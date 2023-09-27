The 6 Stages of Having a Crush: A Rollercoaster of Emotions

Are you currently in the throes of a crush? Ah, the exhilaration, the butterflies, the uncertainty — crushing on someone is a unique emotional rollercoaster. It’s a journey that can lead to love or heartbreak, filled with intrigue, curiosity, infatuation, and more. While there’s no precise formula for understanding the mysteries of crushes, there has compiled a comprehensive guide to the six stages we believe everyone goes through when experiencing a crush.

Stage 1: Interest

The story begins when you meet someone new, and an inexplicable intrigue takes hold. This initial spark of interest can strike like lightning or develop over time, especially when your crush is a close friend. Often, people grapple with their feelings before acknowledging them. But when you do, you’ll sense the magnetic pull of romantic attraction. This is the genesis of your crush.

Stage 2: Curiosity

Once the seed of interest is sown, curiosity takes over. Have you ever found yourself scrolling through your crush’s social media profiles, examining every post, tweet, or Instagram story? Perhaps you’ve even summoned the courage to add them on social media platforms. This digital sleuthing is your attempt to unravel the enigma that is your crush. You want to know them deeply — their likes, dislikes, hobbies, dreams, and favorite things.

Some folks bravely approach their crush for conversation, while others shy away, opting for the safety of online reconnaissance. Regardless, curiosity fuels your desire to understand them better.

Stage 3: Infatuation

Ah, infatuation — the sweetest, most exhilarating stage of crushdom. Your world transforms into a Technicolor dreamland. Every day is brighter, more vibrant, and achingly beautiful. Each thought of your crush sends a flurry of butterflies dancing in your stomach. Every encounter feels like floating on cloud nine. A simple text from them can make your day, and their laughter lingers in your mind for days. Their name alone can induce blushing and swooning. At this stage, perfection seems attainable, and you want this feeling to last forever.

Stage 4: Sharing

As your feelings intensify, the urge to share becomes irresistible. You confide in your friends about your crush, not necessarily because they don’t already suspect it, but because you want to discuss your feelings openly. You pour your heart out, sharing what you adore about your crush. You seek advice on how to respond to their messages or what to say when you meet. You analyze their words and actions, seeking your friends’ wisdom, support, and honesty. It’s during these conversations that you might start to notice your crush’s imperfections or the direction your relationship is headed, which can lead to the next stages.

Stage 5: Falling in Love

Liking someone and falling in love are distinct realms. Sometimes, your crush evolves into something more profound, and you find yourself head over heels in love. At this stage, you’re no longer blinded by idealization; you see your crush for who they truly are. You’ve stopped placing them on a pedestal. Instead, you’ve grown closer, getting to know them on a deeper level. If fate smiles upon you and they reciprocate your feelings, you’re on the path to a romantic relationship. Congratulations, you’ve crossed the threshold into love.

Stage 6: Falling Out of Love

However, not all crushes end in eternal love. Some may lead you down a different path — falling out of love. After thorough contemplation, you might realize that your crush isn’t as extraordinary as you once believed. Perhaps you come to terms with the slim likelihood of them reciprocating your feelings. Regardless of the reason, falling out of love can be a painful, heart-wrenching experience. It takes time to accept, especially if your feelings were once profound. Yet, as time heals your wounds, you’ll appreciate your decision to let go. You’ll realize that this person wasn’t the right fit, and it just wasn’t meant to be. The next chapter awaits, and who knows what the future holds?

…

In conclusion, the journey of having a crush is a multifaceted adventure, full of highs and lows, excitement and uncertainty. Each stage brings its own set of emotions and challenges. Do you relate to any of the stages mentioned here? How does having a crush feel for you? Can you pinpoint the stage you’re currently experiencing? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.

This post was previously published on medium.com.

