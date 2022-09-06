The Crazy First Day of School

Today is my son’s first day of middle school.

It was a crazy morning. I had to wake him up early because middle school starts an hour earlier than grade school. After breakfast, we went downstairs to wait for the school bus. More than 45 minutes passed, and still no bus. It was understandable until I called the bus company and discovered his name was not on the list. I was pissed. So off to drive him to school.

So we got there, and I talked to the school admin and found out only one bus had arrived. Talk about a crazy morning! So I said my goodbyes, drove to McDonald’s for a much-needed breakfast, and went home.

The first day of school is always crazy and exciting. What makes it more exciting for me is that my son has officially entered a new chapter: middle school. Back in my day, we did not have middle school. After elementary comes high school, and we got to be both young and adults easily. This is why I feel excited for my son. I don’t know what to expect.

So as I sit here sipping my second cup of coffee on my work station, I say good luck to all the students having a crazy first day, or maybe the first few days or weeks. Enjoy the school year, while some of us parents enjoy some time alone at home. Finally!

Now I am going back to work.

