The Case of the Missing Concertina

As Olivia maneuvers her Vespa through the streets of old Naples, she glances up and notices the holiday lights, strung like delicate lace, from one balcony to the next, weaving each palazzo , each apartment building into an intricate web of old-world bakeries, trattorias and local artisans selling their wares. Olivia breathes out a long, luxurious sigh. Arriving at Libreria D’Ambrosio , she’s met at the entrance by Carlo Cupiello, the bookstore manager, who greets her- — — a kiss on each cheek — — — and presents her with three gifts : a faded red book whose cover reads, “Destino” (Fate)“ by Gianna Manzini, a bracelet with green & white stones and a tiny, silver key. Before she can even manage to say “Grazie”, the door quietly closes and he’s gone. Stunned & speechless, Olivia feels a bit undone and at a loss for what to do next. Carefully placing her new-found “clues” into her knapsack, the book slips from her hands and falls onto Via San Sabastiano. Olivia reaches for it just when she sees someone else’s hand gently scoop the book up. Their eyes meet as he begins to read the first line on page 178 :

“… E ho visto il tuo cuore .” (And I saw your heart.) ..

—

This post was previously published on Hello, Love.

***

—

Photo credit: Ruben Avilio Mauricio