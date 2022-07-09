Love bombing is a term used in psychology to describe the process of seducing someone by showering them with excessive amounts of love and affection.

This can be a very confusing experience, especially if you are not sure whether the person is genuinely interested in you or just trying to take advantage of you.

In this blog post, I will discuss the difference between love bombing and a genuine relationship, so that you can protect yourself from getting played!

What is love bombing?

Love bombing usually starts off with the person showering you with compliments, telling you how amazing and special you are, and how they have never felt this way before.

They may also buy you lots of gifts, or make all sorts of promises about how they will always be there for you.

How does love bombing differ from a genuine relationship?

The main difference between love bombing and a genuine relationship is that love bombing is usually motivated by self-interest rather than genuine feelings of love and affection.

The person may be trying to take advantage of you emotionally, financially, or sexually. They may also be using you to boost their own ego or to fill a void in their life.

In a genuine relationship, on the other hand, both parties are equally invested in the relationship and care about each other’s wellbeing.

If you think you may be the victim of a love bombing, it is important to protect yourself emotionally and physically. You should trust your gut instinct and if something feels wrong, it probably is.

Be aware of anyone who tries to control or manipulate you, and don’t hesitate to reach out to a friend or family member for support if you need it. Remember, you deserve to be in a healthy relationship.

9 Signs that someone is love bombing you

If you think someone may be love bombing you, look out for the following signs:

Some common signs of love bombing include:

Declared love early on in the relationship without really knowing the person Being overly possessive or jealous Want to spend all their time with you Wanting to move too fast emotionally or physically Giving intense compliments or flattery Trying to control your decisions and choices Making you feel like you can’t do anything without them Criticizing your friends or family members Manipulating or gaslighting

5 signs someone loves you genuinely not love bombing

1. They make time for you, even when they’re busy.

2. They don’t put pressure on you to immediately commit to a serious relationship.

3. They respect your boundaries and let you make your own decisions.

4. They don’t use manipulation or emotional blackmail to get what they want from you.

5. They allow you to have your own life and independent friendships and relationships.

Last words

Love bombing is a technique used by manipulators in order to form an emotional connection with their victims. This can be done in person or online, and often involves showering the victim with compliments, gifts, and excessive attention.

When love bombing starts to fade or the abuser stops providing what the victim needs emotionally, they may feel crushed and completely isolated.

A healthy relationship doesn’t rely on one person constantly giving while the other takes without giving anything back. Genuine relationships are built on mutual respect, trust, and communication.

Partners should both be able to give and take without feeling like they’re being taken advantage of.

