The 10 Commandments for Happy, Healthy Relationships

The law of love as popularized by Vicent Guillem states that when one person loves others, he/she wishes happiness for the others as much as if it were his or her own and strives to help them to achieve that happiness so that their actions do not harm them or generate suffering.

Just like there are laws that govern the universe, there are laws that guide the institution of love to be better and more fulfilling. I choose to call them the commandments of love.

When you follow these commandments, your love will be more stable, you and your partner will be happier, and you will feel more fulfilled.

I. Thou shalt love thy partner unconditionally and make them feel loved.

Love is one of the most powerful emotions we as humans can feel.

It has the ability to make us feel happy, fulfilled, and complete. But it also has the power to hurt us deeply when it’s not reciprocated.

In order to truly love someone, we must be willing to love them unconditionally.

That means being there for them during the good times and the bad, being supportive and understanding, and always communicating our love for them.

It also means making an effort to make them feel loved every day. Whether it’s cooking their favorite meal, sending them a heartfelt text message, or simply telling them how much you appreciate them, taking the time to show your partner how much you love them is one of the most important things you can do in a relationship.

Love is a choice we make every day, so choose to love your partner unconditionally and make them feel loved each and every day. And this will also help to make you more irresistible in relationships;

…

II. Thou shalt communicate openly, honestly, and respectfully with thy partner at all times.

When it comes to relationships, communication is key.

In order to maintain a healthy and Happy relationship, it is essential that you Communicate openly, honestly, and respectfully with your partner at all times.

This doesn’t mean that you have to share everything with your partner, but it does mean being open and honest about your thoughts, feelings, and needs.

It also means communicating in a way that is respectful of your partner’s feelings and needs.

By communicating openly, honestly, and respectfully, you can build a strong foundation for a happy and healthy relationship.

III. Thou shalt nurture thy relationship by spending quality time together doing things you both enjoy.

One of the best ways to nurture your relationship is by spending quality time together doing things you both enjoy.

This can be anything from going on walks or hikes to cooking dinner together or watching your favorite movie. It’s important to make time for each other and to do things that bring you both joy.

Not only will this help you to feel closer to each other, but it will also help to keep your relationship strong and healthy.

So make an effort to nurture your relationship by spending quality time together doing things you both enjoy. You’ll be glad you did.

It also helps to know your partner’s love language so that you can express your love for them in the way they feel most loved;

…

IV. Thou shalt always be willing to work on thy relationship and never give up.

If you want your relationship to be strong and lasting, you need to put in the work.

It won’t always be easy, but it will be worth it. There will be days when you’ll feel like giving up, but don’t.

Always be willing to work on your relationship and never give up. Remember why you’re doing this in the first place.

Keep your eyes on the prize and fight for what you want.

If you do, you’ll find that the rewards are more than worth the effort. So never give up on your relationship, no matter what challenges come your way.

With a little perseverance, you can overcome anything.

…

V. Thou shalt respect thy partner’s individuality and encourage them to pursue their own interests and hobbies.

If you want your relationship to last, it’s important to respect your partner’s individuality and encourage them to pursue their own interests and hobbies.

It’s easy to want to spend all of your time with the one you love, but it’s important to remember that we all need our own space and time to pursue our own interests.

By giving your partner the space to pursue their own hobbies and interests, you’re showing them that you respect their individuality and that you trust them enough to allow them to have their own experiences.

This not only helps to keep your relationship strong, but it also allows both of you to grow as individuals.

So if you want your relationship to thrive, respect thy partner’s individuality and encourage them to pursue their own interests and hobbies.

…

VI. Thou shalt be supportive of thy partner during difficult times and celebrate their successes.

One of the most important things thou can do in a relationship is be supportive of thy partner during difficult times and celebrate their successes.

I shared more about being supportive in this article;

When times are tough, it’s easy to be critical and focus on everything that’s going wrong. However, this is the time when thy partner needs thou the most.

Show them thou care by being understanding and lending a listening ear.

When things are going well, be sure to show thy partner how proud thou art of their accomplishments. This will help to strengthen thy bond and creates an overall feeling of partnership and love.

So, next time thou feel like Thy need to be more supportive or show more appreciation, remember these things and act accordingly. Thou shalt be glad thou did!

…

VII. Thou shalt trust thy partner completely and feel secure in the relationship.

Thou shalt trust thy partner completely and feel secure in the relationship.

Thou shalt never have any fear or doubt in thy partner’s love for thee. Thou shalt know that thy partner is always honest and loyal to thee.

Thou shalt feel confident and secure in thy partner’s arms. Thou shalt never feel alone or unsupported in thy relationship. Thou shalt always be able to rely on thy partner for help and comfort.

Thou shalt know that, no matter what challenges life may bring, thou can face them together with thy partner by thy side. Thou shalt always cherish and treasure thy partner’s love for thee.

Thou shalt know that, as long as thou hast trust and faith in thy relationship, it will always be strong and resilient. Thou shalt never take thy partner’s love for granted, but instead always appreciate and cherish it.

Thou shalt know that a relationship built on trust is the strongest and most fulfilling kind of love.

For my own entertainment, I decided to keep this paragraph in Early Modern English.

…

VIII. Thou shalt be committed to thy partner for better or for worse, through thick and thin.

A successful relationship takes effort and commitment from both partners.

When you make the decision to be in a relationship, you are also making a commitment to support your partner through good times and bad.

That means being there for them when they need you, even if it’s not convenient for you.

It means being honest with them, even when it’s difficult. It means putting their needs above your own, even when you don’t feel like it. In short, it means being fully committed to your partner, no matter what.

When you make that commitment, you are opening yourself up to a world of love and happiness. But more importantly, you are giving your relationship the best chance possible to succeed.

…

IX. Thou shalt have fun together and laugh often!

A couple that laughs together often is a couple that enjoys a strong, healthy relationship full of happiness and love.

Laughter is one of the best things in life- it’s free, contagious, and has the power to instantly improve your mood.

When you have fun together and laugh often, you are cultivating an environment of positivity and happiness in your relationship.

This doesn’t mean that you will always agree or that there won’t be hardships, but it does mean that you have a strong foundation to weather any storm.

So go ahead and have some fun- after all, laughter is the best medicine!

…

X. Thou shalt always remember that a happy, healthy relationship takes two willing participants…so make sure YOU are doing your part!

Most importantly, always remember that a happy, healthy relationship takes two willing participants…so make sure YOU are doing your part!

You need to be just as committed to the relationship as your partner is.

This means always communicating openly and honestly, being respectful and considerate of your partner’s needs and feelings, and always working together to find solutions to any problems that arise.

It’s also important to keep the spark alive in your relationship by making time for fun and intimacy.

If you’re always doing your part to contribute to the happiness and health of your relationship, you can be confident that you’re on the right track to a lasting and fulfilling partnership.

Final Thoughts

In conclusion, the ten commandments for happy, healthy relationships are: trust, security, honesty, confidence, support, fun, laughter, commitment, and teamwork.

If you can follow these simple guidelines, you will be well on your way to enjoying a beautiful and fulfilling relationship with your partner.

So go out there and enjoy the adventure of love!

…

