, so yeah.
04:38
– Cool, awesome, so you’re in grad school.
04:40
What are you studying?
04:41
– Media and communications, so I’m into writing,
04:44
talking, just all that good stuff.
04:47
And you’re a medical student? – That’s cool.
04:48
Yeah, so I just finished my first year just today,
04:52
actually and I passed, so I’m just like,
04:54
well great.
04:55
I’m one fourth a doctor now, so let’s go, all right.
04:58
Yay.
04:59
I was going down the nursing path
05:03
and I was like stop, stop right now, stop!
05:06
I was not happy, so that’s why.
05:09
– No!
05:09
– Yeah, yeah.
05:10
– You know, that was about to be my first guess.
05:13
I was like, let me put a nurse here.
05:15
– [Nigeria] Really?
05:17
– I kid you not, just popped into my head
05:20
and then I was like no, it’s not gonna work,
05:24
I just changed it, let me just put it as student.
05:26
And I was like okay, student.
05:27
– Yeah, that’s the safe thing, to say student.
05:33
– All right, Nigeria, you tend to make meals at home.
05:38
The one food you can’t stand is food
05:41
that’s not seasoned and beets.
05:44
If you could only eat one thing for the rest
05:46
of your life, it would be sushi.
05:49
And your COVID comfort food, chocolate.
05:53
– Okay, so I tend to make meals
05:56
at home.
05:57
The one food I can’t stand is onions.
06:00
If I could eat one thing for the rest
06:02
of my life, it would be chicken.
06:04
And my COVID comfort food
06:07
is Kit Kats.
06:08
– Kit Kats, nice.
06:10
– So Cheech, you tend to eat out often.
06:13
The one food you can’t stand is onions.
06:16
If you could eat one thing for the rest
06:18
of your life, it would be steak.
06:19
Your COVID comfort food is ice cream.
06:23
– So I tend to make meals at home.
06:25
The one food I cannot stand is cucumbers.
06:28
If there was only food I’d eat for the rest
06:30
of my life, it’s chicken.
06:34
And my COVID comfort food is corn muffins and Quest Bars.
06:39
– Why is that your comfort food?!
06:44
– The Quest Bars, it’s easy protein
06:47
and there’s not that much sugar.
06:48
That’s something I use when I’m studying.
06:50
And the corn muffins, I just like corn muffins,
06:52
ever since my dad would make them, I’m just like yo,
06:54
I’m probably gonna eat all six of these, so.
06:58
– That’s so random!
07:01
– So what type of chicken would you eat
07:04
for the rest of your life?
07:06
– I’m gonna have to say barbecue wings.
07:09
– Mm.
07:10
– That right there, I could eat that every day.
07:15
What kinda chicken would you eat?
07:20
– I would like some good fried chicken,
07:22
not like– – Can’t go wrong with that.
07:24
So do you like eating out?
07:26
– I do, what I like are food festivals
07:30
and last year, I went to the Chicago Food Festival
07:33
and it was like I’m in heaven, slash my playground honestly.
07:38
– What!
07:39
– It was amazing, I think I didn’t eat the rest
07:42
of the entire day ’cause I was like, that was my dinner.
07:44
That was my lunch and dinner, so.
07:45
– Listen, I wanna go to a food festival so bad.
07:49
– Yes? – But I feel like,
07:50
that’s so greedy, I’m just gonna eat, eat, eat,
07:53
and then what, that’s it?
07:55
– Okay, look here, I’m gonna tell you right now,
07:57
I like a girl that can eat.
07:59
I like a girl that can eat.
08:01
If she can eat, that makes me happy
08:04
’cause I like to eat. – Yeah.
08:05
– Then we’re both having a good time, ’cause we’re eating.
08:12
– So Cheech, you believe when you die,
08:15
you will go to heaven.
08:17
If you had six months to live, the first thing you would do
08:19
is try and visit all your friends
08:21
and family for the last time.
08:23
You do not think you know how you will die.
08:27
You think grieving should be done alone,
08:29
assisted suicide is never an option for you.
08:33
– So when I die, I believe I will be reincarnated.
08:39
If I had six months to live, the first thing I would do
08:41
is travel to different countries and try their delicacies.
08:47
I do think I know how I will die.
08:50
Grieving should not be done alone,
08:52
but I also think it depends on the individual.
08:55
Assisted suicide
08:56
is never an option.
08:58
So Nigeria, when you die, you believe you will go to heaven.
09:02
If you had six months to live, the first thing you would do
09:04
is go to a food festival and eat to your heart’s content.
09:07
You do think you know how you will die.
09:11
Grieving should not be done alone.
09:13
Assisted suicide is never an option.
09:16
– So when I die, I believe I will go
09:17
to heaven.
09:18
