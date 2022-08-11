The Bizarre Reasons You Fear Relationships

Most would say go the 9–5 route. Avoid the stock market; it’s not solid.

But these older folks will also urge you to find love. Distract you for jumping to conclusions and throwing everything away over a fight.

Today’s generation assumes things are fake before waiting to see what is true or not. Here’s why you trust people less now.

#1. The need for attraction-grabbing content.

I got sucked into the TikTok tornado.

I am tired of seeing viral content after it died, and someone reposted it on Instagram. One thing I noticed? People will lie about anything to shock you into waiting until the end of a video.

You’ve got Krissed, was the most obvious one. Every other lie doesn’t come with a disclaimer. A woman and her boyfriend would say she is his sixth baby mama.

Her views and the comment section are lit every time.

People (myself included) never accepted it as satire. Why? Because there was no humor warning. The premise of every video seemed believable. You’d think she must have many baby mama experiences to keep coming up with this material? I am not crazy, right?

Satire passed off as actual situations lower your ability to know what is real or fake. You go to default mode and trust nothing.

#2. Paranoia is at an all-time high.

I never knew being an internet-based entertainer still made so much money.

If you don’t have a side hustle business, you need sponsors. Brands need proof people watch, like, and engage with your content.

Having someone stop, tap, and leave a comment gives a slight sign you can make people click the link in your bio. After all, your bio is where all your affiliate links get stashed.

People who don’t teach on social media, entertain. They also want to be different. I’ve seen creators make skits of scenarios that will never happen in real life. But like skincare ads, it plays up to your fears of cheating or embarrassment.

How many people have met the love of their life at a gym?

It doesn’t stop you from wondering what your partner does, even when they go to the most innocent places.

#3. Selfish sit-down chats

This platform’s community is excellent.

I noticed how people speak on others’ behalf. Rush to quiet fears of new members, warn about poor practices or mention other people’s stories. Fellow writers don’t wait until they experience toxicity to tell others about it.

On TikTok, many don’t speak out against something unless it is a trend. Or it affects them. And even then, the view is still one-sided.

Imagine banishing a cheater and being fortunate people take your side. Then, you forgive them and expect your audience to forgive the person, too. Anyone who doesn’t is a “hater” of your incredible love for each other.

These behaviors make you unsure of your love decisions. This reality is especially true if you are easy to influence.

#4. Celebrate the toxicity we dislike so much.

“My reaction to the man perfect for me versus the wrong one.”

I’ve done a lot of research on toxicity in relationships. Some of it also comes from first-hand experience. Both seem jarring. Yet, social media content says it’s negative and adds “lol” at the end.

How do you trust your emotions or people’s behaviors when everyone has a different view? The default decision is a closed-minded view without room for context.

Live in Fear of Love

Relationships are complex.

Subtle messages have a tremendous impact on your brain. Everyone says TikTok kills your concentration and attention span.

The effect is more far-reaching. It affects how you interpret situations and judge circumstances. For two years, many of us only had our phones to connect with other humans. Some of us still pick this life.

If you do, be careful of what you watch.

Consider that the video might be a skit or scripted. Remind yourself that most are an over-exaggeration. You may never experience it in real life. Most essential, speak with your partner before jumping to conclusions.

Thank you for reading this post.

© Annie Wegner 2022-Present.

