The Challenge of Writing Every Single Day

For the past two weeks, I’ve shown up to my desk and written an article every single day. On the flip side, I could be experiencing my first sign of burnout.

Today I just couldn’t write as easily as I was!! Granted, I am working my tail off every day at work, I still look forward to the relief writing gives me.

Similar to running, writing is a therapy for me and it’s a quick cue (to run) and reward (dopamine) that I get after doing it.

Lately, I have been incorporating a lot more bicep workouts on top of running which may be taking a bigger toll on the energy I have. Also, those late nights at the TOC playing Smash Bros, Mario Party, and Mario Kart could be doing something too.

Could It Be Shortness Of Sleep?

11 PM used to be my bedtime, but lately, it’s either been 1 or 2 AM. That’s probably it. I feel like I’m rambling on about my life, but it seems fitting as a creator to communicate how I feel. Maybe other writers are feeling this way too.

We hear about if you write everyday, you can get well on your way to growing your blog, but it’s also important to listen to your body.

That’s it! I might need to unwind and watch a little movie.

The reason is that all I’ve been doing lately is reading and writing articles. All I may need is a little movie session to ease my mind of the constant grinding mentality.

Find Your Inspiration To Write

My all-time favorite Medium writer Tim Denning, says that watching Disney movies helps him expand his imagination to write something up.

After all, Disney is known as one of the best storytellers of our time. They can always put together a great story with ups and downs like they do in the movie “Up”. The first 20 minutes of that movie.. You know what I’m talking about.

Cut Out Any Unnecessary Stress

Maybe it could be the stock market. I have been constantly checking on my positions and that could be unnecessary stress since I know I’m a long-term guy. There’s so much opportunity in my eyes that I want to just get the best deals possible and feel satisfied for the future to come.

With all this mumbo jumbo running through my head, I have decided I’ll go sit down and watch a Disney movie.

I hope you enjoyed my wandering mind. Hey, I wrote something today! It was unconventional, but nonetheless it was something.

Something like a mind journal which is something to be proud of on a day with writer’s block. Who knows, maybe it’ll inspire you to go watch a Disney movie too.

It is absolutely possible to write every single day. The only caveat is that some aspects in your regular life could use some tweaking in order to keep the creative juices flowing.

Photo credit: Unsplash