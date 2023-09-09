The Art of Making Few But Meaningful Friends

In a world where connections are often measured by the quantity of friendships, the wisdom of ancient times still rings true: “A true friend is a priceless treasure.” Whether in the past or present, the act of forming friendships goes beyond mere numbers. It’s about understanding oneself and seeking those who share similar values and beliefs.

Aligning Paths: The Foundation of True Friendship

As the saying goes, “Birds of a feather flock together.” If the goal is to build lasting friendships, aligning values and goals is crucial. Sharing a common direction ensures smoother interactions and mutual understanding.

In his book “On Friendship,” philosopher Arthur Schopenhauer wisely stated, “In a flawed world like ours, if you find a genuine friend, treasure them! Since we can’t even be sincere with ourselves, there’s no need to be overly critical of others. Human nature is inherently complex and mysterious.”

It’s important not to let emotions run wild if finding like-minded friends proves challenging. Studies have shown that intelligent individuals tend to have fewer friends, emphasizing that quality trumps quantity.

Embracing Individuality: Seeking Approval from Within

Living in a world where external opinions often dictate our feelings can be suffocating. We unintentionally fall into the trap of caring excessively about what others think, believing we must constantly seek approval to avoid being judged. This self-imposed burden is unnecessary.

In the film “Yuzi Who Never Lies,” there’s a poignant line: “The me right now isn’t the real me. As long as we’re alive in this world, we all play roles. When I become someone else, that’s when I’m most genuine. Please give a new name to this version of me.”

Oftentimes, we struggle to accept ourselves and resort to wearing masks to fit in. However, those whose inner worlds are abundant and don’t crave external validation find contentment in being true to themselves.

Only when you reach a certain level of self-awareness can you liberate yourself from the shackles of others’ opinions and truly be yourself. Even renowned physicist Isaac Newton, despite his brilliance, had very few close friends throughout his life.

Solitude’s Gift: Self-Discovery and Clarity

Philosopher Friedrich Nietzsche, a towering figure in intellectual history, had no more than three close friends throughout his lifetime. In “When Nietzsche Wept,” it’s revealed that he had two dear friends initially, but ideological differences led to their estrangement.

Nietzsche spent a considerable portion of his life in solitude, exploring the depths of his philosophical pursuits. This raises the question: What benefits can solitude bring? Looking at the lives of philosophers across eras provides valuable insights.

Being alone allows you to focus solely on yourself without the influence of others’ thoughts. With sustained commitment, this lifestyle can lead to immense satisfaction. Despite our natural aversion to solitude, introspection is essential for gaining self-awareness. By understanding oneself better, energy is no longer wasted on pleasing others. This transformation can make you shine, attracting like-minded individuals into your life.

Many spiritual practitioners dedicate significant time to meditation, as it cultivates inner tranquility. This calmness leads to a more mindful existence, reducing materialistic desires and enriching the inner realm.

The Power of Individual Goals: Breaking Away from the Crowd

Whether famous figures or ordinary individuals, those with a limited circle of friends often share a common trait: they have their own distinct goals and pursuits. Their self-worth isn’t dependent on external opinions, nor do they feel compelled to conform or seek superficial friendships.

True friends understand and support one another’s choices, while fair-weather companions merely coexist without deep understanding. Intelligent individuals tend to have fewer friends because their well-defined standards make friendship a carefully chosen endeavor.

It’s about quality, not quantity. People intentionally choose friends who resonate with their values instead of compromising for the sake of fitting in. When you’re focused on your own goals, you appreciate the balance between solitude and meaningful conversations with friends.

…

In conclusion, the adage that “intelligent individuals have fewer friends” is a reflection of their pursuit of meaningful connections. By aligning paths, embracing individuality, relishing solitude, and focusing on personal goals, they navigate a world where true friendships are invaluable treasures. So remember, it’s not about having many friends, but about having friends who truly understand and enrich your life.

