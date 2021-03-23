Get Daily Email
Home / Featured Content / The Case of the Missing Concertina

The Case of the Missing Concertina

Episode #3

by

 

As Olivia maneuvers her Vespa through the streets of old Naples, she glances up and notices the holiday lights, strung like delicate lace, from one balcony to the next, weaving each palazzo , each apartment building into an intricate web of old-world bakeries, trattorias and local artisans selling their wares. Olivia breathes out a long, luxurious sigh. Arriving at Libreria D’Ambrosio , she’s met at the entrance by Carlo Cupiello, the bookstore manager, who greets her- — — a kiss on each cheek — — — and presents her with three gifts : a faded red book whose cover reads, “Destino” (Fate)“ by Gianna Manzini, a bracelet with green & white stones and a tiny, silver key. Before she can even manage to say “Grazie”, the door quietly closes and he’s gone. Stunned & speechless, Olivia feels a bit undone and at a loss for what to do next. Carefully placing her new-found “clues” into her knapsack, the book slips from her hands and falls onto Via San Sabastiano. Olivia reaches for it just when she sees someone else’s hand gently scoop the book up. Their eyes meet as he begins to read the first line on page 178 :

“… E ho visto il tuo cuore .” (And I saw your heart.) ..

This post was previously published on Hello, Love.

***

Photo credit: Ruben Avilio Mauricio

 

About Ruben Mauricio

Being raised in a mainly Mexican neighborhood with a dark brown Dad and a very white Mom makes for some good neighborhood gossip or at least contributes to some widespread cultural confusion among the locals. Everyone wants to be the one who figures you out, right? I think we should head back to the very beginning and see how this multi-culti mix had it’s origins.

Read my work on Medium.com.

