Thank You, Generation Z, From This Generation Xer

Generation Z resembles Generation X in many ways.

They do not waste time, they are direct talkers, they do not have time for people who refuse to get with the program. Many in Gen Z have absurdly developed senses of justice — right and wrong.

Thank God for Gen Z they came of age without having to raise themselves, endure sexual harrassment nonstop with no recourse from 4th grade until at least middle age, endure the horrific weight and sex issues foisted upon their parents— while also, I hope, never hearing “what would people say” unless it’s from their grandma. Sporadically.

Instead, Gen Z watch their Xer parents roll their eyes and say “Who gives a shit?” While being sure they mean it.

Generation Z has stumbled across the Menendez Brothers case and are outraged that these brothers have spent three decades mostly seperate behind bars for murdering their parents and have no chance of parole.

Two young men who had no history of violence, two young men who swore unequivocally they had been sexually, physically, and emotionally abused for years. Other family have come forward to corroborate abuse. Psychiatrists — many very well credentialed — have spoken of the crime as one that could have only happened the way it happened because of horrific abuse in tbe home.

Generation Z is by and large outraged at what they see historically regarding the popular media response to the alleged abuse. How these allegations and the pain these men, who were 18 & 22 years old at the time the crime occurred, were mocked and belittled worldwide.

Generation Z, that was par for the course for Generation X. We have have worked so very hard so you, our kids, never ever have to feel that kind of shame and humilition, or helpless powerlessness.

Peruse any article, many still comment the men are “guilty as sin”; “guilty as charged”; “two spoiled brats”. There are always going to be people who just plain want anyone else regardless of how young said person was when crime happened, who ever was able to even test-drive a luxury life, or fuck a luxury person — to rot in prison, FOREVER.

It makes ’em feel righteous.

These same people don’t give a shit about the damage, the ridiculous crap that went on during the absolute worst decades for women in modern history ever, which I could argue were 1980’s & 1990’s. There is NO REAL NOSTALGIA there for women, outside of fleeting moments.

God help any young man if he was not central casting for hot, sexy, and straight. If he was ever physically or emotionally abused or molested in Gen X.

Generation Z, please never stop digging, searching, looking, advocating for TRUTH and JUSTICE.

This Generation Xer tips her hat to you and thanks you for taking the torch.

In the words of Frederick Douglas;

“It is easier to build strong children than to repair broken men.”

—

