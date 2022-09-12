We know about the good guys and the bad boys. But have you heard of those four types in between? Chances are you’ve probably dated one of them at some point or another.

The 4 types of men every woman has dated:

1. The “Entrepreneur”

He is fun, adventurous, and a fast talker! The “Entrepreneur” is the CEO and founder of a company that you’ve never heard of or seen. You soon learn that his cousin is the hiring manager and that his office building is his mother’s house.

The reason you broke up: You needed more stability. His big dreams and visions seemed more like talk than action and being down for the ride with an opportunist became exhausting.

2. The Derrick

He is tall, dark, and handsome. This man says all the right things and checks off every box. You stare at him in awe because he seems too good to be true. He definitely was.

The reason you broke up: He showed his true colors. The mask came off and you couldn’t unsee the fake facade. Derrick had everyone fooled.

3. The Safe Guy

He is sweet, reliable, and stable. Your parents love him! Seemingly, everyone likes him more than you do. He is a good man and good to you but you don’t feel sparks in the relationship.

The reason you broke up: You decided to find your spark and instantly began to miss him once you met the jerk.

4. The Jerk

He is blunt, nonchalant, and does not care what people say or think about him. None of your friends like him but you see the good in him. It was his frank attitude that drew you to him but the same attitude is what got him blocked.

The reason you broke up: You were tired of being gaslighted and manipulated. He claims to not care that you two broke up but still wants you around.

The Honorable mentions:

The Infamous Gemini

The Better Friend

The Busy Man

There are several more we could add to the list. You may not have experienced all of these men, but I guarantee every woman has dated at least one of the four types.

