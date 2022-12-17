The Breakup Diaries (1): The Clothes

“So you buy the same clothes in 2 places- one for her and one for me?”

“Yes and pack them in different boxes. Yes, any problem?” He responded

“How could you?” I asked the question that had become my default for the past three days since confirming that he indeed had been cheating on me.

“How could I what?” He asked. His tone was derisive.

“You were matching us in uniforms?” I asked, “You do realize that I cannot wear those clothes now?”

“Why?”

My face must have reflected back even more shock.

“Why?” he asked again

“You mean, you mean you don’t really understand how it is both wrong that you are cheating on me with your secretary but that you are buying us the same clothes? People know us and see these things and..?”

“And so what?” This time he screamed at me. “Who are you that you will not wear the clothes? Are you the president’s daughter or what? Who are you?”

“Are you serious right now?” I asked him?

“Look my friend, if you don’t have anything else to say, just get out of my room” He said as he swiveled his chair away from me and back to his laptop.

I knew I had been dismissed. I was grateful (yes), that he had not been screaming (as usual) at the top of his voice while he put me in my place.

Looking back, I wish someone- anyone, could have told me that being mad about the matching uniforms my ex put me and his affair partner in were the least of my problems. But, after 8 years together, 6of which were spent in deep abuse, I am still working through the evil that became my life.

Thank you for reading.

My name is Adaobi Okwy. I know you have questions and through these series, I hope to provide answers for you and for myself. Please follow my page. I have so much more I will share with you. Each support encourages my soul as I take back my voice and narrative.

