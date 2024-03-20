The 5 Zodiac Signs Most Likely to Ghost You

If you believe in astrology, then you already know that our zodiac signs can determine a lot about our love lives. If you’re tired of getting ghosted, you might put some careful thought into which astrological signs you get involved with. Here are the five zodiac signs most likely to ghost you.

1. Aries

This fire sign is the most impulsive sign of the zodiac, so it’s no surprise that they’re notorious for ghosting. This sign is often hot and cold, and grows impatient very easily and may find themselves ghosting — or more likely, blocking — their significant other over something that seems like no big deal.

Although they may regret their decision and come crawling back to their partner, they often have a difficult time swallowing their pride — even in the name of love.

2. Gemini

This air sign has a reputation for being the most indecisive astrological sign. They tend to come on very strong, sometimes appearing as love bombers. But once the relationship begins to evolve, they tend to pull away.

Generally, by the time it comes time to make a commitment, they’ll ghost you and move onto the next. Although this can come across as Gemini being a manipulative game player, this sign tends to have a hard time trusting others and often bows out when things become too serious. The end result? A not so friendly ghosting.

3. Sagittarius

The ultimate wanderers of the zodiac, this fire sign is known to value their independence and doesn’t like to be tied down. They tend to prefer no strings attached situationships over commitment. Once the novelty wears off and the person is ready to put a title on it, they often tend to do a slow fade.

And even if you give them their space, a Sag might be so caught up in their own travels and whatever else they have going on that they actually forget to respond to your texts.

4. Leo

If you’re ghosted after a first date or hookup, it’s likely due to this fire sign. Leos have a reputation for being very self-centered people. If the relationship doesn’t serve them and meet their needs, they’re likely to say goodbye pretty early on.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

If you’ve been ghosted by a Leo, remember that it’s not because you weren’t enough for them. It’s that no one is enough for them.

5. Aquarius

Recognized as the ultimate commitment phobes of the zodiac, Aquarius is also notorious for ghosting. This sign tends to run from their feelings and remains guarded. Even once they have decided to commit someone, they’re more likely to run from any conflicts and ghost their significant other than they are to actually talk about it.

The Bottom Line

These are just five of the zodiac signs who are notorious for ghosting their significant others. If this doesn’t resonate with you, that’s okay! Our rising signs and moon signs also tend to come into play when it comes to our personalities and how we handle conflicts in our relationships.

Feel free to share in the comments. What zodiac signs have you been ghosted by? Which zodiac signs have let you go politely? Which zodiac signs haven’t let you go at all?

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.





Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—–

Photo credit: Ayo Ogunseinde on Unsplash