The Big Lie: The ‘Left’ Doesn’t Care About the Suffering of Boys and Men

One of the biggest lies the Jordan Petersons of the world spread is that the “left” isn’t deeply compassionate about boys’ and men’s challenges. The fact is, extremists like Jordan Peterson, Josh Hawley and Tucker Carlson cynically weaponize men’s trauma for their own extremist political agendas hurting us all, men, women and non-binary folks alike.

It’s beyond absurd that progressives and feminists don’t care deeply about the struggles of our fathers, brothers, co-workers, sons, or selves. Some of the most crucial research being conducted about the deeply isolating challenges boys face is being conducted by women like Niobe Way and Judy Chu.

The path forward for millions of boys and men who are suffering deep isolation and disconnection is to rediscover our powerful human relational capacities for connecting in communities of meaningful friendships and relationships. Which requires breaking of our generations old dominance-based culture of masculinity.

Retrogressive Man Box culture is exactly the culture of masculinity being promoted by Hawley, Peterson, Carlson and others. As they pretend to care about disaffected young men, they also enforce the isolating, hyper-competitive version of manhood that’s literally killing us.

The sooner we stop saying “all we do is shame and attack men,” the sooner we can get on with the work of raising relationally intelligent boys and healing disconnected men. This work is ongoing.

Dr. Saliha Bava and my book The Relational Book for Parenting is filled with games and stories to help our kids learn the deeply human art of creating and caring for relationships. These are life changing capacities that learned early, change life trajectories for boys, girls, and non-binary kids. The Relational Book for Parenting is here. https://a.co/d/4JCWHjc

For men ready to break out of Man Box culture, men are waiting to help you do your men’s work at organizations like ManKind Project and EVRYMAN. Or, find a therapist, check out a healthy masculinity podcast, order a book. Our podcast and books and other resources are here: https://linktr.ee/remakingmanhood

—

Previously Published on Medium

—

iStock image