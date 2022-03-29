The Dark Side of the Personality

Definition of Dark Personality

Before going into the meaning of “dark” personality, it’s important to first define personality.

Personality refers to individual differences in thinking, emotion, and behavioural habits.

While there has been an increase in research on the dark side of personality in recent years, there is no way of defining a dark persona. The following working definition, on the other hand, is commonly accepted:

A dark personality is socially undesirable and has been connected to interpersonal difficulties as well as possibly harmful order has been placed including violence, manipulation, and exploitation.

Darkside Personality Types

The Dark Triad of personality, which includes Machiavellianism, narcissism, and psychopathy, has been the focus of recent studies on dark personality.

1.Machiavellianism

Refers to a person who is cunning, devious, and ingratiating. They’re regarded as cold, calculated, dishonest, and without empathy. Machiavellianism is linked to a lack of conscientiousness and increased harmful workplace conduct. It’s worth mentioning, though, that at least one study found that this dark side personality type has both good and bad impacts.

Here I will list some sentences that help reveal whether someone has a “dark personality.”

It’s not a good idea to reveal your secrets to others.

Avoid direct disagreement with people since you never know when they could actually be useful in the future.

If you want to get your way, keep a low profile.

Manipulation of the circumstance needs planning.

The compliment is an effective approach to get people’s support.

When a tricky strategy works out, I’m happy.

Photo by Sanmeet Chahil on Unsplash

2. Narcissism

Refers to someone who is preoccupied with themselves and feels they are unique, gifted, and superior to others. Narcissists have an exaggerated feeling of self-importance, a strong desire for attention and adoration, and a delicate ego that is easily shattered by the slightest criticism.

Here I will list some sentences that help reveal whether someone has a “dark personality.”

People think of me as a born leader.

I have a special ability to convince others.

Without me, group activities become boring.

I’m aware that I’m unique because others have told me so.

I possess some extraordinary abilities, and I am likely to be a future star in some field.

Photo by Alexander Mils on Unsplash

3. Psychopathy

Refers to someone who is thrill-seeking, has low anxiety, a lack of empathy, extreme risk-aversion, antisocial conduct, a lack of shame, and a lack of conscience.

Here I will list some sentences that help reveal whether someone has a “dark personality.”

People frequently accuse me of being out of control.

I have a tendency to depose and their norms.

I’ve been in more fights than most men and women my age.

I like to jump right in and ask questions afterwards.

I’ve would have a run-in with the law.

I’m likely to catch myself in difficult and dangerous situations.

People who tamper with me usually end up regretting their actions.

Photo by Jp Valery on Unsplash

There is another characteristic also available. The psychologists Robert and Joyce Hogan developed an inventory of these “dark side” features two decades ago — 11 characteristics that, when followed to their logical conclusion, match the most frequent personality disorders.

How to find your dark side

If you want to be part of any survey, then find it on the internet and you will get it, or I have a few that I will provide here.

If you are unable to do a comprehensive psychological test to discover your prospective derailers, simply compare your usual patterns of behaviour with the fundamental profiles of the qualities.

Photo by Michał Parzuchowski on Unsplash

Even better, ask your managers, colleagues, trainees, and customers for genuine and critical comments on your ability to show these characteristics. Remember that people in your personal life are more likely to be aware of your dark side than coworkers, so ask for their open feedback as well. You’re usually on your best behaviour at work. You’re more likely to display your real colours in private when you’re free to be yourself and aren’t bound by social decorum. Tell them you want to develop and that you need their honesty. When you’re not at your best, how do people view you?

conclusion

Everyone has one type of dark side and we are afraid to reveal this to the world, majority of people don’t want to change; they want to be transformed. However, if you discover the characteristics that tangle you up, correct specific habits, and continue to improve in response to critical feedback, your reputation, and hence your career potential will be considerably enhanced.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

