The Art of Relaxing While Dating

Don’t get me wrong, get your data and your stats (about human relationships) on point. It’s very important. Yes, biology matters. 100%.

Few resources to get you on track (be ready to get triggered, but controversial truths are always the best imo):

Jebediah Bila, Hai Hua, Fresh and fit, Donna L Roberts, John Gray, Jordan Peterson.

However, remember each human being is his own very unique weird mess (lol). It might not seem like it on the surface (because we tend to conform); but if we dive into a deeper level of each individual, we are all VERY VERY different.

As a consequence, I really don’t think everybody should get into a traditional marriage and have a traditional family. It’s not for everybody. Some people will feel stuck and trapped. Others will feel relieved and liberated by getting married. We are very different.

Yes, the data shows common patterns in human behaviors and I think it’s essential to know them. But statistical models are always a simplification of the reality. An approximation.

So explore what fits YOU. There are plenty of different types of relationships. You can even stay alone if that’s really YOU. But stay realistic with your expectation. We don’t live in an utopia either.

And PLEASE, listen to this podcast. It might change your view on life. Just saying… 😉

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

***