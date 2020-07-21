Tell My Story, Pandemic Edition [Video]

.
.
While staying at home is absolutely necessary to our safety, that doesn’t mean it comes without challenges. One of those challenges being dating! How do we maintain our love lives while staying at home? We’ve paired up people for a virtual blind date… Tell My Story style 😉
Transcript provided by YouTube:
—
This post was previously published on YouTube and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.
—
***
If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls on a regular basis, please join us as a Premium Member, today.
All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.
Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.
Talk to you soon.
—
Photo credit: Screenshot from video
.