If I had six months to live, the first thing I would do
09:21
is visit my loved ones for the last time.
09:24
I don’t think I know how I will die.
09:26
Grieving should be done alone, assisted suicide
09:29
is never an option.
09:31
Wasn’t that deep questions?
09:33
I was like, wait.
09:34
– I was like wait, I was not prepared to answer those.
09:37
I was like– – Right, right.
09:39
– I was like, that’s kinda scary.
09:43
– You said you do know how you will die?
09:46
– I think so.
09:48
– But I don’t wanna know what you think,
09:49
but why do you think you know?
09:51
But I don’t wanna hear.
09:53
– There was one distinct dream that I remember having
09:56
and all I remember was that I was falling
10:00
and I’m just passing this bridge,
10:02
but I’m passing the same bridge.
10:03
So I’m just like, why am I falling constantly
10:05
but I’m passing the same bridge every single time?
10:08
It’s very morbid, but yeah.
10:15
– That’s crazy.
10:16
– It’s wild.
10:19
Why do you think grieving should be done alone?
10:21
– Because I think that should just be a private moment
10:24
for you to get your emotions in order, you know what I mean?
10:28
Just think about the good times you had with that person
10:30
and just try to figure out how you’re gonna move on
10:33
without them in your life anymore.
10:35
– Right.
10:36
– I feel like, if you’re around other people,
10:38
that could just be a whole bunch of confusion.
10:40
So once you have that time for yourself
10:42
to think about what happened, how you’re gonna go on,
10:47
then you go with other people and talk about it.
10:49
– Okay.
10:50
– [Nigeria] Yeah.
10:55
– When I first saw you, I said that I would date you.
11:04
Now, after getting to know you, I would still date you.
11:11
– Okay, okay.
11:13
So Cheech, when I first saw you,
11:17
I said I would not date you.
11:22
But now that we talked for a bit
11:24
and got to know each other, I said that I would date you.
11:30
– Yay.
11:32
That’s exciting.
11:33
– So what made you say you would date me
11:35
when you first saw my photos and stuff?
11:37
– Oh, the smile killed it.
11:39
– I said I wouldn’t date you at first because,
11:41
the photos was not doing it for me.
11:44
I was like, I think I was like,
11:48
maybe if he approached me and I got to know him I would,
11:50
but straight off the first glance,
11:52
I was like uh-uh. – Yeah.
11:54
Oh God.
11:56
– It was the photo, it was the photo.
12:00
This was really fun, I didn’t know what to expect
12:03
but I knew it would be interesting,
12:05
but it surpassed my expectations.
12:08
– This was my first go at just being on a blind date
12:10
and I was like yo. – Same.
12:12
– At first actually it was just like,
12:14
hey have you done this before?
12:15
I’m like, uh no, and he’s like are you nervous?
12:17
I’m just like, at first I was not
12:20
but then when I saw your pictures,
12:22
I was just like okay, wow, okay,
12:24
she’s really cute. – Ah!
12:25
– I was just like okay, this is actually, now I’m nervous.
12:28
I’m just like okay, first impressions matter.
12:30
Okay cool, make sure you actually, yeah.
12:35
I was just worried, I’m just like hopefully I don’t, yeah.
12:38
I was just nervous after I saw your pictures,
12:40
so I’m like yeah, she is really good looking, so.
12:43
– So do you think it would have been different
12:45
if we were in person, you still would have been nervous?
12:49
– High key, I wouldn’t even have approached you, honestly.
12:52
– What!
12:53
For me, I cannot judge people, because like I said,
12:56
I looked at your photos and I was like uh-uh.
12:58
But now that we got to talk back and forth,
13:01
I was like yo, he’s cool, we could really hang out
13:05
and really vibe out, I think we
13:07
have a good connection in that sense.
13:09
– I think so too, I think so too.
13:11
But you just judged me off the rip of a picture.
13:14
– I couldn’t help it, literally I was like ah!
13:17
But I was trying to be nice, so I was like
13:21
but listen. – I’m just kidding, no.
13:23
I’m like, I see you now and I’m like okay,
13:25
now we’re going somewhere much better, much better.
13:31
Thank you so much for watching Tell My Story.
13:33
– And thanks to everyone who suggested
13:35
we find a way to do this.
13:36
– There are more episodes coming soon,
13:38
so be sure to subscribe, subscribe.
13:40
– Up here, up here, or there.

This post was previously published on YouTube and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.

***

Photo credit: Screenshot from video

About Soul Pancake

