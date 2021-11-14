The Chemistry Behind a New Relationship

Anew relationship is a time of excitement and anticipation. It’s also a time when you can’t help but think about how life will be different with the person you have just met. But what does it actually mean to be in a new relationship?

One might say that it is an exclusive, intimate, and loving relationship between two people who are committed to one another.

There are several chemicals that play a role in new relationships. These include but are not limited to serotonin, oxytocin, dopamine, and vasopressin.

“We accept the love we think we deserve.”

― Stephen Chbosky

…

Part 1: The Chemistry

The Hormones Responsible For A Content Relationship

For the most part, the brain of someone who is newly attached releases plenty of serotonin- which feels like excitement! It’s also known as “the love hormone” because it plays such an integral role in social bonding and trust between two people.

Oxytocin is another chemical responsible for helping you feel connected to your partner on a deeper level. This can cause intimacy with one another as well as loyalty towards each other when times get tough or challenging.

Dopamine helps regulate levels of arousal and excitement. It is released when you first meet someone new and then again during a fight or an argument, encouraging reconciliation between two partners.

Lastly, vasopressin helps regulate feelings of trust as well as the desire to defend one’s territory from others who may be interested in getting close with your loved one.

Part 2: The Process

Spend time with your partner doing things you both enjoy

This can help to maintain that dopamine release. Trust is built over time, so it’s essential to be patient with the process and remember that this person may not act exactly how you would expect them to right away- because they are still getting used to being in a relationship themselves.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Take care of each other by doing little things like making sure your partner has healthy meals or spending quality time together every day.

Great Communication

Communicate openly and honestly about what is going on in your relationship. It can be hard to know how your partner is feeling or what they think if you don’t ask.

Be willing to listen and give each other the benefit of the doubt. New relationships can often have lots of ups and downs that may seem challenging at first, but it’s important not to lose sight of why this relationship feels so right for both partners in their lives now.

Share the responsibility of household chores

It can actually be a really romantic gesture to cook a healthy meal for your partner or clear the dishes after dinner.

Be creative and have fun. Spending time together is one of the best ways to strengthen relationships in general, so make sure you’re making it a priority every day.

Personal Time & Space

Give each other space when needed by going out with friends or attending events without your significant other from time to time.

This will help both partners feel like they are still independent people who also happen to be involved in an intimate relationship as well.

Spend quality time apart doing things that don’t involve being around each other all the time- because this could lead to feelings of possessiveness between two people, which isn’t always positive long-term.

Take advantage of this new time apart by focusing on yourself and discovering who you are as an individual.

Boundaries Settling

As your relationship progresses, it’s important to set boundaries with each other about what is okay or not okay in terms of behaviors between the two partners.

It can be hard for any couple to figure out exactly how they work together- so don’t feel discouraged if this takes some trial and error! You’ll get there eventually.

Everyone has different needs when it comes to their personal lives that may change over time based on circumstance or preferences, so remember that communication plays a key role in staying connected even when life gets busy.

Make adjustments where necessary by setting aside alone time with your partner every day, which will help both people stay refreshed throughout the week instead of feeling drained all the time.

…

Part Three: Common Challenges in Long-Term Relationships

Lack of Trust

It’s important to trust your partner when they are away from you for extended periods of time, especially if their job or other obligations require it.

Showing too much concern can make them feel smothered and create unnecessary stress that will leave both people unhappy with each others’ behavior over time.

Remember that this person may need space without having to ask you every day because not everyone responds well to being told what to do.

Be respectful of one another’s feelings even if it seems difficult at times- long-term relationships take dedication on behalf of both partners, but there are always ways around certain issues as long as communication is open between two people.

Lack of Self-Care

Make sure you’re eating well and getting enough sleep every night so that both people in the relationship are operating at their best ability when they spend time with each other.

Otherwise, it can be hard for both partners to feel connected on an emotional level, even if there is a lot of love between them. Taking care of your body is one way to show respect towards the person who has chosen to share their life with you.

Suppose someone feels like your behavior isn’t respectful. In that case, communication may become more challenging over time, which means it’s important to put effort into everything from having fun together as a couple, staying healthy physically and emotionally by prioritizing good habits daily, giving space when necessary, or making adjustments where needed to be based off what might work better for the other person.

Suspicious Activities

Keep an eye out for red flags early on so that you know when it’s time to end the relationship if necessary (e.g., cheating) or whether or not you both need to take a break from being intimate with each other even if it feels difficult.

If something seems off, ask your partner about what might be going on because this could be your opportunity for the two of you to have an open conversation that will strengthen your relationship over time.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Don’t let things fester by ignoring them- relationships are all about communication and trust between two people who love each other unconditionally, which means it’s important to set boundaries where necessary in order to build healthy habits together as a couple.

“Trust, but verify.”

– Ronald Reagan

…

The Bottom Line

The bottom line is that new relationships are exciting for everyone involved, but it’s essential to stay mindful of each other’s needs while also prioritizing spending some alone time with your partner.

Everyone has different preferences when it comes to how they like to spend their personal lives daily- so make sure you don’t overstep boundaries by asking too much or giving space to maintain a balance between the two partners.

…

Thanks for reading! If you haven’t joined Medium but would love to, click here. By signing up for Medium through my referral link, I will receive a small commission.

Originally published at implementationofwisdom.com

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***