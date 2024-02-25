The 4 Pillars of Good Character in Islam

The Scholars of Islam have identified four key traits that comprise good character: self-control and perseverance, chastity and integrity, justice, and courage. Developing these virtues leads to personal growth and contributes to a just and harmonious society.

Self-Control and Perseverance

Self-control refers to the ability to control one’s desires and emotions and to avoid excess and extremes. The Quran emphasizes the importance of self-restraint, stating

“And those who, when they spend, are neither extravagant nor niggardly, but hold a medium (way) between those (extremes)” (25:67).

Perseverance is defined as steadfastness in doing good despite difficulty. It enables one to continue striving to do what is right and avoid temptation. The Prophet Muhammad exemplified immense self-control and perseverance throughout his life, which he encouraged his followers to emulate.

Practicing self-control requires identifying improper habits and replacing them with moderation. For example, avoiding overindulgence in food, drink, or leisure activities. Perseverance involves commitment to good habits and deeds even when it becomes challenging. By exhibiting self-control and perseverance, a believer grows in purity of heart and strength of character.

Chastity and Integrity

In Islam, chastity refers to controlling sexual desires through lawful means, which is marriage. Unlawful relations outside of marriage are strictly prohibited. Integrity means having strong moral principles and adhering to them. Islam expects high moral standards and integrity in all aspects of life.

The Quran states

“And come not near to unlawful sex. Verily it is a great sin, and an evil way.” (17:32).

The Prophet Muhammad said, “A chaste person is first a chaste person with their self, their eyes, ears, tongue, hands, feet.” This means avoiding anything that compromises one’s purity, whether in public or private. Integrity requires truthfulness, honesty, and trustworthiness in speech, business transactions, and relationships.

Developing chastity protects one’s honor and builds self-discipline. Integrity earns trust and respect. Together they enable strong families and communities to develop.

Justice

Justice in Islam refers to upholding God’s commandments, judging fairly between people, and establishing balance and equity in all matters. God commands

“Verily, Allah enjoins justice, and the doing of good to others; and giving like kindred” (16:90).

The Prophet Muhammad said that justice leads to piety, which leads to Paradise. He prohibited injustice, saying “Be conscious of injustice, for injustice shall be darkness on the Day of Resurrection.”

Upholding justice requires knowledge of what is right and wrong, defending the oppressed, judging without bias or favoritism, and ensuring equitable distribution of resources. Justice should permeate a Muslim’s character, guiding their actions towards what is morally right. A just society fulfills the rights and responsibilities of all people.

Courage

Courage is the ability to confront fear and face adversity with fortitude. In Islam, true courage stems from faith in God and patience with trials. The Quran states

“O you who believe! Be patient and excel in patience and remain steadfast, and be careful of (your duty to) Allah, that you may be successful.” (3:200).

Courage was integral to the Prophet Muhammad’s character. He faced immense persecution and challenges in fulfilling his mission, which he met with steadfastness.

Courage enables a believer to defend truth, even in the face of opposition. It involves sacrifice, rising above worldly desires, and ultimately overcoming the fear of death. The Prophet said, “The most excellent Jihad is when one strives against his soul’s desires.” Courage strengthens faith and one’s reliance on God. It allows the believer to undertake difficult challenges for the sake of good.

In conclusion, these four traits — self-control, integrity, justice, and courage — comprise the pillars of good character in Islam. By striving to embody these virtues, a Muslim grows closer to God, benefits society, and earns everlasting rewards in the eternal life to come. The Scholars emphasize that character development is the essence of the Islamic faith.

