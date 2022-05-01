The Black Working Class Matters

In light of the successful unionization of the Amazon facility in Staten Island, NY, we can see the importance of unionization and the fight and success of the Black working class for better working conditions and a fair wage. Below, please find some important links on the important role unions play in working class life.
NOTE: This blog is compiled by (with the exception of the introductory comments and photographs) and reprinted with permission by Abdul Akailimat, PhD
A majority by 2032
https://www.epi.org/publication/the-changing-demographics-of-americas-working-class/
Lumber workers
Farm workers
Office workers
Sailors and ship makers
https://youtu.be/ejlNX5WSYuw
Auto workers
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6hGfZBaFHwo
Postal workers
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ghnVtJYtO_s
Domestic workers
https://youtu.be/qKSi4RfREO4
Steel workers
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Hqj_pFyfku4
Coal mining workers
https://wchstv.com/news/local/standing-united-living-divided-black-coal-miners-and-their-fight-for-justice
—
Previously Published on historianspeaks
—
Shutterstock image