We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Home / Featured Content / The Black Working Class Matters

The Black Working Class Matters

In light of the successful unionization of the Amazon facility in Staten Island, NY, we can see the importance of unionization and the fight and success of the Black working class for better working conditions and a fair wage.

by Leave a Comment

In light of the successful unionization of the Amazon facility in Staten Island, NY, we can see the importance of unionization and the fight and success of the Black working class for better working conditions and a fair wage. Below, please find some important links on the important role unions play in working class life. 

NOTE: This blog is compiled by (with the exception of the introductory comments and photographs)  and reprinted with permission by Abdul Akailimat, PhD

A majority by 2032
https://www.epi.org/publication/the-changing-demographics-of-americas-working-class/

Lumber workers

Farm workers

Office workers

Sailors and ship makers
https://youtu.be/ejlNX5WSYuw

Auto workers
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6hGfZBaFHwo

Postal workers
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ghnVtJYtO_s

Domestic workers
https://youtu.be/qKSi4RfREO4

Steel workers
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Hqj_pFyfku4

Coal mining workers
https://wchstv.com/news/local/standing-united-living-divided-black-coal-miners-and-their-fight-for-justice

 

 

Previously Published on historianspeaks

 

Shutterstock image

About Stephen G. Hall, PhD

Stephen G. Hall, PhD is the founder and publisher of Historianspeaks.org. He is a trained Historian and former Section Editor. He specializes in African American intellectual history. He is the author of A Faithful Account of the Race: African American Writing in Nineteenth Century America (UNC Press, 2009). Follow him on Twitter @historianspeaks

